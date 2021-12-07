Through 1 Quarter

The Charlotte Hornets were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers 34-25. The Hornets have been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who has 12 points along with three rebounds.

Both Charlotte and Philadelphia padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Charlotte can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Philadelphia's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Charlotte

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-11; Charlotte 14-11

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 2 of 2016. Charlotte is getting right back to it as they host Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.84 points per matchup.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Charlotte sidestepped the Atlanta Hawks for a 130-127 victory. Power forward Miles Bridges continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 32 points.

Speaking of close games: Philadelphia sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 98-96 win over Atlanta this past Friday. The 76ers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 12 rebounds.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 14-11 and Philadelphia to 12-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Charlotte and the 76ers clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $7.99

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Charlotte

Ish Smith: Out (Covid-19)

Mason Plumlee: Out (Covid-19)

Terry Rozier: Out (Covid-19)

Jalen McDaniels: Out (Covid-19)

LaMelo Ball: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Philadelphia