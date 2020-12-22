The Jets won on Sunday but they could end up losing for the next 15 years because now the Jaguars have the first-overall pick, which means that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is headed to Jacksonville. It also means the Jets will have to decide what to do with the No. 2 pick. Do they select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who has struggled in recent weeks, or take, say, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell?
And if the Jets settle on Sewell, what do the Bengals do? For weeks we've had them penciled in to take Sewell third overall and now they'll need a Plan B.
Meanwhile, five quarterbacks end up going in the top 12 this week. Put another way: if teams like the Patriots or Bears or Football Team want to get a franchise passer they may have to trade up to get him.
Keep reading to see how the rest of the first round unfolds. And remember, the draft order is based on team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS ... wait, what?! That's right, the Jets beat the Rams on Sunday, finally winning a game this season but the cost is Trevor Lawrence. While both the Jaguars and Jets sit at 1-13, Jacksonville holds the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, which means they're in line for the best player in the '21 draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Jets could take Justin Fields here but some NFL teams are worried about his decision making and recent struggles against Indiana and Northwestern didn't alleviate those concerns. Fields is still a tremendous talent and first-round pick but the Jets take Sewell here, the clear cut No. 1 offensive lineman in the class and the No. 2 overall player on our board. Sam Darnold Time continues for another year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
This is worst-case scenario for the Bengals, who for weeks were perfectly positioned for Penei Sewell, who fills a huge need along the offensive line. Trading down becomes a real option now but if they stay put -- and if they're looking to surround Joe Burrow with playmakers -- Kyle Pitts is a game-changing talent.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Justin Fields has a similar skill set in many ways to a smaller Cam Newton, and while he's flashed at times in 2020 he's also struggled in two of his last three games. Fields is still a first-round talent and currently on track to be the No. 2 QB off the board. In Carolina, he could sit behind Teddy Bridgewater for a season before taking over the job in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Matt Ryan has a $49 million dead cap hit in 2021, which means he ain't going anywhere for at least another season but if the new Falcons GM and head coach love Mac Jones he could be the pick here. Other needs include edge rusher and secondary help.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater is one of our favorite players in this class; he was dominant at times for Northwestern in 2019 (he opted out in 2020) and he can also play guard and even center.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
NFL teams will tell you they're concerned by some players choosing to opt out. Farley isn't one of those players. He was one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2019 and he didn't even know it. He's only going to get better once he gets to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Micah Parsons is one of the best pure athletes in this draft class, and the Cowboys have plenty of needs on defense, though edge rusher or cornerback could also be a consideration here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Yes, the Chargers have Joey Bosa but Melvin Ingram is in the final year of his current deal. Kwity Paye is a freakish athete who is just scratching the surface on his abilities as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 10
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Giants need to get an edge rusher but it might be hard to pass up on Vera-Tucker here. He shined at guard last season, moved to LT this season for the Trojans, and his versatility might be his best asset.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, who has been injured for much of this season, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Jimmy Garoppolo has battled injuries this season and he'll only have a dead cap hit of $2.8 million in 2021 should the 49ers be ready to usher in their next franchise QB. Zach Wilson has had a fantastic 2020 campaign and could end up being the No. 2 QB taken when it's all said and done.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Is Drew Lock the long-term answer in Denver? That's the biggest question facing the organization this offseason. If they think so, they'll obviously target another position here but if there's some uncertainty then Trey Lance could be in play. The issue: Lance and North Dakota State played in just one game this season, and the level of competition in 2019, when Lance was dominant (in a run-heavy scheme), will raise concerns about his readiness to see the field in the NFL at any point in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Yannick Ngakoue didn't work out and he was traded earlier this season. And while Danielle Hunter will return, the Vikes need to stockpile pass rushers. Which brings us to Oweh, who has only been playing football a few years and shows glimpses of being truly special.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith is a legit Heisman Trophy candidate and you can make a pretty easy argument that he deserves to win the award. He's also arguably the best WR in this draft class. His size and durability concerns could be what sees him last until the middle of the first round even if he's a top-10 talent.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Never mind Mitchell Trubisky playing well the last two weeks, the Bears need a QB. But with five already off the board they turn to the offensive line. This may be a tad high for Darrisaw, but his athleticism is hard to miss.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Raiders 'D' was so bad this season that the team fired their defensive coordinator earlier this month. Surtain is in the running for CB1 but if he's still on the board here no one would fault Las Vegas for upgrading their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Maybe the most explosive wideout in the draft, Waddle would hopefully give the Ravens the consistent deep threat they're lacking. (Yes, Hollywood Brown had 98 receiving yards against the Jags on Sunday but he's still stuck at just one game this season of more than 100 receiving yards.)
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Football Team are in the market for a QB but five are already off the board. Instead, they settle for one of the biggest draft risers of the 2020 season. Collins is a 260-pound linebacker -- a throwback in terms of measurables -- who moves like Roquan Smith or Devin White. He also has a nose for the ball, with two pick-sixes during the '20 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Campbell is a long, athletic playmaking corner who had a strong season for the Bulldogs. He'll only get better with more reps and there was already a lot to like from his 2020 tape.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Toney has had a breakout season for the Gators and despite his size (he's listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds), he's incredibly difficult to bring down and he effectively becomes a running back with the ball in his hands. HIs playmaking ability at all levels makes him an attractive fit in Miami with Tua entering Year 2.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract expires after the 2021 season. Ossai is a high-motor playmaker who really improved his draft stock this season after moving to edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn opted out a few weeks ago to prepare for the NFL. His dad is Joe Horn, so he has NFL bloodlines. A physical, playmaking CB Horn adds depth to a roster that could lose several CBs to free agency in the spring.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Mayfield needs to improve his anchor and some teams will wonder if his short arms could necessitate a move to guard, but he has the ability to be a quality NFL starter.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
It was somewhat curious that Marshall opted out before the Alabama game but there's no doubting his playmaking ability. He's a big downfield target, one the Jets desperately need in a post-Trevor Lawrence world.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari plays on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Davis hasn't had a great 2020 but we know he can be dominant because we saw it often in 2019. And if the Bills think he can return to that form he could be a steal at the bottom of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency in the spring and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Kendrick is still learning the position but he's flashed the skills to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips, who retired from football in 2018 because of injuries, transferred to the U and has been just about unstoppable. He announced last week that he's headed to the NFL and now the question becomes how high he'll end up getting drafted.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Chiefs could stand to upgrade its pass rush and if Rousseau is sitting here he'd be hard to pass up. Rousseau opted out in 2020 and there are questions about how his talents translate to the next level, but it's hard to overlook his 15.5 sacks in 2019, especially since he's a converted WR.