2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up with Lions to grab Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love soars into top 10
Pete Prisco has the Dolphins trading up for Tua in his Mock Draft 2.0
The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, with several players showing off skills that will help their draft stock.
That also means it's time for Mock Draft 2.0 from me. In this mock, I actually include a trade that has the Miami Dolphins trading up to the third spot to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
In dealing with the Lions to get the pick, the Dolphins would move from No. 5 up to No. 3 to get their quarterback by trading their second-round pick this year (No. 39 overall). That fits on the trade chart since the third overall pick is worth 2200 points and the fifth is 1700, while No. 39 is worth 510 points. Of course, Miami might be forced to sweeten the pot to go get the quarterback, so let's throw in pick 162 from the fifth round.
The best thing about the move: It wouldn't cost them either of their other two first-round picks this year. Tanking for Tua would have worked in this scenario.
There are some other changes in this mock, but Joe Burrow is as locked in as ever as the No. 1 overall pick to the Bengals. Then again, he was never going to play anywhere else.
The NFL combine is over, so who were the biggest winners and losers? Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to break it all down, size up the first post-combine mock draft and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
In talking with Burrow, he is thrilled with the idea of playing for the Bengals and the challenge to make them a sustainable contender. Aside from Burrow, things are still quite murky but there is a long way to go before Las Vegas and the first round in late April.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
So much for the idea that Burrow wouldn't play for the Bengals. He's going there and he will be a big-time quarterback in a year or so.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
He is the elite rusher in this draft class and would fill a big-time need if the Redskins don't trade down. I still think trading down is possible.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins need to get their quarterback of the future and it looks like Tagovailoa has made big strides in terms of his health. So the Dolphins go get him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
They need to upgrade their offensive line and this kid is a massive, athletic player who would do just that.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
He is the smoothest corner in this draft. He is the type of shutdown corner teams love.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
They need to get a developmental passer and Love would seem to fit. He didn't play well last season, but he's a talent.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Their run defense was awful last season. They need to get a big body to shore that up and Brown could end up being the best defensive player in this draft – despite his poor workout at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
He can play either tackle spot and he really impressed at the combine. He's much more athletic than many expected.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
This is a team that struggled against the run and will likely lose Marcel Dareus (they could sign him back). They need to get big bodies up front.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Their tackles caused all types of issues last season. They have to improve both spot and Wills could play either spot.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Their offensive line was a major issue last season. Getting Thomas will help alleviate that. He could also slide inside to guard if need be.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
They need to get help at linebacker and this kid is the perfect hybrid speed player for their defense. His combine was special, but they're more value positions that could drive him down.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
They have to get help outside to pair with T.Y. Hilton. Jeudy is the best of this receiver class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
They will likely lose Jason Pierre-Paul, so why not add another edge player to pair with Shaq Barrett. Their defense has a chance to be much improved next season.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
They have to get more speed in the passing game. As Ruggs showed at the combine, he can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The pass rush has been a problem for this team for a long time. Maybe Epenesa is the guy to finally fix it.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
With Amari Cooper likely moving on, they need to get a receiver to help Dak Prescott. Lamb is right up there with Jeudy in terms of all-around talent.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
They have to get a left tackle after trading Laremy Tunsil to the Texans last year. Jones is an athletic player who should be a long-time starter.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Let's be real: The Raiders would love to move on from Derek Carr. Herbert is raw, but he has all the tools.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
A.J. Bouye is almost certainly gone, so they have to get a young corner to replace him. Henderson is outstanding in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
He lit up the combine and the Eagles have a major need at the position. I think they address corner in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
They need to get bigger at receiver and Claypool showed at the combine he can run well enough to stay at receiver, rather than moving to tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Bill Belichick loves versatility in his players and Baun offers that. He just seems like the perfect Patriots player.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
They have to get help outside to pair with Michael Thomas. Mims was outstanding in showing off his skills at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
We know Mike Zimmer likes drafting corners and they will need one with Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander both unrestricted free agents. Diggs would join his brother, Stefon, on the roster.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
After addressing offense with the first two picks, it makes sense to take a pass rusher in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They could be losing Jadeveon Clowney so it would make sense to grab another young edge to go with last year's first-round pick, L.J. Collier.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
They played last season with veteran pickups at linebacker and somehow managed to be good on defense. Adding a young playmaker to their group would really amp up that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
They will likely lose Logan Ryan in free agency, so landing a corner in this spot makes sense. Gladney can run and he's a willing tackler.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
They will likely lose Jimmie Ward in free agency, so landing a smart, heady player like Delpit to replace him would make sense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Their linebackers weren't great last season and there is some age there. So landing a big-time thumper fits what they want to do.
