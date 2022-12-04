Who's Playing
Phoenix @ San Antonio
Current Records: Phoenix 15-7; San Antonio 6-17
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since April 17 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. San Antonio will look to defend their home court against Phoenix at 4 p.m. ET. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.78 points per contest.
San Antonio received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 117-99 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Small forward Keldon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 7-for-23 shooting.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was just a bucket short of a win this past Friday and fell 122-121 to the Houston Rockets. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 41 points and eight assists. Booker's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 41 points.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Spurs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. San Antonio 110
- Jan 17, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 06, 2021 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 22, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. San Antonio 111
- May 16, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. San Antonio 121
- May 15, 2021 - Phoenix 140 vs. San Antonio 103
- Apr 17, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84