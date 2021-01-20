Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer is the new Jaguars coach, but just because he has Ohio State connections doesn't mean he's going to pick Justin Fields over Lawrence. The Clemson prodigy is still the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd There's a lot of Watson in Fields game, and after the colossal fallout between Watson and the Texans front office, this is a fantastic development for the organization.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa another season to prove himself, and give him a wideout he's familiar with in Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd New GM Terry Fontenot was with the Saints for the Drew Brees era, so he decides to run it back with Matt Ryan for at least another season and picks the consensus top cornerback in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This is a dark horse landing spot for Ja'Marr Chase, but the Bengals make the prudent pick of Sewell for Joe Burrow's future.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Who knows if Jalen Hurts is the answer at quarterback for the Eagles. They could pick another one here, but I ultimately believe they'll go playmaker to build the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd This is assuming the Lions hang onto Matthew Stafford. Even if one of their impending free-agent receivers is re-signed, that position group needs to be revamped for Stafford.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina was surprisingly potent on offense at times in 2020, and adding another explosive option for Teddy Bridgewater makes plenty of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th This pick allows the Broncos to give Drew Lock one more season to show sustained high-quality play at the quarterback spot but provides the franchise with an answer at the position if Lock's development never materalizes.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys don't see the value in a defensive prospect that fits the No. 10 overall pick, so they go with a talented, versatile blocker to shore up what was once an elite blocking unit.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd No GM in the NFL adores defensive tackles more than Dave Gettleman. He could lose Dalvin Tomlinson, Austin Johnson, and multi-dimensional trench player Leonard Williams this offseason, so he picks Barmore here.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Absolutely love this pairing. Darrisaw is a wide, strong, athletic blocker who could eventually replace Trent Williams at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers can add to Justin Herbert's receiving arsenal starting in Round 2. Here, they get a versatile and highly athletic blocker in Vera-Tucker.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings need a bunch of new bodies up front along their defensive line, and beginning that specific rebuilding process with Paye is a good start.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots have run through a variety of good off-ball linebackers lately, and when Dont'a Hightower returns from his opt-out season in 2021, he'll be 31 years old

Round 1 - Pick 16 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Haason Reddick might have priced himself out of Arizona, and the Cardinals need more pass-rush help. Ojulari is a little raw but is a freaky outside speed rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd This pick is made with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in mind. The Raiders have to get better on the back end of their defense, and Moehrig is the best deep safety in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd More environment-building around Tagovailoa. The Dolphins offensive line improved in 2020 but has a ways to go before it's a top-end unit. Davis will help things up front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Collins is as versatile as any linebacker in the class, capable of being an instant impact pass rusher, run stopper, and coverage 'backer.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th I have no clue what the Bears plan to do at quarterback, but if Allen Robinson leaves in free agency, that new quarterback will want another well-rounded weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th The Colts have a huge hole at left tackle, and Cosmi has good pass-blocking abilities. He just has to get stronger and a tick quicker off the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th The Titans desperately need more edge-rushing help in 2021. Rousseau is a specimen who can play anywhere along the defensive line.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th With Watson in tow, the Jets get a big, vertical threat in Marshall to pair with the long-ball specialist.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 11th The Steelers have to get younger along their offensive line, and Leatherwood is as NFL ready as they come.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th After coaching the likes of Percy Harvin and Curtis Samuel at the collegiate ranks, I could totally see Meyer being smitten with offensive weapon Toney in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th With Olivier Vernon entering free agency at 31 years old, the Browns have to find a Myles Garrett complement early in the draft. Phillips was the former top recruit in the nation and blossomed at Miami in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th St. Brown can get open, is nasty after the catch, and while there are some drop issues, he's capable of making the high-degree of difficulty grabs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Slightly off the radar, but the Saints get whoever their next quarterback will be a dynamic H-back type at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd The Buccaneers have to add to their defensive front in 2021, and Basham does freaky things athletically on the football field at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd This pick is made if Matt Milano can't be re-signed in free agency. Bolton flies around and hits people on a regular basis.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Not a wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers, but how about an impressive pass-catching tight end?