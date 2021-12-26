Through 3 Quarters

We've seen some fireworks three quarters in as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks have combined for 180 points. Utah and Dallas are all tied up at 90.

The Jazz have enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and point guard Mike Conley. The former has 27 points, while the latter has 17 points and four assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Bojan Bogdanovic's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Dallas has been riding high on the performance of power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who has 23 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 15-16; Utah 22-9

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be home for the holidays to greet the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Vivint Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The stars were brightly shining for the Jazz in a 128-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Thursday. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 28 points and seven assists along with five boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday, falling 102-95. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 19 points and eight assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Jazz against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Utah is now 22-9 while Dallas sits at 15-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, Dallas is fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Mavericks.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $56.77

Odds

The Jazz are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Utah

Malik Fitts: Out (Shoulder)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Dallas