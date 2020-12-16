Getty Images

The Dolphins have outperformed expectations by a mile in 2020 -- in a way, they did so in 2019 too -- but they're still building and need more offensive weapons for Tua Tagovailoa. This means it'd make perfect sense for Miami's management to zero in on someone Tagovailoa has thrown passes to before -- Alabama wideout Devonta Smith.

And while the Steelers are still a legitimate contender, it's clear they need to think ahead at the quarterback position. Florida's Kyle Trask would be a smart option late in Round 1 to sit behind Ben Roethlisberger before taking over. We've got breakdowns for those picks and more in our mock today. The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 15.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Did the Jets hit a new low on Sunday? They lost 40-3 to the Seahawks, and Jamal Adams had a game. Only three more outings until they lock in Lawrence for 2021. Although I doubt anyone on that team wants to be a part of 0-16.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars have played inspired football of late, but the Titans offensive line and Derrick Henry squashed that inspiration in Week 14. Fields in April is not far off for Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is as slam dunk of a selection as the first three. With some quality weapons on offense, Burrow could take a large step in Year 2 with Sewell protecting his blindside.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cosmi has impeccable pass-blocking balance and quick feet. He just needed to get stronger in 2020. And he demonstrated more power on the field this year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys have to add more talent to the secondary and Surtain is one of the safer cornerback prospects in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Let's see how a mock unfolds if Lance, not Zach Wilson, is the third quarterback off the board. Lance would sit for a year behind Teddy Bridgewater before taking over. He has elite quarterback skills, but the rest of his game is raw right now.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Even though the Falcons went with A.J. Terrell in Round 1 in 2020 -- and he's played well -- Atlanta still has a need at cornerback. Farley is tall and athletic and blessed with the football IQ that allows him to get his hands on the football often.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 8
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This man deserves to be the first receiver off the board, just based on how awesome of a career he's had at Alabama and the show he's put on this season. The Dolphins would be the team pick Smith over Ja'Marr Chase given Tua Tagovailoa's familiarity with him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles waste no time with this one. With Chase and Jalen Reagor -- let's not write him off yet -- Philadelphia will have two young, explosive, polished receivers for Jalen Hurts.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Are the Giants going to sign Leonard Williams to a long-term deal? Even if they do, the club could use more juice at the edge-rusher spot. Paye will bring that.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions could go in 1,000 different directions with this pick but ultimately decide on the best player available at a non-QB position. Parsons would help reinvigorate the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
This is a nightmare development for the rest of the NFC West. Wilson and Kyle Shanahan together. Oh my.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Even if the Broncos re-sign Von Miller after his season-ending injury before Week 1, the club should plan for the future on the defensive line. Phillips has All-Pro abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings will gladly take a physical specimen on the defensive front who just needs some refinement to blossom into a superstar.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
No quarterback here for Chicago -- instead, the Bears build the offensive line with Slater, a technician at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
For years the Patriots have been in dire need of explosiveness at receiver. They get that with Waddle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jevon Holland S
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
Erik Harris is a free agent, and Jonathan Abrams needs a playmaker at free safety behind him. Holland intercepted five passes in that role as a freshman at Oregon in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pitts falling to No. 18 and landing in Baltimore would be exquisite for him and the growth of Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This pick is assuming Brandon Scherff has priced himself out of a multi-year contract in Washington. Vera-Tucker has had two straight seasons of super-clean film. `
Round 1 - Pick 20
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals pass rush has to get more dynamic. Jones is tall, long and powerful with an ascending repertoire of block-beating moves.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Safe, easy pick here for Miami. The offensive line has improved in 2020, but there are more improvements to be made to maximize the chances Tagovailoa hits as a franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Both Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David are free agents at season's end. Collins is a rangy 6-foot-4, 250-pound off-ball linebacker with outstanding pass-rushing capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
I can't move off this prospect-team pairing for Jones. With Frank Reich, behind that offensive line, maybe learning under Philip Rivers for a season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Browns have a solid No. 1 cornerback in Denzel Ward but the rest of the defensive back room needs work, and there are some impending free agents at that position. Horn is a towering, feisty outside cover man with NFL bloodlines.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 25
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Jets have to get more dangerous at receiver. Bateman would formulate a nice pairing with Denzel Mims because they can both win above the rim and after the catch.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Jacksonville has to fix its problem at left tackle at the outset of the Fields era. Darrisaw has seen his stock skyrocket this season thanks to his balanced power.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
8th
Tennessee's defense is in desperate need of a jolt of pass-rushing specialty, especially on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bills have had to reshuffle the interior of their offensive line many times this season, and Jon Feliciano hits free agency in 2021. Smith is an NFL strong, plug-and-play starter at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Moore would be Randall Cobb 2.0 in Green Bay for the tail end of Aaron Rodgers' career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Steelers probably want to take action on a long-term plan at quarerback. Trask has accumulated ridiculous figures this season in Florida's spread offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sheldon Rankins is set for free agency, and Onwuzurike could play any of the interior spots up front and create havoc.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
12th
It would be so Chiefs to pick another offensive weapon early. Marshall is a big body who can fly.