2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys pick up a cornerback, Tua heads to Tampa and more Thanksgiving treats

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd It is hard to envision a scenario where Burrow is not the No. 1 overall selection right now. The Bengals already moved away from Andy Dalton even though they named him the starter again, which proved Ryan Finley was not their guy either.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Fortunately for New York, Cincinnati needs a quarterback. Young is a special, special player that can lift the play of everyone around him.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins have several needs. Their focus needs to be taking the best player available. At the end of the day, take a look at what you have built and implement the same strategy on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Is Andrew Thomas flashy enough for Washington? I don't know. With the ongoing Trent Williams situation, the Redskins need a new left tackle to protect Dwayne Haskins, who they have publicly committed to for the long run.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Courtland Sutton has burst onto the scene this season. He was the No. 1 wide receiver on my board in 2018, but he needs a running mate following the trade of Emmanuel Sanders. Jeudy is my favorite receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft class, although by a narrow margin.

Round 1 - Pick 6 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is a Dan Quinn pick if I have ever seen one. It is unlikely that the head coach returns next season, but this pick is operating as if he were.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is a very gifted player that can wear many hats for that Lions defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Brown has been a popular pick for the Cardinals because of the age of Corey Peters, a great character veteran that will take Brown under his wings.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Plug and play Kinlaw on the interior with Calais Campbell and Josh Allen rushing the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 10 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson has elite traits; he just needs to stay healthy. The Jets attempted to upgrade the outside rusher spot in the offseason but they were left at the altar.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Herbert has a few similarities to Philip Rivers but he is more mobile. It seems clear that Los Angeles needs to go in another direction from the veteran.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Tagovailoa is a Bruce Arians quarterback. The coach has been frustrated all season by Jameis Winston's lack of ball security, but he gets the antithesis in the Alabama product.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Fans are seeing why Howie Roseman drafts best player available and plans for the future. They have had some weird injuries and other situations this season. Delpit is the best player available.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 14 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyrell Williams has been great on the field, and Hunter Renfrow has shown promise too. By adding a No. 1 wide receiver like Lamb, Mike Mayock boosts the play of those other two players.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Left tackle, right tackle, it doesn't matter. Cleveland needs to get better. They do not have a ton of weaknesses on their team right now, but this is one of them. It would not be a surprise to see them push for Trent Williams in the offseason again either.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 11th The Panthers need to upgrade their offensive tackle positions for Cam Newton, Kyle Allen or whomever.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses is a smart, instinctive player that would bring an edge to that Raiders defense without the same drama Vontaze Burfict provides.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd Marvin Wilson could be an option here for the same reasons I have laid out in previous mock draft projections. However, Weaver is the best player available and he also fills a need opposite Justin Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 12th Tennessee has always committed to their offensive line. They add a rock solid interior piece with Humphrey.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th D.J. Chark and Higgins would be a pretty good combination for Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas could lose Byron Jones in free agency despite Jerry Jones recently stating he has no problem writing checks. However, the salary cap is only so flexible and Dallas still hopes to pay Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Prince Tega Wanogho OL Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th If I were building a team -- and there are probably reasons why no one has asked me -- I would build up the trenches on both sides of the ball. The car can not run if it does not have an engine. The offensive line is the engine.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City's offensive line has floated by with FlexSeal mending their boat. It is time to devote some assets to that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Murray and the Vikings are a great pairing. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker capable of making that team more scheme-flexible.

Round 1 - Pick 25 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah and Tega Wanogho may not be the types of players that put butts in seats, but Swift is. Why would a team take a running back in the first round given the passing direction of the league? Swift is an above average pass protector as well as pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Hall's injury set him back but he is a long, aggressive cornerback with big playmaking ability. Brandon Beane has done a fantastic job building that defense, but he needs a few more pieces.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Aaron Rodgers was at his best with Randall Cobb working the slot and Jordy Nelson or whoever working outside. Ruggs can be the Cobb for Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle is not worried about where Wirfs will play. They will bring him in, find the best fit and be happy to get such great value at this point in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Five months stand between us and the 2020 NFL Draft, yet Shenault and the Saints already seem like the perfect pairing. Sean Payton is a creative play-caller that will maximize his potential in harmony with Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore has always been physical upfront. They added some attitude on the back end with Marcus Peters. Now, they do the same in the front seven with Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th New England's offense looked more competent upon Isiah Wynn's return. If they add Jackson to the right side, they can really create running lanes for Sony Michel.