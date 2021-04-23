Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st No need for any funny business here. Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd This has seemed set in stone for a while now. There's obviously a chance New York goes in a different direction, but it will be a quarterback.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th There was a ton of early speculation about Mac Jones and there has been a recent surge for Justin Fields coming off the board in this spot, but the 49ers generally do not leak. I'm thinking they go in another direction, with a player whose skill set is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. The fact that the Niners essentially scripted his Monday pro day factors in as well.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st With Fields still sitting on the board at No. 4 overall, the Broncos make the Falcons an offer they can't refuse (No. 9, 40, 144, and next year's second-round pick) to move up for their new quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow won't need to worry about who his receivers are if he can't stay upright in the pocket. The situation in front of him was a disaster last season, and it resulted in Burrow suffering a season-ending injury. The Bengals can't let that happen again, which is why Sewell makes the most sense here. With the depth of this receiver class, they can still grab a top-end pass-catcher early in Round 2, just like they did last year.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Miami moves down three spots and lands arguably the best overall player in the draft. Brian Flores knows how unstoppable an offense can be with an athletic tight end who cannot be covered over the middle or in the red zone from his New England days, and he lands his version of that right here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit loaded up on speed receivers in free agency, and here gets a No. 1 guy who is more physical and able to succeed in the short and intermediate areas of the field, providing a solid baseline for Jared Goff, and eventually, whichever quarterback the Lions tab as their long-term starter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers spent their entire draft on defense last season, but still need quite a bit of help on that side of the ball. Landing one of the top cornerbacks in this class raises the floor and ceiling of their talent on the back end of the defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta picks up two extra selections in this year's draft and one next year, and still lands one of the top offensive line prospects in this class. Slater has the versatility to play anywhere on the line, making him a good fit in the short and long term. The Falcons can still add more pieces on offense and defense later in the draft, where they are now stacked with multiple picks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 10 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd With the top offensive prospects that the Cowboys might be interested in off the board but a quarterback still there, Trader Jerry moves down from No. 10 to 15 and picks up No. 46 for his troubles. The Pats, meanwhile, sacrifice only a second-round pick to get their QB of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Giants are all in on making Daniel Jones work. Adding Waddle as a complement to Kenny Golladay on the outside makes a ton of sense in that regard, giving the Giants a lot to work with in the deep passing game and opening things up for the likes of Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley underneath. Plus, Waddle is electric with the ball in his hands and can turn short throws into huge gains on his own.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Philly moves down from No. 6 to No. 12 and still lands perhaps the same player. Not bad for a trade's work.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers have already had quite the offseason upgrading their offensive line, and continue to do so here. Vera-Tucker has played guard and tackle and can fit at either spot, allowing the team to mix and match with him and free agent signing Matt Feiler to find the best way this all fits together up front.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer could of course take yet another cornerback here, but with the way the Vikings' pass rush has been depleted the past few years, they really need help on the edge. Phillips has some concerns with his medical history, but he is the most polished and versatile pass-rusher in this class and would help them both immediately and over the long haul.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas moves down five spots, picks up an extra selection, and still gets one of the top corners in the class. Horn is a physical cornerback with long arms and great athleticism, making him a good fit across from Trevon Diggs in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Protecting Kyler Murray has to be priority No. 1 for the Cardinals. Darrisaw is a monster-sized athletic marvel who can help them do just that.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th 2018 third-round pick Brandon Parker has not developed into a starter and, after trading Trent Brown, the Raiders have a need on the right side of the line. That makes Jenkins a strong fit in the middle of the first.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins built an excellent defense last season, but still need help in the pass-rush department if they are going to maintain that level. Ojulari helps in that regard.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Ron Rivera's Carolina defenses were at their best when they had Luke Kuechly making plays all over the field. He tries to recreate that in Washington by nabbing Parsons here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th It sure seems like the futures of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are riding on their success or failure this year, which means they really need this offense to take a step forward. Enter Bateman, who can complement Allen Robinson with his speed and ability to make big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd A big run on tackles in the first round continues as the Colts land Leatherwood to replace the departed Anthony Castonzo on the left side of the line.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee needs pass rush more than almost any team in the league needs anything at the moment. Paye is an elite athlete with enormous potential coming off the edge.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st You know Robert Saleh wants to start building up one of the league's worst defense. He's done great work with defensive backs in the past, and gets a good one to work with in Newsome, who isn't far off from the two corners that went a bit earlier in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 1st There's been a lot of turnover on Pittsburgh's offensive line this year. I don't buy the chatter about a first-round running back. That's not been Kevin Colbert's style in the past.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Moehrig makes a ton of sense for a team that still needs a lot of help on the back end of the defense. Wide receiver and tackle are possibilities, but those positions have been pretty well picked over and still have plenty of depth available for Rounds 2 and 3. Instead, the Jags land the top safety on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd This just makes way too much sense after the Browns cut Sheldon Richardson. It's not considered that good of an interior defensive line class, so Cleveland gets the top guy available in the mid-20s.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th Attach Rousseau to Calais Campbell's hip and make him learn everything his fellow former Miami Hurricane knows.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah fills a couple roles for the Saints, given that he's equally capable of playing safety or linebacker. With Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins heading into their mid-30s, it's good to have some youth at those positions to bring the defense into the future.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Farley was considered a possible top-10 pick before news of his pre-draft back surgery. The value is too good for the Packers to pass up late in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins is enormous and a freak athlete. He can play linebacker and/or come off the edge, making him a very useful, versatile piece for Sean McDermott's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Very quietly, wide receiver has become a need for the Chiefs. And if there's any team in the league that knows how to use pint-sized playmakers with tremendous speed, it's these guys.