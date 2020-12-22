Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS ... wait, what?! That's right, the Jets beat the Rams on Sunday, finally winning a game this season but the cost is Trevor Lawrence. While both the Jaguars and Jets sit at 1-13, Jacksonville holds the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, which means they're in line for the best player in the '21 draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets could take Justin Fields here but some NFL teams are worried about his decision making and recent struggles against Indiana and Northwestern didn't alleviate those concerns. Fields is still a tremendous talent and first-round pick but the Jets take Sewell here, the clear cut No. 1 offensive lineman in the class and the No. 2 overall player on our board. Sam Darnold Time continues for another year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st This is worst-case scenario for the Bengals, who for weeks were perfectly positioned for Penei Sewell, who fills a huge need along the offensive line. Trading down becomes a real option now but if they stay put -- and if they're looking to surround Joe Burrow with playmakers -- Kyle Pitts is a game-changing talent.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Fields has a similar skill set in many ways to a smaller Cam Newton, and while he's flashed at times in 2020 he's also struggled in two of his last three games. Fields is still a first-round talent and currently on track to be the No. 2 QB off the board. In Carolina, he could sit behind Teddy Bridgewater for a season before taking over the job in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Matt Ryan has a $49 million dead cap hit in 2021, which means he ain't going anywhere for at least another season but if the new Falcons GM and head coach love Mac Jones he could be the pick here. Other needs include edge rusher and secondary help.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Slater is one of our favorite players in this class; he was dominant at times for Northwestern in 2019 (he opted out in 2020) and he can also play guard and even center.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st NFL teams will tell you they're concerned by some players choosing to opt out. Farley isn't one of those players. He was one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2019 and he didn't even know it. He's only going to get better once he gets to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is one of the best pure athletes in this draft class, and the Cowboys have plenty of needs on defense, though edge rusher or cornerback could also be a consideration here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Chargers have Joey Bosa but Melvin Ingram is in the final year of his current deal. Kwity Paye is a freakish athete who is just scratching the surface on his abilities as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Giants need to get an edge rusher but it might be hard to pass up on Vera-Tucker here. He shined at guard last season, moved to LT this season for the Trojans, and his versatility might be his best asset.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all in the final year of their deals. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, who has been injured for much of this season, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Jimmy Garoppolo has battled injuries this season and he'll only have a dead cap hit of $2.8 million in 2021 should the 49ers be ready to usher in their next franchise QB. Zach Wilson has had a fantastic 2020 campaign and could end up being the No. 2 QB taken when it's all said and done.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Is Drew Lock the long-term answer in Denver? That's the biggest question facing the organization this offseason. If they think so, they'll obviously target another position here but if there's some uncertainty then Trey Lance could be in play. The issue: Lance and North Dakota State played in just one game this season, and the level of competition in 2019, when Lance was dominant (in a run-heavy scheme), will raise concerns about his readiness to see the field in the NFL at any point in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Yannick Ngakoue didn't work out and he was traded earlier this season. And while Danielle Hunter will return, the Vikes need to stockpile pass rushers. Which brings us to Oweh, who has only been playing football a few years and shows glimpses of being truly special.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith is a legit Heisman Trophy candidate and you can make a pretty easy argument that he deserves to win the award. He's also arguably the best WR in this draft class. His size and durability concerns could be what sees him last until the middle of the first round even if he's a top-10 talent.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Never mind Mitchell Trubisky playing well the last two weeks, the Bears need a QB. But with five already off the board they turn to the offensive line. This may be a tad high for Darrisaw, but his athleticism is hard to miss.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders 'D' was so bad this season that the team fired their defensive coordinator earlier this month. Surtain is in the running for CB1 but if he's still on the board here no one would fault Las Vegas for upgrading their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Maybe the most explosive wideout in the draft, Waddle would hopefully give the Ravens the consistent deep threat they're lacking. (Yes, Hollywood Brown had 98 receiving yards against the Jags on Sunday but he's still stuck at just one game this season of more than 100 receiving yards.)

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Football Team are in the market for a QB but five are already off the board. Instead, they settle for one of the biggest draft risers of the 2020 season. Collins is a 260-pound linebacker -- a throwback in terms of measurables -- who moves like Roquan Smith or Devin White. He also has a nose for the ball, with two pick-sixes during the '20 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Campbell is a long, athletic playmaking corner who had a strong season for the Bulldogs. He'll only get better with more reps and there was already a lot to like from his 2020 tape.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Toney has had a breakout season for the Gators and despite his size (he's listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds), he's incredibly difficult to bring down and he effectively becomes a running back with the ball in his hands. HIs playmaking ability at all levels makes him an attractive fit in Miami with Tua entering Year 2.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract expires after the 2021 season. Ossai is a high-motor playmaker who really improved his draft stock this season after moving to edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Horn opted out a few weeks ago to prepare for the NFL. His dad is Joe Horn, so he has NFL bloodlines. A physical, playmaking CB Horn adds depth to a roster that could lose several CBs to free agency in the spring.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Mayfield needs to improve his anchor and some teams will wonder if his short arms could necessitate a move to guard, but he has the ability to be a quality NFL starter.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs It was somewhat curious that Marshall opted out before the Alabama game but there's no doubting his playmaking ability. He's a big downfield target, one the Jets desperately need in a post-Trevor Lawrence world.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Ojulari plays on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis hasn't had a great 2020 but we know he can be dominant because we saw it often in 2019. And if the Bills think he can return to that form he could be a steal at the bottom of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency in the spring and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Kendrick is still learning the position but he's flashed the skills to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Phillips, who retired from football in 2018 because of injuries, transferred to the U and has been just about unstoppable. He announced last week that he's headed to the NFL and now the question becomes how high he'll end up getting drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.