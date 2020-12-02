Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Adam Gase reportedly took back play-calling duties before Week 12's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins but denied doing so in the post-game presser. Whatever works to get the Jets Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Fields' three-pick game against Indiana will leave a bad taste in the mouths of some scouts and GMs, and while Zach Wilson has closed the gap on Fields, the Ohio State star is still the favorite to land in Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Sewell can springboard Joe Burrow to stardom in the NFL. He's the most ferocious but well-balanced offensive tackle prospect in a very long time.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 4th Even if the Cowboys re-sign Aldon Smith in the offseason, the team could use more pass-rushing amperage. Paye is a heavy but twitched up defensive lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers haven't been timid about making against-the-grain picks, and some would view this as too early for Slater. Fact is, he was a rock in pass pro at left tackle in 2019 -- and really held his own against Chase Young. Plus, he gives Los Angeles some positional versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz, they'll have to give Jalen Hurts at least some time to prove himself at quarterback. Surtain would give this defense more coverage chops, something it desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK HELLO. I would love this fit -- Wilson in Joe Brady's spread offense would be dynamic, and the team will probably look for an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater for the long term.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Another mentor project for Alex Smith, as he spends a year teaching and starting in front of another athletic, rocket-armed quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Even if Matthew Stafford is retained, the Lions have to replenish their receiver room. Chase is a fine start. By the way, Kenny Golladay needs to be signed to an extension.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons' pass rush is anemic. Rousseau is a giant, athletic defensive lineman who can play anywhere up front and generate pressure.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 11 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Vera-Tucker's been phenomenal at left tackle early in the 2020 season for USC and pieced together a fantastic 2019 at guard. Miami just needs as many good blockers as it can get for Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th Another offensive lineman inside the top 15, as the Broncos continue to build around Drew Lock.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th I don't think Mac Jones or Kyle Trask would excite the Bears enough to be the selection here. Instead, they add an explosive receiver in Round 1, and let's say they go the free-agent route at the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st With Anthony Harris set for free agency and Harrison Smith past his prime, the Vikings go with a play-making safety in Holland.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Bill Belichick drafted two tight ends last year. You think that will stop him from picking another in Round 1? No way. Pitts gives Cam Newton a reliable down-the-seam target.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd If it's not Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, the 49ers should get their quarterback via a trade (looking at you, Matthew Stafford). The secondary is solid but needs an injection of youth.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders have to get stronger inside on their defensive line. Onwuzurike can play anywhere and get after the passer; plus, his time spent as a nose tackle heightened his run-stopping awareness.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Weaver currently leads the nation in quarterback pressures and has the tall, bulky frame the Ravens like in their trench players.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Parsons has a higher ceiling than this, but the year off could lead to a little fall. At this juncture of Round 1, the Giants would jump on the opportunity to pick the athletic linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Another prospect who sinks after opting out. Farley is a long cornerback capable of winning in man or zone. With Patrick Peterson a free agent after the season, this makes perfect sense for Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Another Pitt defensive lineman. Jones hasn't been as productive as Weaver, but might have better pass-rushing tools.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Easy pick here for the Dolphins, giving Tagovailoa someone he already has rapport with at receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Same pick as a week ago. Kendrick has played some of the best football of any cornerback in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Only a redshirt sophomore, we aren't sure if Ojulari will declare for the 2021 draft. If he does, he could land in the first round thanks to a meteoric rise in production and high-caliber traits. He'd be the immediate replacement for Olivier Vernon.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK It's sensible for the Jaguars to look for a franchise left tackle after the selection of Justin Fields at No. 2 overall. Darrisaw has significantly improved his stock this season by showcasing serious athletic gifts and power.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK For a change, let's go defense instead of someone for Lawrence. Collins is a hybrid defender with an edge-rusher frame but rangy linebacker abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans are going to need more offensive firepower in 2021, especially at receiver. Moore will be outstanding in Tennessee's RPO game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd While some pieces on defense would be considered here, going with a player who directly impacts Josh Allen is more important than anything. Davis is a squatty, well-balanced guard.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd With a few free agents along the offensive line, the Packers would be smart to keep adding pieces there. Smith is ahead of his time in the strength department and played multiple positions in college.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 9th Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are free agents after this season, and St. Brown would fit Kansas City's receiver mold -- he's fast and good after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th Like he's proven at Florida, if there's a quality supporting cast around Trask, he can accumulate video-game statistics. And he works the quick game well, music to the ears of Sean Payton.