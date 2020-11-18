Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The biggest question is now this -- will Lawrence leave Clemson if the Jets have the first overall pick? Contrary to popular opinion, I think he will.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There'll be a new head coach in Jacksonville in 2021, and he'll get to begin his coaching career with the uber-talented Justin Fields at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow has played well in his rookie season, and he has a fine complement of receiving options. Sewell would provide the security Burrow needs to win from the pocket, one that's been constantly collapsing during the quarterback's rookie year.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Going a little off the radar -- it's still early -- with Vera-Tucker, a former top recruit who thrived at guard in 2019 and has looked the part at left tackle for the Trojans in their first two games. Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp are free agents in 2021 and the future of the left tackle spot is uncertain right now. Vera-Tucker's positional versatility plays a role in him going this high.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Von Miller can hit free agency in 2021 -- club option -- and will be coming off a serious injury after his worst professional season. Denver moves on from a franchise legend by drafting Paye to pair with Bradley Chubb up front.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Washington needs a jolt of offensive firepower, and Wilson is a tremendous playmaker with a quick release who sends rockets all over the field. He's an athletic quarterback too.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins have to strengthen the interior of their offensive line, and Davis is a people-moving mauler with a sturdy anchor.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Can't get over this match. It's perfect. Lance sits for a season, and the Panthers can let Teddy Bridgewater walk after the 2021 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Farley has the twitch and size to go early in the first round, and the Falcons desperately need to reconstruct the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st While it's mostly been against lowly NFC East competition, Daniel Jones has probably done enough to earn one more season as the Giants quarterback before the club makes a long-term decision on him. Given Golden Tate's age, New York should pick a receiver to pair with Darius Slayton.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st How about a freak of nature on Dallas' defensive line to help the secondary via the pass rush? Rousseau had 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman and is a towering presence with serious athletic gifts.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I can't quite figure out the Lions. Right when it looks like they're one of the worst teams in the NFL, they win a game. Either way, if Matt Patricia somehow manages to not get fired, he'll look for another man-to-man perimeter cornerback, and Surtain fits the mold.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th Kyle Shanahan might be smitten with Trask, who wins with smarts and accuracy over high-level quarterbacking traits.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 8th The Bears go the experienced prospect route with Mond, a former dual-threat recruit who's matured into one of the best pure pocket passers in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles are in need of an overhaul in many key areas, and Parsons will be the key cog in the defensive side of the rebuild. He's a supreme athlete who makes plays at all levels of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Smith before Jaylen Waddle? It could happen. And while Waddle would provide the Patriots the explosiveness the team needs, Smith would acclimate quicker to the intricacies of New England's offense because of his stellar route-running ability.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Basham seems like a Mike Zimmer type -- long, powerful, and plays with a relentless motor. Minnesota needs more pass-rushing pop.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Waddle lands with Tua in Miami, and suddenly the Dolphins are not fun to cover down the field given their varying areas of talent at the receiver spot.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd With Oweh and Garrett, the Browns would boast two dynamic athletes at the edge position for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Building for the future on the offensive line is a must for the Raiders. Smith can be inserted into either guard spot and maul in front of Josh Jacobs.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans have a good corner in Adoree' Jackson, he just needs a running mate on the other boundary. Kendrick can be that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th This is the prudent decision for the Colts with Anthony Castonzo likely playing in his final season. Slater has positional versatility and locked down the left tackle position in 2019 for the Wildcats.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Campbell is a tall, highly athletic cornerback who'd thrive in Buffalo's zone-based scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Ossai has probably played his way into the first round this season as a pure edge rusher. The Cardinals need to get better on the outside of their front seven.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Darrisaw looks like the complete offensive tackle prospect, equipped with power and nimble footwork.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th After a solid 2019, Cosmi simply needed to get stronger to dominate. And he's done that. He gets the task of protecting Lawrence for the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Another tight end for Lamar Jackson to pair with Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Expect plenty of heavy tight end packages in 2021 and beyond if Freiermuth is the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd I want to see Vita Vea next to a penetrating three technique next season. Barmore is that type.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman has a possession receiver body, but has deceptive YAC talent. He can become the reliable No. 2 in Green Bay's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 8th Samuel and Minkah Fitzpatrick would create play after play in Pittsburgh's blitz-happy defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd With Jameis Winston set to start for a bit, let's go in a direction other than quarterback for the Saints. They have Deonte Harris, but why not add another speedy, YAC weapon to the offense?