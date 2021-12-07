Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Indiana Pacers and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Washington Wizards 88-78.

Power forward Domantas Sabonis has led the way so far for Indiana, as he has 25 points in addition to eight rebounds. A double-double would be Sabonis' fourth in a row.

Washington has been led by shooting guard Bradley Beal, who so far has 23 points.

the Wizards have lost 71% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Washington @ Indiana

Current Records: Washington 14-10; Indiana 9-16

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Washington Wizards and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 3 of last year. The Pacers will take on Washington at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Indiana came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 113-104. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of small forward Caris LeVert, who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, the game between Washington and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 102-90 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

In the teams' previous meeting in October, Indiana and Washington were neck-and-neck, but Indiana came up empty-handed after a 135-134 defeat. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.02

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.

Oct 22, 2021 - Washington 135 vs. Indiana 134

May 20, 2021 - Washington 142 vs. Indiana 115

May 08, 2021 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 132

May 03, 2021 - Washington 154 vs. Indiana 141

Mar 29, 2021 - Washington 132 vs. Indiana 124

Aug 03, 2020 - Indiana 111 vs. Washington 100

Nov 06, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 106

Feb 23, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Washington 112

Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 107 vs. Indiana 89

Dec 23, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Washington 89

Dec 10, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Washington 101

Mar 17, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Indiana 102

Mar 04, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Washington 95

Feb 05, 2018 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 102

Feb 16, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 98

Feb 10, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Indiana 107

Dec 28, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 105

Dec 19, 2016 - Indiana 107 vs. Washington 105

Mar 05, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Washington 99

Jan 15, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Indiana 104

Nov 24, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Washington 106

Injury Report for Indiana

Justin Holiday: Out (Covid-19)

T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Washington