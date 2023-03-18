Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 36-35; Memphis 42-27

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 18 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Memphis is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Grizzlies ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 126-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis was down 69-46 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Memphis' point guard Tyus Jones was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a triple-double on 20 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Jones' first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, falling 127-119. Center Kevon Looney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Looney has had at least ten rebounds. Looney's points were the most he has had all year.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Golden State have struggled against the spread on the road.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 42-27 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 36-35. Allowing an average of 117.87 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Memphis.