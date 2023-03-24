Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Dallas

Current Records: Charlotte 23-51; Dallas 36-37

What to Know

This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.39 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET March 24 at American Airlines Center. The Hornets and Dallas are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

The contest between Charlotte and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 115-96. Power forward P.J. Washington (18 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Dallas was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 127-125 to the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 assists in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Jaden Hardy, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five boards.

The losses put the Hornets at 23-51 and Dallas at 36-37. Charlotte is 14-36 after losses this year, Dallas 20-16.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 13-point favorite.

Series History

Dallas and Charlotte both have seven wins in their last 14 games.