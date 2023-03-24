Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Dallas
Current Records: Charlotte 23-51; Dallas 36-37
What to Know
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.39 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET March 24 at American Airlines Center. The Hornets and Dallas are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
The contest between Charlotte and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 115-96. Power forward P.J. Washington (18 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Dallas was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 127-125 to the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 assists in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Jaden Hardy, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five boards.
The losses put the Hornets at 23-51 and Dallas at 36-37. Charlotte is 14-36 after losses this year, Dallas 20-16.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 13-point favorite.
Series History
Dallas and Charlotte both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 19, 2022 - Charlotte 129 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 13, 2021 - Dallas 120 vs. Charlotte 96
- Jan 13, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Charlotte 93
- Dec 30, 2020 - Charlotte 118 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 08, 2020 - Dallas 116 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 04, 2020 - Charlotte 123 vs. Dallas 120
- Feb 06, 2019 - Dallas 99 vs. Charlotte 93
- Jan 02, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Charlotte 84
- Mar 24, 2018 - Charlotte 102 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 10, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 05, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Dallas 101
- Dec 01, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Dallas 87
- Mar 14, 2016 - Dallas 107 vs. Charlotte 96
- Nov 05, 2015 - Charlotte 108 vs. Dallas 94