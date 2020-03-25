2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins get aggressive to land Tua Tagovailoa, five offensive tackles in top 15

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Onto the No. 2 pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tua boosted his stock by posting a 10-second video of himself working out. If he continues to post those, there's no way he's lasting to No. 5 overall for Miami. So the Dolphins make a move.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Matt Patricia considers Jeff Okudah here, but decides on Young to pair with Trey Flowers up front.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs stood in for injured teammate Alaric Jackson at left tackle in 2019 but was rock solid at right tackle for most of his Iowa career. Plug-and-play stud for Daniel Jones.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This represents the best-case-scenario for Washington. Move back, get extra (very much needed) picks and still get a lockdown cornerback to bolster the secondary. Washington gets Miami's third first-round pick (No. 26 overall) plus the Dolphins' pick early in Round 3 (No. 70 overall) and a sixth-rounder (No. 186 overall) in the trade back.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th If the Chargers don't sign recently released Cam Newton, Herbert would be the ideal selection for Los Angeles here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I keep going back to this pick because it's just so perfect. Simmons is the ideal replacement for Luke Kuechly in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Now with DeAndre Hopkins in the mix, and D.J. Humphries extended, the Cardinals go with the best plug-and-play right tackle in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd I think the Jaguars love Gardner Minshew, but with GM David Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone barely hanging onto their jobs, they need to go quarterback early.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th This should be an easy pick for the Browns, as Thomas is a long, SEC-tested stud on the left side who's a bulldozer in the run game and improved as a pass blocker in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jets, it's time to get Sam Darnold some legitimate weapons. Another easy selection inside the top half of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Stylistically on the field, Ruggs is more similar to Antonio Brown than CeeDee Lamb, so the Raiders go in that direction.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Man, would I love this to be CeeDee Lamb, but Kyle Shanahan knows he can scheme production from his receivers and tight ends. Joe Staley turns 36 in August.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th This is probably the highest you'll see Jones, but the Buccaneers have to take the offensive line seriously with Tom Brady in the mix.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Lamb and Courtland Sutton for Drew Lock? Yes sir.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons now have a glaring need at cornerback on their roster, and Henderson has the ability to step into that top role instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys were ravaged on defense in free agency, so they pick Chaisson to replace the departed Robert Quinn.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st McKinney is a do-everything safety who flashes against the run and deep in coverage.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Even with Eli Apple signed, the Raiders could use more young, talented cornerbacks on the roster. Fulton is one of the cleanest prospects in this class.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars are more than happy to end Brown's slide and pair him with former first-round defenders up front, Taven Bryan and Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Jefferson would give the Eagles a speedy, big slot receiver they desperately need.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw is a the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman in the class and helps the Vikings to reload on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th Reagor is built like a running back but has elite downfield speed and is smooth after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Diggs is flying under the radar but has lockdown press man cornerback abilities given his length and physicality at the line.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th With Mims, the Vikings get the fastest-rising receiver in this class with sub-4.4 speed and a rebounder's mentality in jump-ball situations.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th In moving back from No. 2 to No. 5, the Redskins pass on Tagovailoa and Young but land Okudah and a future franchise offensive tackle in Cleveland, who has the athleticism to be that type of player.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Just because L.J. Collier had a disastrous rookie season, that doesn't mean the Seahawks should shy away from doing defensive line in Round 1, especially if they can't re-sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd With a brick wall defensive line in front of him, Murray's blitz and spy specialties will be most accentuated in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans could use some edge-rush help, and with Jurrell Casey gone, the interior of the defensive line needs more bolstering. Epenesa can play inside and out.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The Packers round out their receiving room with the explosive Aiyuk, who has a giant catch radius and flies after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Blackock instantly fills the void left by the trade of DeForest Buckner. He's an dynamic athlete who can really penetrate the backfield.