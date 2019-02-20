2019 NFL Mock Draft: Packers land Antonio Brown, Cardinals trade Josh Rosen, draft Kyler Murray
Let's imagine a world where the Cardinals make the splashy move everyone thinks they could make based on flimsy evidence
First things first, people, this is a mock draft, in February, before the combine takes place. Don't read this as gospel, don't read this as me hating Josh Rosen and don't read this as me saying the Cardinals SHOULD trade their top-10 quarterback pick from a year ago and go out and get Kyler Murray.
But there's buzz about the idea and the stark reality of the NFL is this: the Cardinals would be crazy not to at least consider it. Every GM/owner should consider every possible scenario to see if it betters the team for the short and long haul. Not contemplating a situation like this, with a talent like Murray, would be borderline negligent.
So let's see what the Cardinals would look like if they did decide to deal Rosen and go with Murray and a prospect later in the first round. In my mind, it's extremely viable -- and I talked about this on the latest Pick Six Podcast, listen below and subscribe for daily NFL goodness right here -- for the Cards to deal Rosen to either the Dolphins (13) or Redskins (15) for a first-round pick and then to snag Murray with the top spot.
They probably can't gamble on Murray falling to them later than the top spot if they want to make that move, so he goes No. 1 overall below.
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE: the Steelers also trade Antonio Brown. To where, you ask? How about the Packers, who have multiple first-round picks and could pair him with Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers a lethal duo of wide receivers. Brown has made it clear he is done in Pittsburgh and seems to have reached an agreement with the Steelers to get him out of town based on the latest social media posts.
Giving up a first-round pick is a lot, but the Packers have a pair of them, and I don't know if they get a better option in this draft to win right now. Green Bay would be a wild fit for Brown, but it's out of the AFC and Pittsburgh would do it in a heartbeat for that second first-round selection.
If you hate the picks, let me know by yelling at me on Twitter @WillBrinson
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
OH YEAH LET'S GO. Murray going first overall to the Cardinals, playing with Kliff Kingsbury in that Air Raid system, lighting up the scoreboard and inspiring tons of DEAL WITH IT memes every week from the Cards social media team.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is a dream scenario for the 49ers, by the way. This ends up with them landing the best pass rusher in the draft at a position of serious need.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
The Jets could go in a number of directions here, but their selection is high enough that it makes more sense they would go with a defensive player, especially since Adam Gase might be willing to make his offense work with whatever New York currently has and whatever they splurge on in free agency.
|4
|Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
The Raiders need to come out of this first pick with a blue-chip player and it's hard not to see them going defense as a result. They need help all over the place on that side of the ball and Williams looks like he could be an absolute stud.
|5
|Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
Let's see what Tampa does with Donovan Smith during the franchise-tag portion of the program, but if the lineman walks they might be put in a situation where they need to draft one early (although Bruce Arians doesn't strike me as someone who wants to protect Jameis Winston with a rookie tackle).
|6
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
I look forward to seeing what Lawrence does at the combine, because he could end up making me look smart by having him this high if he lights up the drills. He's crazy athletic for his size and he's extremely young. If Dave Gettleman is the one making the pick, I could see Lawrence being the guy here.
|7
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The franchise-tag window is going to have a big impact on the Jaguars' pick as well, since Jacksonville could very well end up having the opportunity to secure Nick Foles. The first indication of them likely trading for Foles might be if the Eagles tag him -- if Philly is tagging Foles and potentially securing him for $25 million next year, you would hope they have a plan to deal him (and one would assume that plan involves the Jags). No tag would obviously make him a FA. For now we'll give them Haskins because they have to get a QB somehow.
|8
|Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
Going local always feels easy for the Lions for some reason. We don't have a lengthy profile for the Lions' decision-making process during the draft, but continuing to load up on front-seven guys feels like a very viable option for them.
|9
|Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson
There are plenty of directions the Bills can go here, but I think they'll be interested in continuing to add talent up front given the age and struggles of their defensive line.
|10
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Trading for Joe Flacco shouldn't prevent the Broncos from taking a quarterback with the 10th overall pick, but it could certainly cause them to go in a different direction, including adding a cornerback to a group that is quickly becoming thinned out from that 2015 championship squad.
|11
|T.J. Hockensen, TE, Iowa
We all kind of assume the Bengals will want to consider a replacement for Andy Dalton, but it's also entirely possible Zac Taylor decides to give Dalton some legitimate help in terms of the weapons he's got around him. When Tyler Eifert was healthy and playing well, Dalton played his best football. Give him a young, stud tight end again.
|12
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Will Packers fans finally stop tweeting at me about my mock draft after this week? (Probably not.) But I like Oliver as a dynamic player for their front seven which sorely needs help heading into 2019.
|13
|Devin White, LB, LSU
I'm not sure we see the Dolphins put their stamp on the quarterback situation via a draft pick right here -- they better LOVE someone if they're on the board and they hope to win early with them. Instead I'll give them a fast linebacker like White to plug into the defense.
|14
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Defense will be a priority this offseason for the Falcons, with all eyes on Dan Quinn and how that side of the ball performs after a disappointing season. Sweat gives them some pass rush with the possible departure of multiple players, including Vic Beasley, who remains a question mark heading towards the new league year.
|15
|Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Here's where it gets interesting: would you rather have Murray and Wilkins or Rosen and Bosa? That's the combo the Cardinals are looking at here, or some approximation of it anyway.
|16
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
The Panthers are losing Ryan Kalil to retirement and need to acquire an offensive lineman who can step in and play right away. Bradbury is a local product with a ton of upside.
|17
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
It's easy to see the Browns deciding to add to the defensive side of the ball with their early selections in this draft class and picking up another cornerback to pair with Denzel Ward would give them some real cornerstones.
|18
|Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State
It's hard to project anything OTHER than an offensive lineman for the Vikings considering the struggles they had last year protecting Kirk Cousins.
|19
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
The Titans need to groom some pass rushers for the future of the defense and Polite would give them a guy they can groom into a potential future star.
|20
|DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
The Steelers have a tons of drama involving their offensive players, but the reality is they need to get better on defense
|21
|Nassir Adderley, S, Delaware
I still maintain it's impossible to figure out who Pete Carroll and John Schneider will take in the first round, but a small-school safety to replace a position of need makes sense for them and just feels natural.
|22
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
As we await the fate of C.J. Mosley (who could be tagged but might become a free agent), it wouldn't be shocking to add a linebacker here for the Ravens.
|23
|Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
Fun fact: you are contractually obligated to give the Texans an offensive lineman in any and all mock drafts.
|24
|D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
It really feels like Jon Gruden will want to use one of these picks to replace the loss of Amari Cooper.
|25
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
The Eagles have been good about utilizing multiple running backs, but they were at their best with a guy they can lean on and Jacobs is a stud who can tote the rock and fit versatility wise in Doug Pederson's offense.
|26
|Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
The Colts like to get more physical and Harmon would do that that the wideout position with the way he's able to muscle up and get balls. He'd be a great compliment to T.Y. Hilton.
|27
|Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Multiple defensive linemen and a stud wideout in the first round for the Raiders? That would help them make a bigger impact in the 2019 season and get ready for Las Vegas.
|28
|Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
They badly need help at the linebacker position after repeatedly trotting out those heavy defensive back rotations late in the season.
|29
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
The Chiefs are going to have to keep getting better on defense and they'll have an opportunity to improve their secondary in this draft.
|30
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Goodbye Mr. Brown, hello Mr. Brown.
|31
|Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
The departure of Ndamukong Suh might make the Rams seriously consider going with a defensive lineman in this draft.
|32
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Man do I love this fit of team plus need plus player, especially with Deebo being able to produce in the return game as well.
