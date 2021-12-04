Through 3 Quarters
The Brooklyn Nets are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but they are up 86-85 over the Minnesota Timberwolves
Power forward Kevin Durant has led the way so far for Brooklyn, as he has 21 points and five assists along with five boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Bruce Brown's foul situation as he currently sits at five.
Minnesota has been relying on power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who has dropped a double-double on 13 rebounds and ten points, and center Naz Reid, who has 15 points in addition to five rebounds. Those points put Reid near his season high of 16. Vanderbilt has picked up four fouls, though.
The Timberwolves haven't lost 100% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Minnesota 11-11; Brooklyn 15-6
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Nets sidestepped the New York Knicks for a 112-110 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard James Harden, who almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 115-107. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who did not have his best game: he played for 39 minutes with 3-for-18 shooting.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Nets are now 15-6 while the Timberwolves sit at 11-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.1 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 12 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 30, 2019 - Minnesota 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Minnesota 127 vs. Brooklyn 126
- Nov 23, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 27, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 03, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 28, 2017 - Minnesota 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Minnesota 110
- Mar 05, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Brooklyn 85
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- David Duke: Out (Hip)
- Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-Time Decision (Back)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- Jaylen Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- Anthony Edwards: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- Jaden McDaniels: Out (Illness)
- Patrick Beverley: Out (Groin)