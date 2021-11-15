Through 2 Quarters

The point spread is against the Chicago Bulls, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers 54-45.

Small forward DeMar DeRozan has led the way so far for Chicago, as he has 21 points and two assists along with three boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Tony Bradley's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Los Angeles has been led by small forward Paul George, who so far has 15 points in addition to three rebounds.

The Clippers might be down, but they've been down at the end of the second quarter five times this season and have won 60% of those games.

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Chicago 8-4; Los Angeles 8-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 9-2 against the Chicago Bulls since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Clippers are getting right back to it as they host Chicago at 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Staples Center. Los Angeles is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Los Angeles made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday and carried off a 129-102 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-43. The top scorers for Los Angeles were small forward Paul George (23 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (21 points).

Meanwhile, Chicago has to be aching after a bruising 119-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors this past Friday. The Bulls were down 86-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Lonzo Ball wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; Ball finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 8-4 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. We'll see if the Clippers can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $24.97

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 11 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Chicago