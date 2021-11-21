Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Jazz are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but they are up 84-80 over the Sacramento Kings

Center Rudy Gobert has led the way so far for Utah, as he has posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards. This makes it seven consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

Sacramento has been relying on the performance of center Richaun Holmes, who has 18 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Kings haven't lost 100% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Sacramento

Current Records: Utah 10-5; Sacramento 6-10

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 5-17 against the Utah Jazz since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit this past Saturday. The Kings are getting right back to it as they host Utah at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Golden 1 Center. Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between Sacramento and the Toronto Raptors this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 108-89 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Sacramento was down 96-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Buddy Hield wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Hield finished with ten points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past Toronto with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the matchup 119-103. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (20 points) and Rudy Gay (20 points) were the top scorers for Utah.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their seven home games.

Sacramento is now 6-10 while Utah sits at 10-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento is fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 110.3 on average. The Jazz's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 111.4 on average. The Kings might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.52

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.