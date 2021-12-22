Through 3 Quarters

The Phoenix Suns were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. They have unwrapped a big 85-73 lead against the Los Angeles Lakers after three quarters.

Phoenix has enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton. The former has shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and has recorded 21 points, six assists and nine boards, while the latter has posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. This makes it four consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least ten rebounds.

Los Angeles has been led by small forward LeBron James, who so far has 27 points along with five rebounds. A double-double would be LBJ's third in a row.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 24-5; Los Angeles 16-15

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. Los Angeles and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. The Lakers haven't won a matchup against Phoenix since May 27th, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 115-110 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Phoenix at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday as the team secured a 137-106 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-47. The top scorer for the Suns was center JaVale McGee (19 points).

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Los Angeles is now 16-15 while Phoenix sits at 24-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 111.3 on average. The Suns' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Malik Monk: Out (Covid-19)

Avery Bradley: Out (Covid-19)

Austin Reaves: Out (Covid-19)

Kent Bazemore: Out (Covid-19)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Phoenix