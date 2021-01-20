In my mock a week ago, I ran through what a first round could look like if the Dolphins traded for Deshaun Watson. This week, Watson lands on a different AFC East team -- the Jets.
Because of an assortment of extra picks over the next two years, New York is well-positioned to offer a hefty compensation package for the elite, 25-year-old quarterback, and I don't think Sam Darnold has to be part of it.
In this mock, the Jets and Texans agreed to a deal that includes the following compensation:
Texans get: No. 2 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick
Jets get: Deshaun Watson
With the divisional round in the books, the draft order is now set through the first 28 picks. The rest of the order is based on playoff seeding and win-loss records.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Urban Meyer is the new Jaguars coach, but just because he has Ohio State connections doesn't mean he's going to pick Justin Fields over Lawrence. The Clemson prodigy is still the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
There's a lot of Watson in Fields game, and after the colossal fallout between Watson and the Texans front office, this is a fantastic development for the organization.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa another season to prove himself, and give him a wideout he's familiar with in Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
New GM Terry Fontenot was with the Saints for the Drew Brees era, so he decides to run it back with Matt Ryan for at least another season and picks the consensus top cornerback in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
This is a dark horse landing spot for Ja'Marr Chase, but the Bengals make the prudent pick of Sewell for Joe Burrow's future.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Who knows if Jalen Hurts is the answer at quarterback for the Eagles. They could pick another one here, but I ultimately believe they'll go playmaker to build the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
This is assuming the Lions hang onto Matthew Stafford. Even if one of their impending free-agent receivers is re-signed, that position group needs to be revamped for Stafford.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Carolina was surprisingly potent on offense at times in 2020, and adding another explosive option for Teddy Bridgewater makes plenty of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
This pick allows the Broncos to give Drew Lock one more season to show sustained high-quality play at the quarterback spot but provides the franchise with an answer at the position if Lock's development never materalizes.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Cowboys don't see the value in a defensive prospect that fits the No. 10 overall pick, so they go with a talented, versatile blocker to shore up what was once an elite blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
No GM in the NFL adores defensive tackles more than Dave Gettleman. He could lose Dalvin Tomlinson, Austin Johnson, and multi-dimensional trench player Leonard Williams this offseason, so he picks Barmore here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Absolutely love this pairing. Darrisaw is a wide, strong, athletic blocker who could eventually replace Trent Williams at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Chargers can add to Justin Herbert's receiving arsenal starting in Round 2. Here, they get a versatile and highly athletic blocker in Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Vikings need a bunch of new bodies up front along their defensive line, and beginning that specific rebuilding process with Paye is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Patriots have run through a variety of good off-ball linebackers lately, and when Dont'a Hightower returns from his opt-out season in 2021, he'll be 31 years old
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Haason Reddick might have priced himself out of Arizona, and the Cardinals need more pass-rush help. Ojulari is a little raw but is a freaky outside speed rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 17
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
This pick is made with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in mind. The Raiders have to get better on the back end of their defense, and Moehrig is the best deep safety in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
More environment-building around Tagovailoa. The Dolphins offensive line improved in 2020 but has a ways to go before it's a top-end unit. Davis will help things up front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins is as versatile as any linebacker in the class, capable of being an instant impact pass rusher, run stopper, and coverage 'backer.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
I have no clue what the Bears plan to do at quarterback, but if Allen Robinson leaves in free agency, that new quarterback will want another well-rounded weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The Colts have a huge hole at left tackle, and Cosmi has good pass-blocking abilities. He just has to get stronger and a tick quicker off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Titans desperately need more edge-rushing help in 2021. Rousseau is a specimen who can play anywhere along the defensive line.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
With Watson in tow, the Jets get a big, vertical threat in Marshall to pair with the long-ball specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Steelers have to get younger along their offensive line, and Leatherwood is as NFL ready as they come.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
After coaching the likes of Percy Harvin and Curtis Samuel at the collegiate ranks, I could totally see Meyer being smitten with offensive weapon Toney in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
With Olivier Vernon entering free agency at 31 years old, the Browns have to find a Myles Garrett complement early in the draft. Phillips was the former top recruit in the nation and blossomed at Miami in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 27
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
St. Brown can get open, is nasty after the catch, and while there are some drop issues, he's capable of making the high-degree of difficulty grabs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Slightly off the radar, but the Saints get whoever their next quarterback will be a dynamic H-back type at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Buccaneers have to add to their defensive front in 2021, and Basham does freaky things athletically on the football field at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
This pick is made if Matt Milano can't be re-signed in free agency. Bolton flies around and hits people on a regular basis.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Not a wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers, but how about an impressive pass-catching tight end?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Chiefs get a long and athletic in-your-face corner to bolster that position.