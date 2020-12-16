The Dolphins have outperformed expectations by a mile in 2020 -- in a way, they did so in 2019 too -- but they're still building and need more offensive weapons for Tua Tagovailoa. This means it'd make perfect sense for Miami's management to zero in on someone Tagovailoa has thrown passes to before -- Alabama wideout Devonta Smith.
And while the Steelers are still a legitimate contender, it's clear they need to think ahead at the quarterback position. Florida's Kyle Trask would be a smart option late in Round 1 to sit behind Ben Roethlisberger before taking over. We've got breakdowns for those picks and more in our mock today. The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 15.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Did the Jets hit a new low on Sunday? They lost 40-3 to the Seahawks, and Jamal Adams had a game. Only three more outings until they lock in Lawrence for 2021. Although I doubt anyone on that team wants to be a part of 0-16.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Jaguars have played inspired football of late, but the Titans offensive line and Derrick Henry squashed that inspiration in Week 14. Fields in April is not far off for Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
This is as slam dunk of a selection as the first three. With some quality weapons on offense, Burrow could take a large step in Year 2 with Sewell protecting his blindside.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi has impeccable pass-blocking balance and quick feet. He just needed to get stronger in 2020. And he demonstrated more power on the field this year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys have to add more talent to the secondary and Surtain is one of the safer cornerback prospects in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Let's see how a mock unfolds if Lance, not Zach Wilson, is the third quarterback off the board. Lance would sit for a year behind Teddy Bridgewater before taking over. He has elite quarterback skills, but the rest of his game is raw right now.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Even though the Falcons went with A.J. Terrell in Round 1 in 2020 -- and he's played well -- Atlanta still has a need at cornerback. Farley is tall and athletic and blessed with the football IQ that allows him to get his hands on the football often.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
This man deserves to be the first receiver off the board, just based on how awesome of a career he's had at Alabama and the show he's put on this season. The Dolphins would be the team pick Smith over Ja'Marr Chase given Tua Tagovailoa's familiarity with him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Eagles waste no time with this one. With Chase and Jalen Reagor -- let's not write him off yet -- Philadelphia will have two young, explosive, polished receivers for Jalen Hurts.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Are the Giants going to sign Leonard Williams to a long-term deal? Even if they do, the club could use more juice at the edge-rusher spot. Paye will bring that.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Lions could go in 1,000 different directions with this pick but ultimately decide on the best player available at a non-QB position. Parsons would help reinvigorate the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
This is a nightmare development for the rest of the NFC West. Wilson and Kyle Shanahan together. Oh my.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Even if the Broncos re-sign Von Miller after his season-ending injury before Week 1, the club should plan for the future on the defensive line. Phillips has All-Pro abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Vikings will gladly take a physical specimen on the defensive front who just needs some refinement to blossom into a superstar.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
No quarterback here for Chicago -- instead, the Bears build the offensive line with Slater, a technician at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
For years the Patriots have been in dire need of explosiveness at receiver. They get that with Waddle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Erik Harris is a free agent, and Jonathan Abrams needs a playmaker at free safety behind him. Holland intercepted five passes in that role as a freshman at Oregon in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts falling to No. 18 and landing in Baltimore would be exquisite for him and the growth of Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
This pick is assuming Brandon Scherff has priced himself out of a multi-year contract in Washington. Vera-Tucker has had two straight seasons of super-clean film. `
Round 1 - Pick 20
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Cardinals pass rush has to get more dynamic. Jones is tall, long and powerful with an ascending repertoire of block-beating moves.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Safe, easy pick here for Miami. The offensive line has improved in 2020, but there are more improvements to be made to maximize the chances Tagovailoa hits as a franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Both Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David are free agents at season's end. Collins is a rangy 6-foot-4, 250-pound off-ball linebacker with outstanding pass-rushing capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
I can't move off this prospect-team pairing for Jones. With Frank Reich, behind that offensive line, maybe learning under Philip Rivers for a season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Browns have a solid No. 1 cornerback in Denzel Ward but the rest of the defensive back room needs work, and there are some impending free agents at that position. Horn is a towering, feisty outside cover man with NFL bloodlines.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Jets have to get more dangerous at receiver. Bateman would formulate a nice pairing with Denzel Mims because they can both win above the rim and after the catch.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Jacksonville has to fix its problem at left tackle at the outset of the Fields era. Darrisaw has seen his stock skyrocket this season thanks to his balanced power.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Tennessee's defense is in desperate need of a jolt of pass-rushing specialty, especially on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bills have had to reshuffle the interior of their offensive line many times this season, and Jon Feliciano hits free agency in 2021. Smith is an NFL strong, plug-and-play starter at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore would be Randall Cobb 2.0 in Green Bay for the tail end of Aaron Rodgers' career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
The Steelers probably want to take action on a long-term plan at quarerback. Trask has accumulated ridiculous figures this season in Florida's spread offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Sheldon Rankins is set for free agency, and Onwuzurike could play any of the interior spots up front and create havoc.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
It would be so Chiefs to pick another offensive weapon early. Marshall is a big body who can fly.