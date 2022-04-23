Who's Playing

Boston @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Boston 2-0; Brooklyn 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Boston Celtics will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 23 at Barclays Center. Boston should still be riding high after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Celtics are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against Brooklyn by a score of 114-107 on Wednesday. Boston can attribute much of their success to power forward Grant Williams, who had 17 points along with six rebounds. Williams' performance made up for a slower matchup against Brooklyn in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month.

Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $250.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 20 out of their last 34 games against Brooklyn.