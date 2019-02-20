2019 NFL Mock Draft: Packers land Antonio Brown, Cardinals trade Josh Rosen, draft Kyler Murray

First things first, people, this is a mock draft, in February, before the combine takes place. Don't read this as gospel, don't read this as me hating Josh Rosen and don't read this as me saying the Cardinals SHOULD trade their top-10 quarterback pick from a year ago and go out and get Kyler Murray.

But there's buzz about the idea and the stark reality of the NFL is this: the Cardinals would be crazy not to at least consider it. Every GM/owner should consider every possible scenario to see if it betters the team for the short and long haul. Not contemplating a situation like this, with a talent like Murray, would be borderline negligent.

So let's see what the Cardinals would look like if they did decide to deal Rosen and go with Murray and a prospect later in the first round. In my mind, it's extremely viable -- and I talked about this on the latest Pick Six Podcast, listen below and subscribe for daily NFL goodness right here -- for the Cards to deal Rosen to either the Dolphins (13) or Redskins (15) for a first-round pick and then to snag Murray with the top spot.

They probably can't gamble on Murray falling to them later than the top spot if they want to make that move, so he goes No. 1 overall below.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE: the Steelers also trade Antonio Brown. To where, you ask? How about the Packers, who have multiple first-round picks and could pair him with Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers a lethal duo of wide receivers. Brown has made it clear he is done in Pittsburgh and seems to have reached an agreement with the Steelers to get him out of town based on the latest social media posts.

Giving up a first-round pick is a lot, but the Packers have a pair of them, and I don't know if they get a better option in this draft to win right now. Green Bay would be a wild fit for Brown, but it's out of the AFC and Pittsburgh would do it in a heartbeat for that second first-round selection.

