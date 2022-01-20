Through 2 Quarters
Down four at the end of last quarter, the Dallas Mavericks have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Dallas is ahead of the Toronto Raptors 55-54.
Point guard Luka Doncic has taken over for the Mavericks, currently boasting 22 points (40% of their total) and four dimes in addition to eight rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jalen Brunson's foul situation as he currently sits at three.
Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward OG Anunoby and center Chris Boucher. The former has 13 points along with four boards, while the latter has ten points along with three steals and three rebounds.
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Dallas
Current Records: Toronto 21-20; Dallas 25-19
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Monday Dallas sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 104-102 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but OKC made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 104-99 to the Miami Heat. Small forward OG Anunoby wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Anunoby finished with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Dallas is now 25-19 while the Raptors sit at 21-20. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.8 on average. But Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 9.07. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.96
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 13 games against Dallas.
- Oct 23, 2021 - Dallas 103 vs. Toronto 95
- May 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Toronto 110
- Jan 18, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 93
- Dec 22, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 16, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Toronto 102
- Jan 27, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Dallas 120
- Oct 26, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 107
- Mar 16, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Dallas 115
- Dec 26, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Toronto 93
- Mar 25, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 13, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Dallas 78
- Dec 22, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 03, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. Dallas 91
Injury Report for Dallas
- Sterling Brown: Out (Foot)
Injury Report for Toronto
- Isaac Bonga: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Gary Trent Jr.: Out (Ankle)
- Khem Birch: Out (Nose)