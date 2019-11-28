2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys pick up a cornerback, Tua heads to Tampa and more Thanksgiving treats

Cincinnati completes Operation Bungle for Burrow

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Fans will be thankful for these new 2020 NFL Draft projections as they assuredly are every week; use them to spark conversation with that cousin you talk to twice a year or the father-in-law that you are trying to impress. But be sure to gobble them up fast before you are stuck holding the cranberry sauce -- looking at you, Miami!

Now, let's dive in.

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 11 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our composite rankings

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
It is hard to envision a scenario where Burrow is not the No. 1 overall selection right now. The Bengals already moved away from Andy Dalton even though they named him the starter again, which proved Ryan Finley was not their guy either.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Fortunately for New York, Cincinnati needs a quarterback. Young is a special, special player that can lift the play of everyone around him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins have several needs. Their focus needs to be taking the best player available. At the end of the day, take a look at what you have built and implement the same strategy on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Is Andrew Thomas flashy enough for Washington? I don't know. With the ongoing Trent Williams situation, the Redskins need a new left tackle to protect Dwayne Haskins, who they have publicly committed to for the long run.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Courtland Sutton has burst onto the scene this season. He was the No. 1 wide receiver on my board in 2018, but he needs a running mate following the trade of Emmanuel Sanders. Jeudy is my favorite receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft class, although by a narrow margin.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa is a Dan Quinn pick if I have ever seen one. It is unlikely that the head coach returns next season, but this pick is operating as if he were.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is a very gifted player that can wear many hats for that Lions defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Brown has been a popular pick for the Cardinals because of the age of Corey Peters, a great character veteran that will take Brown under his wings.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Plug and play Kinlaw on the interior with Calais Campbell and Josh Allen rushing the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 10
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
4th
Chaisson has elite traits; he just needs to stay healthy. The Jets attempted to upgrade the outside rusher spot in the offseason but they were left at the altar.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Herbert has a few similarities to Philip Rivers but he is more mobile. It seems clear that Los Angeles needs to go in another direction from the veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tagovailoa is a Bruce Arians quarterback. The coach has been frustrated all season by Jameis Winston's lack of ball security, but he gets the antithesis in the Alabama product.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fans are seeing why Howie Roseman drafts best player available and plans for the future. They have had some weird injuries and other situations this season. Delpit is the best player available.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 14
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tyrell Williams has been great on the field, and Hunter Renfrow has shown promise too. By adding a No. 1 wide receiver like Lamb, Mike Mayock boosts the play of those other two players.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
Left tackle, right tackle, it doesn't matter. Cleveland needs to get better. They do not have a ton of weaknesses on their team right now, but this is one of them. It would not be a surprise to see them push for Trent Williams in the offseason again either.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Panthers need to upgrade their offensive tackle positions for Cam Newton, Kyle Allen or whomever.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Moses is a smart, instinctive player that would bring an edge to that Raiders defense without the same drama Vontaze Burfict provides.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Marvin Wilson could be an option here for the same reasons I have laid out in previous mock draft projections. However, Weaver is the best player available and he also fills a need opposite Justin Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
12th
Tennessee has always committed to their offensive line. They add a rock solid interior piece with Humphrey.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
D.J. Chark and Higgins would be a pretty good combination for Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dallas could lose Byron Jones in free agency despite Jerry Jones recently stating he has no problem writing checks. However, the salary cap is only so flexible and Dallas still hopes to pay Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
If I were building a team -- and there are probably reasons why no one has asked me -- I would build up the trenches on both sides of the ball. The car can not run if it does not have an engine. The offensive line is the engine.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kansas City's offensive line has floated by with FlexSeal mending their boat. It is time to devote some assets to that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murray and the Vikings are a great pairing. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker capable of making that team more scheme-flexible.
Round 1 - Pick 25
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Okudah and Tega Wanogho may not be the types of players that put butts in seats, but Swift is. Why would a team take a running back in the first round given the passing direction of the league? Swift is an above average pass protector as well as pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Hall's injury set him back but he is a long, aggressive cornerback with big playmaking ability. Brandon Beane has done a fantastic job building that defense, but he needs a few more pieces.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Aaron Rodgers was at his best with Randall Cobb working the slot and Jordy Nelson or whoever working outside. Ruggs can be the Cobb for Rodgers and Davante Adams.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Seattle is not worried about where Wirfs will play. They will bring him in, find the best fit and be happy to get such great value at this point in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Five months stand between us and the 2020 NFL Draft, yet Shenault and the Saints already seem like the perfect pairing. Sean Payton is a creative play-caller that will maximize his potential in harmony with Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baltimore has always been physical upfront. They added some attitude on the back end with Marcus Peters. Now, they do the same in the front seven with Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
New England's offense looked more competent upon Isiah Wynn's return. If they add Jackson to the right side, they can really create running lanes for Sony Michel.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The defensive line has been so dominant that fans actually forget their linebacker group is not very good with Kwon Alexander injured. Gross-Matos can provide some athleticism and versatility on the edge.

