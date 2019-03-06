2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take trade bait, move up to take Kyler Murray No. 1 overall

Mock trade with Cardinals Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

We are all talking about the Cardinals taking Kyler Murray with the first overall pick and I think that's entirely possible/likely, but I do want to explore another universe -- perhaps one the Cards like even more -- where they get to keep their current quarterback, trade down and, you know, give him some help.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Talk about a DREAM scenario for the 49ers. No one loves all this business about Kyler going No. 1 overall more than San Francisco, which needs edge help and would have it fall in its lap here.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Jets pairing Quinnen with Leonard Williams would not only be a real problem for opposing offenses but it would present an opportunity to try and create some kind of Williams-related nickname.

Mock trade with Raiders Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The beauty of the trade down for the Cardinals is they are able to secure one of the three star defenders in this draft and pick up a bunch of extra picks in the process.

Greedy Williams, DB, LSU

Williams tested well enough (and was good enough to begin with) that it's not difficult to imagine the Bucs taking him here given their needs at cornerback and the other positional setup they have elsewhere.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida

I'm not sold the Giants are drafting a quarterback. They look like they might be rebuilding after the Landon Collins dump, but I still think they believe they can contend this year with a little more protection for Eli Manning.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Jags are going to need a quarterback to contend and until I see them sign Nick Foles I'm going to pencil them in for taking a quarterback here. By all accounts (aka Pete Prisco) they love Haskins and why wouldn't they? He fits their style and what Tom Coughlin wants in a quarterback.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Monster combine leads to a top 10 selection for Sweat, as the Lions seek to replace Ziggy Ansah and get some pressure going from the edge.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

This isn't reactionary, I promise! OK, maybe it is. But Metcalf was a monster at the combine, I think he vaulted himself into top-10 status and imagine Josh Allen's arm and Metcalf's speed. Good luck stopping that if Allen has time to throw.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Joe Flacco has to be protected if the Broncos want to actually succeed and it seems to me that with Vic Fangio coaching the team, this will be a defensive-based team first and foremost.

Devin White, LB, LSU

This is a team to watch for a quarterback if either of the top guys fall, but I also think they need a lot on defense and White would be a very nice fit as a modern linebacker with crazy speed.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Pick your poison on whatever Iowa tight end you want to add -- both Fant and Hockensen look like potential monsters. The skillsets might be different, and I'm not sure the Packers will care as much about having the blocker so much as a the athletic guy for Aaron Rodgers.

Rashaan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

You know what the best thing to give your boss? A stud defensive player from his alma mater in your first draft. Gary has concerns about his tape at Michigan and his production, but there's not doubt he has the upside to be a monster.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

Who knows where Oliver will actually end up going, but this feels like a pretty decent floor considering the Falcons need help on defense, Oliver is that malleable type of lineman who fits their scheme and he has a massive amount of upside.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Look, the bottom line is the Redskins are either going to have to sign a quarterback in free agency, trade for one or use this pick on a guy who is decently ready to play at the pro level.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Is No. 16 too high for a center? No way, not with the concerns Carolina has about protecting Cam Newton and the upside that Bradbury has shown so far. He tested incredibly well in Indy and I think he goes in the first half of the first round.

Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State

Sneaky good combine for Dillard, who might not be perfectly ready to be the starting left tackle in this offense, but is a position of need where, if the Browns shore it up now, they might be in really good shape for the long haul. This is a team built to win at the moment. Freddie Kitchens can coach up the offense to work around a rookie tackle.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

This is just going to be one of those teams who keep getting an offensive lineman every single mock until they figure out a way to get protection for Kirk Cousins.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Is this too late for Burns? I think this would be a dream scenario for the Titans, getting to stand pat at No. 19 and land a stud edge rusher. There could also be consideration here for a wide receiver but they still believe in Corey Davis.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

It's easy to imagine a revenge situation where the Steelers take a replacement for Antonio Brown, but I think they're going to be more concerned with beefing up the defense and then landing another wide receiver in a later round (the same way they've done for the last 10 years).

T.J. Hockensen, TE, Iowa

A seam-running, in-line monster that falls this far and gives Russell Wilson a weapon who can create major problems and help in the run game? Wheeeeeeeeew.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

There are suddenly a LOT of areas in which the Ravens could improve their roster, but there's no doubt they need help for Lamar Jackson. Let's give them a big bodied wide receiver who tested well in the 40 and can be a playmaker out of the gate.

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

Another team that has to spend this offseason getting better on the offensive line in an effort to run the ball better and protect Deshaun Watson. It's just clearly the fatal flaw on this roster.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

The Raiders are taking a wide receiver in the first round. I will bet any amount of money on it. Doubly so if they go up and grab Kyler -- they can't have the entire world wondering why Murray doesn't have any help. And Butler can be a big help, capable of taking even misses and running them to the house.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

This is a good trade out spot I think, because the Eagles need more picks, but if not they could easily take a defensive piece instead.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

The Colts want to get physical and Harmon is a physical receiver.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

This right here is why you trade down out of the top spot and acquire more picks. Ferrell here? It's ridiculous, but the draft is loaded and full of deep talent. Everyone should be trying to trade down.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Clemson run! The Chargers need more help elsewhere perhaps, but this is just a good value here for them to snag Wilkins instead.

DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Chiefs are doing a pretty huge overhaul on their defense right now and adding a potentially stud cornerback late in the first round would be pretty solid.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Another great trade down spot because of the lack of edge rushers here. Instead we're going to give the Packers a safety here instead. I don't care if they've drafted 42 defensive backs in the first few rounds over the last three years.

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

DREEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAM scenario for the Rams. I think Lawrence, who suffered an injury at the combine and didn't get to test, should be a pick in the top half of this draft. Instead he falls here and they pair him with Aaron Donald? My God.