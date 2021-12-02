Through 1 Quarter

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards are all tied up at 24. The Timberwolves have been relying on shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who has seven points along with two rebounds and one block, and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who has two points in addition to one block.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Washington

Current Records: Minnesota 11-10; Washington 13-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since Nov. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Timberwolves should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to regain their footing.

Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, sneaking past 100-98. Point guard D'Angelo Russell was the offensive standout of the contest for Minnesota, almost dropping a triple-double on 21 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Washington and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday was not particularly close, with Washington falling 116-99. The top scorers for the Wizards were shooting guard Bradley Beal (18 points), small forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 points), and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points).

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 10-11 against the spread.

Washington's loss took them down to 13-8 while Minnesota's win pulled them up to 11-10. A win for Washington would reverse both their bad luck and Minnesota's good luck. We'll see if Washington manages to pull off that tough task or if Minnesota keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.70

Odds

The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.

Feb 27, 2021 - Washington 128 vs. Minnesota 112

Jan 01, 2021 - Washington 130 vs. Minnesota 109

Nov 15, 2019 - Washington 137 vs. Minnesota 116

Nov 02, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Washington 109

Mar 09, 2019 - Minnesota 135 vs. Washington 130

Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Minnesota 121

Mar 13, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. Washington 111

Nov 28, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Minnesota 89

Mar 13, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Washington 104

Jan 06, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Minnesota 105

Mar 25, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Washington 129

Mar 02, 2016 - Washington 104 vs. Minnesota 98

Injury Report for Washington

Aaron Holiday: Out (Illness)

Rui Hachimura: Out (Personal)

Isaiah Todd: Out (Toe)

Thomas Bryant: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota