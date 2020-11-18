trask6.jpg
Getty Images

With just $2.8 million in dead cap compared to a little over $25M in savings, the 49ers might feel encouraged to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason. And, sure, injuries have hampered a relatively sizable portion of Jimmy G's time in the Bay Area, but he's also proved to be somewhat limited even in Kyle Shanahan's QB-friendly offense. 

In this mock, San Francisco starts over at quarterback with a younger, cheaper option. Inside the top five, the Chargers make a surprising selection of an offensive lineman who's ascending boards after his sturdy play early this year.

OK, let's get to all the picks. Just a reminder, the draft order is based SportsLine Super Bowl odds after Week 10.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The biggest question is now this -- will Lawrence leave Clemson if the Jets have the first overall pick? Contrary to popular opinion, I think he will.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There'll be a new head coach in Jacksonville in 2021, and he'll get to begin his coaching career with the uber-talented Justin Fields at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Joe Burrow has played well in his rookie season, and he has a fine complement of receiving options. Sewell would provide the security Burrow needs to win from the pocket, one that's been constantly collapsing during the quarterback's rookie year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Going a little off the radar -- it's still early -- with Vera-Tucker, a former top recruit who thrived at guard in 2019 and has looked the part at left tackle for the Trojans in their first two games. Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp are free agents in 2021 and the future of the left tackle spot is uncertain right now. Vera-Tucker's positional versatility plays a role in him going this high.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
Von Miller can hit free agency in 2021 -- club option -- and will be coming off a serious injury after his worst professional season. Denver moves on from a franchise legend by drafting Paye to pair with Bradley Chubb up front.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Washington needs a jolt of offensive firepower, and Wilson is a tremendous playmaker with a quick release who sends rockets all over the field. He's an athletic quarterback too.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins have to strengthen the interior of their offensive line, and Davis is a people-moving mauler with a sturdy anchor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Can't get over this match. It's perfect. Lance sits for a season, and the Panthers can let Teddy Bridgewater walk after the 2021 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley has the twitch and size to go early in the first round, and the Falcons desperately need to reconstruct the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
While it's mostly been against lowly NFC East competition, Daniel Jones has probably done enough to earn one more season as the Giants quarterback before the club makes a long-term decision on him. Given Golden Tate's age, New York should pick a receiver to pair with Darius Slayton.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about a freak of nature on Dallas' defensive line to help the secondary via the pass rush? Rousseau had 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman and is a towering presence with serious athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I can't quite figure out the Lions. Right when it looks like they're one of the worst teams in the NFL, they win a game. Either way, if Matt Patricia somehow manages to not get fired, he'll look for another man-to-man perimeter cornerback, and Surtain fits the mold.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
5th
Kyle Shanahan might be smitten with Trask, who wins with smarts and accuracy over high-level quarterbacking traits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Bears go the experienced prospect route with Mond, a former dual-threat recruit who's matured into one of the best pure pocket passers in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles are in need of an overhaul in many key areas, and Parsons will be the key cog in the defensive side of the rebuild. He's a supreme athlete who makes plays at all levels of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
Smith before Jaylen Waddle? It could happen. And while Waddle would provide the Patriots the explosiveness the team needs, Smith would acclimate quicker to the intricacies of New England's offense because of his stellar route-running ability.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Basham seems like a Mike Zimmer type -- long, powerful, and plays with a relentless motor. Minnesota needs more pass-rushing pop.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Waddle lands with Tua in Miami, and suddenly the Dolphins are not fun to cover down the field given their varying areas of talent at the receiver spot.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Oweh and Garrett, the Browns would boast two dynamic athletes at the edge position for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Building for the future on the offensive line is a must for the Raiders. Smith can be inserted into either guard spot and maul in front of Josh Jacobs.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Derion Kendrick CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans have a good corner in Adoree' Jackson, he just needs a running mate on the other boundary. Kendrick can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
This is the prudent decision for the Colts with Anthony Castonzo likely playing in his final season. Slater has positional versatility and locked down the left tackle position in 2019 for the Wildcats.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyson Campbell CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
6th
Campbell is a tall, highly athletic cornerback who'd thrive in Buffalo's zone-based scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Ossai has probably played his way into the first round this season as a pure edge rusher. The Cardinals need to get better on the outside of their front seven.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Darrisaw looks like the complete offensive tackle prospect, equipped with power and nimble footwork.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
After a solid 2019, Cosmi simply needed to get stronger to dominate. And he's done that. He gets the task of protecting Lawrence for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Pat Freiermuth TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another tight end for Lamar Jackson to pair with Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Expect plenty of heavy tight end packages in 2021 and beyond if Freiermuth is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I want to see Vita Vea next to a penetrating three technique next season. Barmore is that type.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bateman has a possession receiver body, but has deceptive YAC talent. He can become the reliable No. 2 in Green Bay's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Asante Samuel Jr. CB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
8th
Samuel and Minkah Fitzpatrick would create play after play in Pittsburgh's blitz-happy defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Jameis Winston set to start for a bit, let's go in a direction other than quarterback for the Saints. They have Deonte Harris, but why not add another speedy, YAC weapon to the offense?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
5th
Bashaud Breeland is set to hit free agency, so the Chiefs will likely need another physical man-coverage specialist on the outside.