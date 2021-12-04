Through 3 Quarters

The Brooklyn Nets are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but they are up 86-85 over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Power forward Kevin Durant has led the way so far for Brooklyn, as he has 21 points and five assists along with five boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Bruce Brown's foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Minnesota has been relying on power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who has dropped a double-double on 13 rebounds and ten points, and center Naz Reid, who has 15 points in addition to five rebounds. Those points put Reid near his season high of 16. Vanderbilt has picked up four fouls, though.

The Timberwolves haven't lost 100% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Minnesota 11-11; Brooklyn 15-6

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday the Nets sidestepped the New York Knicks for a 112-110 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard James Harden, who almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 115-107. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who did not have his best game: he played for 39 minutes with 3-for-18 shooting.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Nets are now 15-6 while the Timberwolves sit at 11-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.1 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 12 games against Brooklyn.

Apr 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Minnesota 97

Mar 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Minnesota 107

Dec 30, 2019 - Minnesota 122 vs. Brooklyn 115

Oct 23, 2019 - Minnesota 127 vs. Brooklyn 126

Nov 23, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Brooklyn 102

Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Brooklyn 113

Jan 27, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Brooklyn 97

Jan 03, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Minnesota 97

Jan 28, 2017 - Minnesota 129 vs. Brooklyn 109

Nov 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Minnesota 110

Mar 05, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Brooklyn 118

Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Brooklyn 85

Injury Report for Brooklyn

David Duke: Out (Hip)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota