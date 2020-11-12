Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence to New York. How many more ways can I justify this selection over the next five and a half months? The most intriguing aspect of the Jets decision-making is when and where the team trades Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Jake Luton might make the rest of the season entertaining for Jaguars fans but he is not the future at the position. Jacksonville needs a new face to the franchise and Justin Fields would give them a tractor rather than a trailer at the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati would start Penei Sewell at left tackle and move Jonah Williams to either guard or right tackle. High tides raise all ships and the addition of Sewell would improve the overall talent level of the five starting Bengals linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Kwity Paye's rise into the Top 5 is a testament of his hard work and the corresponding results on the field through three games. While it has not been a walk in the park for the Michigan program, Paye has made his craft look easy. The interior defensive line is one area of strength for the Giants. It remains to be seen whether New York will retain Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams but the addition of a dynamic talent would drastically improve the pass rush productivity.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Neither Dwayne Haskins nor Kyle Allen are the future at the quarterback position in Washington. Zach Wilson is a large statured quarterback that is showing improvement in his ability to drive the ball downfield. Washington would need to add some additional wide receiver and/or tight end help.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st With or without Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase would be a welcomed addition in Los Angeles. They have talent at all three levels of their defense and, unless an offensive lineman elevates his play to warrant consideration, wide receiver is a worthwhile investment.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Miami's direction in the first round depends upon the faith in Preston Williams, Devante Parker, Mike Gesicki, etc. ... If Brian Flores does not believe those players are in the long-term plans, then they could motion to address the positions in the first round rather than Micah Parsons.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Surtain II would start at one cornerback position opposite either A.J. Bouye or Michael Ojemudia.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz will be back but there is hardly confidence that either will develop into Jason Witten. Kyle Pitts is a beast with the ball in the air and will help turn some of those 50-50 balls into big gains.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Call me naive but I think Carolina is comfortable sticking with Teddy Bridgewater unless Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields are available. The mission becomes addressing the talent surrounding Bridgewater. The offensive line could stand to be upgraded and that opens the door for the selection of Wyatt Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit has taken some shots along the front seven but the production is not meeting the expectations. A first-round pick was invested into Jarrad Davis and there were rumors that the team was going to move on from him at the NFL Trade Deadline. The addition of Dylan Moses is a fresh start for Matt Patricia or whoever is hired next year.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Gregory Rousseau is a long but raw edge defender. As an opt-out, each day puts him farther away from the last time scouts saw him perform in a real game setting. Training reports and in-person evaluation will be important in determining where he is selected next April.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK New England is rebuilding their roster. Although Cam Newton has not been the sole reason for the team's struggles, it is hard to envision Bill Belichick bypassing the opportunity to take a quarterback early in favor of a veteran quarterback with substantial injuries that was signed in late June.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The return of Dalvin Cook has made the Minnesota offense unrecognizable. They have dominated on the ground over the past two weeks and it has almost been enough to make everyone forget that they are overcoming less than stellar interior offensive line play.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st San Francisco has been devastated by injuries this season and attention has turned to 2021. The secondary is a group that could be improved. Caleb Farley is a larger cornerback with high end potential.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami gets to pair Christian Barmore with Christian Wilkins after already selecting linebacker Micah Parsons. The defense has been great through the coaching of Brian Flores but supplementing the roster with blue-chip talent will make them even more dynamic in the long run.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Cleveland has turned over every edge rusher stone: Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue and, most recently, Takk McKinley. They have made their intentions known and Jayson Oweh would quell the need for assistance.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Joseph Ossai is less of a linebacker and more of an edge rusher this season. He has been getting home often and is leading the nation in forced fumbles. The idea is that Ossai would eventually take over for Robert Quinn.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas' defense has not been up to snuff this season despite investing heavily in the group during the offseason. Johnathan Hankins can be replaced through the addition of Marvin Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia is eventually going to move on from Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Travis Fulgham has been a revelation but it could be foolish to place the franchise's fate in the hands of an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. Jaylen Waddle would be a great complement to Fulgham and would allow the Eagles to take the top off the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. EDGE Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 8th Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a productive edge rusher that could learn from Justin Houston until he is ready to ride off into the sunset.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson is not going to play forever. Arizona has shown a propensity to get younger and allowing the free agent to walk after the season would clear up salary cap space in a year where the figure is coming down.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Quincy Roche EDGE Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee has received next to zero pass rush production from Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley. It would behoove them to add a blue-collar talent like Quincy Roche.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 24 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 10th Jacksonville has D.J. Chark but that is essentially the only threat. Laviska Shenault Jr. has done some really good things underneath but Justin Fields could use another outlet. Tylan Wallace is difficult to check on the field when healthy and capable of winning every jump ball down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo's defense has not lived up to its billing this season. In an effort to return to form, the Bills select an active linebacker that can fill gaps in the run game and seamlessly drop into coverage.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Jets added their quarterback of the future and elect to secure a long-term weapon for Trevor Lawrence. Denzel Mims flashed on Monday night against the Patriots but New York needs more production from the unit.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Green Bay's defense has regressed from last season and it could stem from the loss of Blake Martinez. The addition of Chazz Surratt would give the Packers a stable element at the heart of their defense. The development of Kamal Martin could alter this line of thinking eventually.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Michael Onwenu has been mesmerizing with the way that he transitions from one position to the next with the Patriots. Rashawn Slater is similar in the sense that he can certainly hold up at right tackle if called upon but would be a difference maker along the interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Tampa Bay addressed the right tackle position in the form of Tristan Wirfs but left tackle remains a concern. Christian Darrisaw has been a welcome surprise this year. He could lock down that left side for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Steelers have not had stable tight end production since Heath Miller departed. Pat Freiermuth makes the short journey from Happy Valley to Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 5th Long-time NFL wide receiver Joe Horn's former team drafts his son at the bottom of the first round. The Eli Apple experiment failed and Janoris Jenkins is near the end of his career.