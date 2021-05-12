Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Brooklyn

Current Records: San Antonio 33-35; Brooklyn 45-24

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 on Tuesday. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 21 points and eight assists along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, San Antonio took their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday by a conclusive 146-125 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 87-64. The Spurs can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 21 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with San Antonio on the road in the teams' previous meeting in March as they won 124-113. Will Brooklyn repeat their success, or does San Antonio have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.