Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Denver
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 3-0; Denver 0-3
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8 p.m. ET June 13 at Ball Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a win, while Denver will be looking to regain their footing.
Phoenix is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 116-102 win over Denver this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was point guard Chris Paul, who had 27 points and eight assists along with six boards.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. The Nuggets are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Jun 11, 2021 - Phoenix 116 vs. Denver 102
- Jun 09, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Denver 98
- Jun 07, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 23, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 22, 2021 - Denver 130 vs. Phoenix 126
- Jan 01, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Phoenix 108
- Dec 23, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Nov 24, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Oct 25, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81