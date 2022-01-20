Through 2 Quarters

Down four at the end of last quarter, the Dallas Mavericks have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Dallas is ahead of the Toronto Raptors 55-54.

Point guard Luka Doncic has taken over for the Mavericks, currently boasting 22 points (40% of their total) and four dimes in addition to eight rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jalen Brunson's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward OG Anunoby and center Chris Boucher. The former has 13 points along with four boards, while the latter has ten points along with three steals and three rebounds.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Dallas

Current Records: Toronto 21-20; Dallas 25-19

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Monday Dallas sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 104-102 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but OKC made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 104-99 to the Miami Heat. Small forward OG Anunoby wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Anunoby finished with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Dallas is now 25-19 while the Raptors sit at 21-20. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks rank second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.8 on average. But Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 9.07. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.96

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 13 games against Dallas.

Oct 23, 2021 - Dallas 103 vs. Toronto 95

May 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Toronto 110

Jan 18, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 93

Dec 22, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Dallas 107

Nov 16, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Toronto 102

Jan 27, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Dallas 120

Oct 26, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 107

Mar 16, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Dallas 115

Dec 26, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Toronto 93

Mar 25, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. Dallas 86

Mar 13, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Dallas 78

Dec 22, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Dallas 99

Nov 03, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. Dallas 91

Injury Report for Dallas

Sterling Brown: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Toronto