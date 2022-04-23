Who's Playing
Boston @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Boston 2-0; Brooklyn 0-2
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Boston Celtics will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 23 at Barclays Center. Boston should still be riding high after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Celtics are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against Brooklyn by a score of 114-107 on Wednesday. Boston can attribute much of their success to power forward Grant Williams, who had 17 points along with six rebounds. Williams' performance made up for a slower matchup against Brooklyn in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month.
Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $250.00
Odds
The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won 20 out of their last 34 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 20, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 17, 2022 - Boston 115 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 06, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Feb 24, 2022 - Boston 129 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Feb 08, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 24, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 104
- Jun 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 109
- May 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Boston 126
- May 28, 2021 - Boston 125 vs. Brooklyn 119
- May 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108
- May 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93
- Apr 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104
- Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109
- Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95
- Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120
- Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85
- Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95