Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Sacramento

Current Records: New Orleans 31-33; Sacramento 37-26

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Nov. 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Sacramento has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome New Orleans at 10 p.m. ET March 6 at Golden 1 Center. The Pelicans will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last six contests.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 138-134 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Sacramento had strong showings from shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, and center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to five dimes. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 108-99. The Pelicans were up 35-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard CJ McCollum, who had 25 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 118.52 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.