Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Did the Jets hit a new low on Sunday? They lost 40-3 to the Seahawks, and Jamal Adams had a game. Only three more outings until they lock in Lawrence for 2021. Although I doubt anyone on that team wants to be a part of 0-16.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars have played inspired football of late, but the Titans offensive line and Derrick Henry squashed that inspiration in Week 14. Fields in April is not far off for Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This is as slam dunk of a selection as the first three. With some quality weapons on offense, Burrow could take a large step in Year 2 with Sewell protecting his blindside.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Cosmi has impeccable pass-blocking balance and quick feet. He just needed to get stronger in 2020. And he demonstrated more power on the field this year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys have to add more talent to the secondary and Surtain is one of the safer cornerback prospects in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Let's see how a mock unfolds if Lance, not Zach Wilson, is the third quarterback off the board. Lance would sit for a year behind Teddy Bridgewater before taking over. He has elite quarterback skills, but the rest of his game is raw right now.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Even though the Falcons went with A.J. Terrell in Round 1 in 2020 -- and he's played well -- Atlanta still has a need at cornerback. Farley is tall and athletic and blessed with the football IQ that allows him to get his hands on the football often.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 8 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd This man deserves to be the first receiver off the board, just based on how awesome of a career he's had at Alabama and the show he's put on this season. The Dolphins would be the team pick Smith over Ja'Marr Chase given Tua Tagovailoa's familiarity with him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles waste no time with this one. With Chase and Jalen Reagor -- let's not write him off yet -- Philadelphia will have two young, explosive, polished receivers for Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Are the Giants going to sign Leonard Williams to a long-term deal? Even if they do, the club could use more juice at the edge-rusher spot. Paye will bring that.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions could go in 1,000 different directions with this pick but ultimately decide on the best player available at a non-QB position. Parsons would help reinvigorate the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th This is a nightmare development for the rest of the NFC West. Wilson and Kyle Shanahan together. Oh my.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Even if the Broncos re-sign Von Miller after his season-ending injury before Week 1, the club should plan for the future on the defensive line. Phillips has All-Pro abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings will gladly take a physical specimen on the defensive front who just needs some refinement to blossom into a superstar.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd No quarterback here for Chicago -- instead, the Bears build the offensive line with Slater, a technician at tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd For years the Patriots have been in dire need of explosiveness at receiver. They get that with Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Erik Harris is a free agent, and Jonathan Abrams needs a playmaker at free safety behind him. Holland intercepted five passes in that role as a freshman at Oregon in 2018.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Pitts falling to No. 18 and landing in Baltimore would be exquisite for him and the growth of Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick is assuming Brandon Scherff has priced himself out of a multi-year contract in Washington. Vera-Tucker has had two straight seasons of super-clean film. `

Round 1 - Pick 20 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals pass rush has to get more dynamic. Jones is tall, long and powerful with an ascending repertoire of block-beating moves.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Safe, easy pick here for Miami. The offensive line has improved in 2020, but there are more improvements to be made to maximize the chances Tagovailoa hits as a franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Both Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David are free agents at season's end. Collins is a rangy 6-foot-4, 250-pound off-ball linebacker with outstanding pass-rushing capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th I can't move off this prospect-team pairing for Jones. With Frank Reich, behind that offensive line, maybe learning under Philip Rivers for a season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Browns have a solid No. 1 cornerback in Denzel Ward but the rest of the defensive back room needs work, and there are some impending free agents at that position. Horn is a towering, feisty outside cover man with NFL bloodlines.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Jets have to get more dangerous at receiver. Bateman would formulate a nice pairing with Denzel Mims because they can both win above the rim and after the catch.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Jacksonville has to fix its problem at left tackle at the outset of the Fields era. Darrisaw has seen his stock skyrocket this season thanks to his balanced power.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 8th Tennessee's defense is in desperate need of a jolt of pass-rushing specialty, especially on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th The Bills have had to reshuffle the interior of their offensive line many times this season, and Jon Feliciano hits free agency in 2021. Smith is an NFL strong, plug-and-play starter at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Moore would be Randall Cobb 2.0 in Green Bay for the tail end of Aaron Rodgers' career.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 6th The Steelers probably want to take action on a long-term plan at quarerback. Trask has accumulated ridiculous figures this season in Florida's spread offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Sheldon Rankins is set for free agency, and Onwuzurike could play any of the interior spots up front and create havoc.