Who's Playing

Phoenix @ San Antonio

Current Records: Phoenix 15-7; San Antonio 6-17

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since April 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. San Antonio will look to defend their home court against Phoenix at 4 p.m. ET. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.78 points per contest.

San Antonio received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 117-99 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Small forward Keldon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 7-for-23 shooting.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was just a bucket short of a win this past Friday and fell 122-121 to the Houston Rockets. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 41 points and eight assists. Booker's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 41 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Spurs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.