Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Orlando
Current Records: Philadelphia 10-9; Orlando 5-14
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Amway Center at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.
The 76ers are hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando this past Friday, winning 107-99. Shooting guard Shake Milton was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, almost posting a triple-double on 24 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-105. In other words, don't count the Magic out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Magic are a slight 2-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 114
- Jan 19, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 29, 2021 - Orlando 0 vs. Philadelphia 0
- May 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Orlando 117
- May 14, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 31, 2020 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 92
- Aug 07, 2020 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 27, 2019 - Philadelphia 0 vs. Orlando 0
- Nov 13, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 05, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 14, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Orlando 0 vs. Philadelphia 0
- Mar 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Orlando 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 09, 2017 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 02, 2016 - Orlando 105 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Nov 01, 2016 - Orlando 103 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 28, 2016 - Orlando 130 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Feb 23, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Jan 20, 2016 - Philadelphia 96 vs. Orlando 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Philadelphia 97