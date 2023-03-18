Who's Playing
Golden State @ Memphis
Current Records: Golden State 36-35; Memphis 42-27
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 18 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Memphis is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Grizzlies ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 126-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis was down 69-46 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Memphis' point guard Tyus Jones was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a triple-double on 20 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Jones' first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, falling 127-119. Center Kevon Looney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Looney has had at least ten rebounds. Looney's points were the most he has had all year.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Golden State have struggled against the spread on the road.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 42-27 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 36-35. Allowing an average of 117.87 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Memphis.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Memphis 131 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 25, 2023 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 120
- Dec 25, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Memphis 109
- May 13, 2022 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 96
- May 11, 2022 - Memphis 134 vs. Golden State 95
- May 09, 2022 - Golden State 101 vs. Memphis 98
- May 07, 2022 - Golden State 142 vs. Memphis 112
- May 03, 2022 - Memphis 106 vs. Golden State 101
- May 01, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 116
- Mar 28, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 11, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 104
- Oct 28, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69