Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 17-23; Miami 26-15

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be returning home after a six-game road trip. Miami and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FTX Arena. The Heat are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. Miami took their game against Atlanta by a conclusive 115-91 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established an 86-67 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyler Herro, who almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Miami is now 26-15 while the Hawks sit at 17-23. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.9. Less enviably, Atlanta has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Atlanta.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.26

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.

Jan 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 91

Apr 23, 2021 - Atlanta 118 vs. Miami 103

Mar 02, 2021 - Atlanta 94 vs. Miami 80

Feb 28, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Atlanta 99

Feb 20, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Miami 124

Dec 10, 2019 - Miami 135 vs. Atlanta 121

Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97

Oct 29, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Atlanta 97

Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113

Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82

Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113

Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118

Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86

Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98

Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104

Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93

Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90

Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93

Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95

Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90

Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111

Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87

Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88

Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92

Injury Report for Miami

Markieff Morris: Out (Not Injury Related)

Marcus Garrett: Out (Covid-19)

KZ Okpala: Out (Wrist)

Bam Adebayo: Out (Thumb)

Victor Oladipo: Out (Quadriceps)

Injury Report for Atlanta