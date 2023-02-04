Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 25-28; New Orleans 26-27
What to Know
This Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.13 points per matchup. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Smoothie King Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Los Angeles escaped with a win on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-54 deficit. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 111-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans was down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 25-26-2 against the spread.
Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 120-117. The rematch might be a little tougher for Los Angeles since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 120 vs. New Orleans 117
- Apr 01, 2022 - New Orleans 114 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Mar 27, 2022 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 27, 2022 - New Orleans 123 vs. Los Angeles 95
- May 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 110 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 23, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 95
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 123 vs. New Orleans 113
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91