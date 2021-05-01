Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 25-37; Los Angeles 36-26

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Allowing an average of 119.29 points per game, Sacramento has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

There's no need to mince words: Sacramento lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 154-105. Sacramento was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-44. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Buddy Hield, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 116-107. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of power forward Anthony Davis, who had 26 points along with five rebounds.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Alex Caruso: Out (Back)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento