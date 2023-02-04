Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-28; New Orleans 26-27

What to Know

This Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.13 points per matchup. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Smoothie King Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles escaped with a win on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-54 deficit. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 111-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans was down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 25-26-2 against the spread.

Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 120-117. The rematch might be a little tougher for Los Angeles since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.