Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer lands the crown jewel to Jacksonville's rebuild. It is always a relief to take the unanimous best player at a position of need. While other quarterback-needy teams are left deciphering which quarterback prospect might be the best, the Jaguars have the luxury of focusing their attention on their other first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets face the conundrum of staying the course with Sam Darnold or mixing it up with Zach Wilson or Justin Fields. I do not feel confident one way or another but Wilson is the only option that I would consider taking and moving on from Darnold.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Miami commits to Tua Tagovailoa by adding a dynamic pass catcher to the offense. Although Ja'Marr Chase has been out of sight, out of mind for the better part of a year, he remains the top wide receiver prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta will lean on Matt Ryan in 2021 but then turn the keys over to Justin Fields, a Georgia native, the following year. Arthur Smith is a respected offensive coach and he could devise an exciting offense around the Buckeye quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The selection of Rashawn Slater might come as a bit of a surprise, but the gap between him and Penei Sewell is not as grand as many believe. The former could start at right tackle or slide inside to be an All-Pro interior offensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Howie Roseman believes in building a foundation on offense with a strong offensive line. When the offensive line suffered injuries, the rest of the offense crumbled. By adding Penei Sewell, they upgrade one starting spot but also improve the overall depth.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions face a decision between Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith after deciding to move forward with Jared Goff. Waddle has a frame that might hold up better in a cold, physical NFC North. The hope is that Detroit is able to retain Kenny Golladay to pair with Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina obviously wants to improve the quarterback position. They were involved in Matthew Stafford trade conversations and have been serious in their pursuit of Deshaun Watson. Trey Lance is not a finished product, but Joe Brady has already worked his magic with Joe Burrow -- so now he can stamp his future head coaching resume by turning Lance into a force with which to be reckoned.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Denver could pursue Micah Parsons in this spot but, to mix it up, they add arguably the draft's top cornerback prospect. Caleb Farley is a big talent that could be a staple of Vic Fangio's defense for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas goes all in on offense by adding Kyle Pitts. Pitts must essentially be considered a wide receiver. He presents mismatch nightmares for the NFC East.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Kyle Pitts could be an intriguing option for New York if he is on the board but Dallas made their decision easier. The Giants are giving Daniel Jones another chance to develop and grasp that starting role. They need an answer on his future with the organization to determine whether or not they are in the quarterback market next offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco adds arguably the best cornerback in the draft midway through the first round. Richard Sherman will not be playing forever, but Kyle Shanahan intends to be around much longer.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles will give Alijah Vera-Tucker a chance to be the team's left tackle of the future. If the experiment fails, they can find comfort in his upside as an interior offensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota embraced a rebuild last season whether they recognized it or not. The cornerback position was overhauled and Everson Griffen was released. I would expect the youth movement to continue as they look to replace Griffen with Gregory Rousseau.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st A year after drafting Kyle Dugger in the second round, New England continues to add versatility on defense. Micah Parsons is a very talented linebacker that has reached the point of undervalued in the pre-draft process. The Patriots have no issue capitalizing on the mistake of others.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Corey Peters has been a sensational leader and an adequate performer for the Cardinals, but they opt to get a little younger at the position. The Reese's Senior Bowl performer can step in right away to fortify that interior defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas adds some pass rush opposite Maxx Crosby. Kwity Paye had a high pressure rate this season and the Raiders could use it. Jon Gruden's team ranked in the bottom five of sacks last season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Brian Flores compromised by adding an offensive player with the team's first pick but then gets his way in the form of Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah. He is more of a safety than an in the box linebacker but is capable of dropping into coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th In search of a left tackle to replace Trent Williams, Washington lands Christian Darrisaw from down the road in Virginia. The team still needs to figure out the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Jalen Mayfield is a versatile player that will elevate Chicago's offensive line play regardless of where he ends up playing.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th If the Indianapolis defense was a stock, fans should be investing. The overall performance could be lifted immensely with a young pass rusher like Joseph Ossai.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Tennessee addresses the pass rush by adding Georgia's Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari is a smaller edge rusher that can offer some of the movement skills that Mike Vrable requires of his pass rushers.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th The Jets have a lot of needs. Fortunately, they have a lot of picks and should add more through a trade of Sam Darnold if they do choose Zach Wilson. With the quarterback and left tackle in place, New York continues adding cornerstone positions like edge rusher, cornerback and wide receiver. Jaycee Horn checks one of those boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Running back might be a luxury for Pittsburgh at this stage. They are a franchise potentially facing a significant transition and this pick might need to be spent on the offensive line, defensive line or in the secondary. Travis Etienne would be an exciting supplement to the offense.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson give Jacksonville a few promising edge rushers but the defense still needs a makeover. Christian Barmore can push the pocket and help draw some of the attention of the aforementioned rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Landing Jaelan Phillips this late in the first round would be quite the accomplishment for Cleveland. Phillips has really locked in this year and his play on the field has matched. He is an ascending talent that is now afforded the chance to learn from one of the league's best -- Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Marquise Brown stepped up late in the season for Baltimore but they will require that level of consistency from him moving forward. By adding Terrace Marshall to the offense, it takes some of the pressure off the tight ends and gives Lamar Jackson another outlet to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans is the perfect situation for Mac Jones. If he were put in a situation behind a porous offensive line that required him to use his feet to survive, the Alabama product would fail spectacularly. He is accurate, poised and throws the prettiest deep balls this side of the Mississippi River.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Perhaps I am naïve to think that Green Bay would add a wide receiver in the first round considering it has not happened since Javon Walker in 2002, but this season spotlighted the Packers' need for consistent play at the position. They need a Randall Cobb-type to take the pressure off of Davante Adams like Cobb did for Jordy Nelson. Kadarius Toney is a speed merchant that can be deployed in a variety of capacities.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo has a really talented roster and some of the pieces to the future may already be in place. Zaven Collins could bring a mean streak and business-like approach to that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Tampa Bay is banking on the traits and potential of Jayson Oweh, much like they did with Shaq Barrett. With the salary cap shrinking, the Buccaneers could be led to make some financially-motivated decisions this offseason. If the defense draws the short end of the stick, then Oweh could become a necessity.