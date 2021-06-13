Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Denver

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 3-0; Denver 0-3

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8 p.m. ET June 13 at Ball Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a win, while Denver will be looking to regain their footing.

Phoenix is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 116-102 win over Denver this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was point guard Chris Paul, who had 27 points and eight assists along with six boards.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. The Nuggets are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.