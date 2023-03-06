Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Sacramento
Current Records: New Orleans 31-33; Sacramento 37-26
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Nov. 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Sacramento has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome New Orleans at 10 p.m. ET March 6 at Golden 1 Center. The Pelicans will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last six contests.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 138-134 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Sacramento had strong showings from shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, and center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to five dimes. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 108-99. The Pelicans were up 35-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard CJ McCollum, who had 25 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 118.52 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.10
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 05, 2023 - New Orleans 136 vs. Sacramento 104
- Apr 05, 2022 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 02, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 03, 2021 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 99
- Oct 29, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 12, 2021 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 01, 2021 - Sacramento 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123
- Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118
- Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101
- Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97