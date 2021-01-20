zach-wilson.jpg
In my mock a week ago, I ran through what a first round could look like if the Dolphins traded for Deshaun Watson. This week, Watson lands on a different AFC East team -- the Jets. 

Because of an assortment of extra picks over the next two years, New York is well-positioned to offer a hefty compensation package for the elite, 25-year-old quarterback, and I don't think Sam Darnold has to be part of it.

In this mock, the Jets and Texans agreed to a deal that includes the following compensation: 

Texans get: No. 2 overall, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick 
Jets get: Deshaun Watson

With the divisional round in the books, the draft order is now set through the first 28 picks. The rest of the order is based on playoff seeding and win-loss records.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Urban Meyer is the new Jaguars coach, but just because he has Ohio State connections doesn't mean he's going to pick Justin Fields over Lawrence. The Clemson prodigy is still the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There's a lot of Watson in Fields game, and after the colossal fallout between Watson and the Texans front office, this is a fantastic development for the organization.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa another season to prove himself, and give him a wideout he's familiar with in Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New GM Terry Fontenot was with the Saints for the Drew Brees era, so he decides to run it back with Matt Ryan for at least another season and picks the consensus top cornerback in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a dark horse landing spot for Ja'Marr Chase, but the Bengals make the prudent pick of Sewell for Joe Burrow's future.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Who knows if Jalen Hurts is the answer at quarterback for the Eagles. They could pick another one here, but I ultimately believe they'll go playmaker to build the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This is assuming the Lions hang onto Matthew Stafford. Even if one of their impending free-agent receivers is re-signed, that position group needs to be revamped for Stafford.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carolina was surprisingly potent on offense at times in 2020, and adding another explosive option for Teddy Bridgewater makes plenty of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
This pick allows the Broncos to give Drew Lock one more season to show sustained high-quality play at the quarterback spot but provides the franchise with an answer at the position if Lock's development never materalizes.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cowboys don't see the value in a defensive prospect that fits the No. 10 overall pick, so they go with a talented, versatile blocker to shore up what was once an elite blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
No GM in the NFL adores defensive tackles more than Dave Gettleman. He could lose Dalvin Tomlinson, Austin Johnson, and multi-dimensional trench player Leonard Williams this offseason, so he picks Barmore here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Absolutely love this pairing. Darrisaw is a wide, strong, athletic blocker who could eventually replace Trent Williams at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers can add to Justin Herbert's receiving arsenal starting in Round 2. Here, they get a versatile and highly athletic blocker in Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings need a bunch of new bodies up front along their defensive line, and beginning that specific rebuilding process with Paye is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Patriots have run through a variety of good off-ball linebackers lately, and when Dont'a Hightower returns from his opt-out season in 2021, he'll be 31 years old
Round 1 - Pick 16
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
9th
Haason Reddick might have priced himself out of Arizona, and the Cardinals need more pass-rush help. Ojulari is a little raw but is a freaky outside speed rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
3rd
This pick is made with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in mind. The Raiders have to get better on the back end of their defense, and Moehrig is the best deep safety in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More environment-building around Tagovailoa. The Dolphins offensive line improved in 2020 but has a ways to go before it's a top-end unit. Davis will help things up front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
5th
Collins is as versatile as any linebacker in the class, capable of being an instant impact pass rusher, run stopper, and coverage 'backer.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
I have no clue what the Bears plan to do at quarterback, but if Allen Robinson leaves in free agency, that new quarterback will want another well-rounded weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Colts have a huge hole at left tackle, and Cosmi has good pass-blocking abilities. He just has to get stronger and a tick quicker off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Titans desperately need more edge-rushing help in 2021. Rousseau is a specimen who can play anywhere along the defensive line.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
9th
With Watson in tow, the Jets get a big, vertical threat in Marshall to pair with the long-ball specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Steelers have to get younger along their offensive line, and Leatherwood is as NFL ready as they come.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
20th
After coaching the likes of Percy Harvin and Curtis Samuel at the collegiate ranks, I could totally see Meyer being smitten with offensive weapon Toney in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
9th
With Olivier Vernon entering free agency at 31 years old, the Browns have to find a Myles Garrett complement early in the draft. Phillips was the former top recruit in the nation and blossomed at Miami in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
7th
St. Brown can get open, is nasty after the catch, and while there are some drop issues, he's capable of making the high-degree of difficulty grabs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Brevin Jordan TE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Slightly off the radar, but the Saints get whoever their next quarterback will be a dynamic H-back type at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers have to add to their defensive front in 2021, and Basham does freaky things athletically on the football field at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
This pick is made if Matt Milano can't be re-signed in free agency. Bolton flies around and hits people on a regular basis.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Pat Freiermuth TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Not a wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers, but how about an impressive pass-catching tight end?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chiefs get a long and athletic in-your-face corner to bolster that position.