The Panthers have been competitive in nearly every game this season despite many believing they'd be in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Head coach Matt Rhule has his team playing hard every time out. Truth is though, the team needs just a touch more talent on both sides of the ball.
Finding a young, talented quarterback in the draft who doesn't hurt the cap situation much is the best way to mask team flaws during a rebuilding process. That's what Carolina would get in BYU's Zach Wilson.
The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 13.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Adam Gase reportedly took back play-calling duties before Week 12's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins but denied doing so in the post-game presser. Whatever works to get the Jets Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields' three-pick game against Indiana will leave a bad taste in the mouths of some scouts and GMs, and while Zach Wilson has closed the gap on Fields, the Ohio State star is still the favorite to land in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Sewell can springboard Joe Burrow to stardom in the NFL. He's the most ferocious but well-balanced offensive tackle prospect in a very long time.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Even if the Cowboys re-sign Aldon Smith in the offseason, the team could use more pass-rushing amperage. Paye is a heavy but twitched up defensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Chargers haven't been timid about making against-the-grain picks, and some would view this as too early for Slater. Fact is, he was a rock in pass pro at left tackle in 2019 -- and really held his own against Chase Young. Plus, he gives Los Angeles some positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Even if the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz, they'll have to give Jalen Hurts at least some time to prove himself at quarterback. Surtain would give this defense more coverage chops, something it desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
HELLO. I would love this fit -- Wilson in Joe Brady's spread offense would be dynamic, and the team will probably look for an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater for the long term.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Another mentor project for Alex Smith, as he spends a year teaching and starting in front of another athletic, rocket-armed quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Even if Matthew Stafford is retained, the Lions have to replenish their receiver room. Chase is a fine start. By the way, Kenny Golladay needs to be signed to an extension.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Falcons' pass rush is anemic. Rousseau is a giant, athletic defensive lineman who can play anywhere up front and generate pressure.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 11
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker's been phenomenal at left tackle early in the 2020 season for USC and pieced together a fantastic 2019 at guard. Miami just needs as many good blockers as it can get for Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Another offensive lineman inside the top 15, as the Broncos continue to build around Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
I don't think Mac Jones or Kyle Trask would excite the Bears enough to be the selection here. Instead, they add an explosive receiver in Round 1, and let's say they go the free-agent route at the quarterback position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
With Anthony Harris set for free agency and Harrison Smith past his prime, the Vikings go with a play-making safety in Holland.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Bill Belichick drafted two tight ends last year. You think that will stop him from picking another in Round 1? No way. Pitts gives Cam Newton a reliable down-the-seam target.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
If it's not Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, the 49ers should get their quarterback via a trade (looking at you, Matthew Stafford). The secondary is solid but needs an injection of youth.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Raiders have to get stronger inside on their defensive line. Onwuzurike can play anywhere and get after the passer; plus, his time spent as a nose tackle heightened his run-stopping awareness.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Weaver currently leads the nation in quarterback pressures and has the tall, bulky frame the Ravens like in their trench players.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons has a higher ceiling than this, but the year off could lead to a little fall. At this juncture of Round 1, the Giants would jump on the opportunity to pick the athletic linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Another prospect who sinks after opting out. Farley is a long cornerback capable of winning in man or zone. With Patrick Peterson a free agent after the season, this makes perfect sense for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Another Pitt defensive lineman. Jones hasn't been as productive as Weaver, but might have better pass-rushing tools.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Easy pick here for the Dolphins, giving Tagovailoa someone he already has rapport with at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. Kendrick has played some of the best football of any cornerback in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Only a redshirt sophomore, we aren't sure if Ojulari will declare for the 2021 draft. If he does, he could land in the first round thanks to a meteoric rise in production and high-caliber traits. He'd be the immediate replacement for Olivier Vernon.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
It's sensible for the Jaguars to look for a franchise left tackle after the selection of Justin Fields at No. 2 overall. Darrisaw has significantly improved his stock this season by showcasing serious athletic gifts and power.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
For a change, let's go defense instead of someone for Lawrence. Collins is a hybrid defender with an edge-rusher frame but rangy linebacker abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Titans are going to need more offensive firepower in 2021, especially at receiver. Moore will be outstanding in Tennessee's RPO game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
While some pieces on defense would be considered here, going with a player who directly impacts Josh Allen is more important than anything. Davis is a squatty, well-balanced guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
With a few free agents along the offensive line, the Packers would be smart to keep adding pieces there. Smith is ahead of his time in the strength department and played multiple positions in college.
Round 1 - Pick 30
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are free agents after this season, and St. Brown would fit Kansas City's receiver mold -- he's fast and good after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Like he's proven at Florida, if there's a quality supporting cast around Trask, he can accumulate video-game statistics. And he works the quick game well, music to the ears of Sean Payton.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
The Steelers have to get younger in the secondary, and Samuel is similar to his dad -- small, crafty playmaker.