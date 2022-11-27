Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Orlando

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-9; Orlando 5-14

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Amway Center at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

The 76ers are hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando this past Friday, winning 107-99. Shooting guard Shake Milton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, almost posting a triple-double on 24 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-105. In other words, don't count the Magic out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Magic are a slight 2-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.