With just $2.8 million in dead cap compared to a little over $25M in savings, the 49ers might feel encouraged to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason. And, sure, injuries have hampered a relatively sizable portion of Jimmy G's time in the Bay Area, but he's also proved to be somewhat limited even in Kyle Shanahan's QB-friendly offense.
In this mock, San Francisco starts over at quarterback with a younger, cheaper option. Inside the top five, the Chargers make a surprising selection of an offensive lineman who's ascending boards after his sturdy play early this year.
OK, let's get to all the picks. Just a reminder, the draft order is based SportsLine Super Bowl odds after Week 10.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The biggest question is now this -- will Lawrence leave Clemson if the Jets have the first overall pick? Contrary to popular opinion, I think he will.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
There'll be a new head coach in Jacksonville in 2021, and he'll get to begin his coaching career with the uber-talented Justin Fields at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Joe Burrow has played well in his rookie season, and he has a fine complement of receiving options. Sewell would provide the security Burrow needs to win from the pocket, one that's been constantly collapsing during the quarterback's rookie year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Going a little off the radar -- it's still early -- with Vera-Tucker, a former top recruit who thrived at guard in 2019 and has looked the part at left tackle for the Trojans in their first two games. Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp are free agents in 2021 and the future of the left tackle spot is uncertain right now. Vera-Tucker's positional versatility plays a role in him going this high.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Von Miller can hit free agency in 2021 -- club option -- and will be coming off a serious injury after his worst professional season. Denver moves on from a franchise legend by drafting Paye to pair with Bradley Chubb up front.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Washington needs a jolt of offensive firepower, and Wilson is a tremendous playmaker with a quick release who sends rockets all over the field. He's an athletic quarterback too.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Dolphins have to strengthen the interior of their offensive line, and Davis is a people-moving mauler with a sturdy anchor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Can't get over this match. It's perfect. Lance sits for a season, and the Panthers can let Teddy Bridgewater walk after the 2021 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley has the twitch and size to go early in the first round, and the Falcons desperately need to reconstruct the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
While it's mostly been against lowly NFC East competition, Daniel Jones has probably done enough to earn one more season as the Giants quarterback before the club makes a long-term decision on him. Given Golden Tate's age, New York should pick a receiver to pair with Darius Slayton.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
How about a freak of nature on Dallas' defensive line to help the secondary via the pass rush? Rousseau had 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman and is a towering presence with serious athletic gifts.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
I can't quite figure out the Lions. Right when it looks like they're one of the worst teams in the NFL, they win a game. Either way, if Matt Patricia somehow manages to not get fired, he'll look for another man-to-man perimeter cornerback, and Surtain fits the mold.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Kyle Shanahan might be smitten with Trask, who wins with smarts and accuracy over high-level quarterbacking traits.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kellen Mond QB
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Bears go the experienced prospect route with Mond, a former dual-threat recruit who's matured into one of the best pure pocket passers in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Eagles are in need of an overhaul in many key areas, and Parsons will be the key cog in the defensive side of the rebuild. He's a supreme athlete who makes plays at all levels of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith before Jaylen Waddle? It could happen. And while Waddle would provide the Patriots the explosiveness the team needs, Smith would acclimate quicker to the intricacies of New England's offense because of his stellar route-running ability.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham seems like a Mike Zimmer type -- long, powerful, and plays with a relentless motor. Minnesota needs more pass-rushing pop.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle lands with Tua in Miami, and suddenly the Dolphins are not fun to cover down the field given their varying areas of talent at the receiver spot.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
With Oweh and Garrett, the Browns would boast two dynamic athletes at the edge position for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Building for the future on the offensive line is a must for the Raiders. Smith can be inserted into either guard spot and maul in front of Josh Jacobs.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Titans have a good corner in Adoree' Jackson, he just needs a running mate on the other boundary. Kendrick can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
This is the prudent decision for the Colts with Anthony Castonzo likely playing in his final season. Slater has positional versatility and locked down the left tackle position in 2019 for the Wildcats.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Campbell is a tall, highly athletic cornerback who'd thrive in Buffalo's zone-based scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai has probably played his way into the first round this season as a pure edge rusher. The Cardinals need to get better on the outside of their front seven.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Darrisaw looks like the complete offensive tackle prospect, equipped with power and nimble footwork.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
After a solid 2019, Cosmi simply needed to get stronger to dominate. And he's done that. He gets the task of protecting Lawrence for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Another tight end for Lamar Jackson to pair with Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Expect plenty of heavy tight end packages in 2021 and beyond if Freiermuth is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
I want to see Vita Vea next to a penetrating three technique next season. Barmore is that type.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman has a possession receiver body, but has deceptive YAC talent. He can become the reliable No. 2 in Green Bay's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel and Minkah Fitzpatrick would create play after play in Pittsburgh's blitz-happy defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
With Jameis Winston set to start for a bit, let's go in a direction other than quarterback for the Saints. They have Deonte Harris, but why not add another speedy, YAC weapon to the offense?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Bashaud Breeland is set to hit free agency, so the Chiefs will likely need another physical man-coverage specialist on the outside.