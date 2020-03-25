2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins get aggressive to land Tua Tagovailoa, five offensive tackles in top 15
The Dolphins can't risk missing on Tagovailoa, so they trade up for him
The Dolphins didn't at least try to tank roster-wise in 2019 only to miss on Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. And given that Tagovailoa's hip is seemingly progressing wonderfully, it seems unlikely that they'd be able to wait until No. 5 overall to pick him.
This mock explores a Miami trade up and how it'd create a major ripple effect in Round 1.
Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Chris Trapasso joined Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson on the Pick Six Podcast this week to talk draft and more NFL news. Give it a listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform:
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Onto the No. 2 pick.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Tua boosted his stock by posting a 10-second video of himself working out. If he continues to post those, there's no way he's lasting to No. 5 overall for Miami. So the Dolphins make a move.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Matt Patricia considers Jeff Okudah here, but decides on Young to pair with Trey Flowers up front.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wirfs stood in for injured teammate Alaric Jackson at left tackle in 2019 but was rock solid at right tackle for most of his Iowa career. Plug-and-play stud for Daniel Jones.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
This represents the best-case-scenario for Washington. Move back, get extra (very much needed) picks and still get a lockdown cornerback to bolster the secondary. Washington gets Miami's third first-round pick (No. 26 overall) plus the Dolphins' pick early in Round 3 (No. 70 overall) and a sixth-rounder (No. 186 overall) in the trade back.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
If the Chargers don't sign recently released Cam Newton, Herbert would be the ideal selection for Los Angeles here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
I keep going back to this pick because it's just so perfect. Simmons is the ideal replacement for Luke Kuechly in Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Now with DeAndre Hopkins in the mix, and D.J. Humphries extended, the Cardinals go with the best plug-and-play right tackle in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
I think the Jaguars love Gardner Minshew, but with GM David Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone barely hanging onto their jobs, they need to go quarterback early.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
This should be an easy pick for the Browns, as Thomas is a long, SEC-tested stud on the left side who's a bulldozer in the run game and improved as a pass blocker in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Jets, it's time to get Sam Darnold some legitimate weapons. Another easy selection inside the top half of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Stylistically on the field, Ruggs is more similar to Antonio Brown than CeeDee Lamb, so the Raiders go in that direction.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Man, would I love this to be CeeDee Lamb, but Kyle Shanahan knows he can scheme production from his receivers and tight ends. Joe Staley turns 36 in August.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
This is probably the highest you'll see Jones, but the Buccaneers have to take the offensive line seriously with Tom Brady in the mix.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Lamb and Courtland Sutton for Drew Lock? Yes sir.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons now have a glaring need at cornerback on their roster, and Henderson has the ability to step into that top role instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Cowboys were ravaged on defense in free agency, so they pick Chaisson to replace the departed Robert Quinn.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney is a do-everything safety who flashes against the run and deep in coverage.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Even with Eli Apple signed, the Raiders could use more young, talented cornerbacks on the roster. Fulton is one of the cleanest prospects in this class.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jaguars are more than happy to end Brown's slide and pair him with former first-round defenders up front, Taven Bryan and Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson would give the Eagles a speedy, big slot receiver they desperately need.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw is a the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman in the class and helps the Vikings to reload on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor is built like a running back but has elite downfield speed and is smooth after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs is flying under the radar but has lockdown press man cornerback abilities given his length and physicality at the line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
With Mims, the Vikings get the fastest-rising receiver in this class with sub-4.4 speed and a rebounder's mentality in jump-ball situations.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
In moving back from No. 2 to No. 5, the Redskins pass on Tagovailoa and Young but land Okudah and a future franchise offensive tackle in Cleveland, who has the athleticism to be that type of player.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Just because L.J. Collier had a disastrous rookie season, that doesn't mean the Seahawks should shy away from doing defensive line in Round 1, especially if they can't re-sign Jadeveon Clowney.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
With a brick wall defensive line in front of him, Murray's blitz and spy specialties will be most accentuated in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Titans could use some edge-rush help, and with Jurrell Casey gone, the interior of the defensive line needs more bolstering. Epenesa can play inside and out.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Packers round out their receiving room with the explosive Aiyuk, who has a giant catch radius and flies after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blackock instantly fills the void left by the trade of DeForest Buckner. He's an dynamic athlete who can really penetrate the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
There isn't loads of athleticism in the Chiefs linebacker group. With Queen falling this far, Kansas City gets great value on the twitchy linebacker.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Redskins seven-round mock draft
The Redskins would come out as clear winners in the NFL draft with this class
-
2020 NFL Draft: Comparing QB attributes
Which draft-eligible quarterback is best on short and intermediate throws? Moves best in the...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the RBs' skills
Let's rank the top seven running back prospects by the skills most vital to the position
-
Why Jaguars should go all-in for Tua
The Alabama quarterback is the perfect fix for what's been a long-term problem in Jacksonville
-
Mock Draft: Surprising trade for Tua
Plus the Dolphins take an unconventional route with their picks, the Colts hop back into Round...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft