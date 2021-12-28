Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Dallas Mavericks, but thus far the points are on their side. They have unwrapped a big 106-84 lead against the Portland Trail Blazers after three quarters.

Dallas has been led by power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who so far has 28 points and four assists along with five boards and two blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Dwight Powell's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Small forward Nassir Little has led the way so far for Portland, as he has 18 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

This is the most points the Mavericks have had yet this season going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 15-17; Portland 13-19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The matchup between Portland and the New Orleans Pelicans last Tuesday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 111-97. Point guard Damian Lillard did his best for Portland, finishing with 39 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and seven dimes. Dame's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Dallas was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 120-116 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who had 27 points along with nine rebounds.

The losses put the Trail Blazers at 13-19 and the Mavericks at 15-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland is stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 111 on average. Dallas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Portland

CJ McCollum: Out (Chest)

Ben McLemore: Out (Covid-19)

Robert Covington: Out (Covid-19)

Trendon Watford: Out (Covid-19)

Keljin Blevins: Out (Covid-19)

Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Covid-19)

Cody Zeller: Out (Covid-19)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Dallas