Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 41-37; New Orleans 39-38

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since April 3 of last year. Los Angeles might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against New Orleans at 8:30 p.m. ET April 1 at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans should still be feeling good after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 108-94 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles was up 34-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led New Orleans over the Denver Nuggets every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. The Pelicans enjoyed a cozy 107-88 win over Denver. It was another big night for New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 11 boards, and ten assists.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 39-39 against the spread.

The Clippers are now 41-37 while New Orleans sits at 39-38. New Orleans is 20-18 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 19-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.40

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.