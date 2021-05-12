Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Brooklyn
Current Records: San Antonio 33-35; Brooklyn 45-24
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Brooklyn Nets are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 on Tuesday. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 21 points and eight assists along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, San Antonio took their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday by a conclusive 146-125 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 87-64. The Spurs can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 21 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.
The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with San Antonio on the road in the teams' previous meeting in March as they won 124-113. Will Brooklyn repeat their success, or does San Antonio have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 124 vs. San Antonio 113
- Mar 06, 2020 - Brooklyn 139 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 19, 2019 - San Antonio 118 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. San Antonio 85
- Jan 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 17, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 26, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 23, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Dec 10, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 11, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 30, 2015 - San Antonio 102 vs. Brooklyn 75