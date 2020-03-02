2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up with Lions to grab Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love soars into top 10

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, with several players showing off skills that will help their draft stock.

That also means it's time for Mock Draft 2.0 from me. In this mock, I actually include a trade that has the Miami Dolphins trading up to the third spot to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In dealing with the Lions to get the pick, the Dolphins would move from No. 5 up to No. 3 to get their quarterback by trading their second-round pick this year (No. 39 overall). That fits on the trade chart since the third overall pick is worth 2200 points and the fifth is 1700, while No. 39 is worth 510 points. Of course, Miami might be forced to sweeten the pot to go get the quarterback, so let's throw in pick 162 from the fifth round.

The best thing about the move: It wouldn't cost them either of their other two first-round picks this year. Tanking for Tua would have worked in this scenario.

There are some other changes in this mock, but Joe Burrow is as locked in as ever as the No. 1 overall pick to the Bengals. Then again, he was never going to play anywhere else.

The NFL combine is over, so who were the biggest winners and losers? Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break it all down, size up the first post-combine mock draft and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

In talking with Burrow, he is thrilled with the idea of playing for the Bengals and the challenge to make them a sustainable contender. Aside from Burrow, things are still quite murky but there is a long way to go before Las Vegas and the first round in late April.