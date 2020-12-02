wilsonqb.jpg
The Panthers have been competitive in nearly every game this season despite many believing they'd be in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Head coach Matt Rhule has his team playing hard every time out. Truth is though, the team needs just a touch more talent on both sides of the ball.

Finding a young, talented quarterback in the draft who doesn't hurt the cap situation much is the best way to mask team flaws during a rebuilding process. That's what Carolina would get in BYU's Zach Wilson. 

The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 13.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Adam Gase reportedly took back play-calling duties before Week 12's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins but denied doing so in the post-game presser. Whatever works to get the Jets Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fields' three-pick game against Indiana will leave a bad taste in the mouths of some scouts and GMs, and while Zach Wilson has closed the gap on Fields, the Ohio State star is still the favorite to land in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Sewell can springboard Joe Burrow to stardom in the NFL. He's the most ferocious but well-balanced offensive tackle prospect in a very long time.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
4th
Even if the Cowboys re-sign Aldon Smith in the offseason, the team could use more pass-rushing amperage. Paye is a heavy but twitched up defensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers haven't been timid about making against-the-grain picks, and some would view this as too early for Slater. Fact is, he was a rock in pass pro at left tackle in 2019 -- and really held his own against Chase Young. Plus, he gives Los Angeles some positional versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even if the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz, they'll have to give Jalen Hurts at least some time to prove himself at quarterback. Surtain would give this defense more coverage chops, something it desperately needs.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
HELLO. I would love this fit -- Wilson in Joe Brady's spread offense would be dynamic, and the team will probably look for an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater for the long term.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance
• 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Another mentor project for Alex Smith, as he spends a year teaching and starting in front of another athletic, rocket-armed quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Even if Matthew Stafford is retained, the Lions have to replenish their receiver room. Chase is a fine start. By the way, Kenny Golladay needs to be signed to an extension.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons' pass rush is anemic. Rousseau is a giant, athletic defensive lineman who can play anywhere up front and generate pressure.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Vera-Tucker's been phenomenal at left tackle early in the 2020 season for USC and pieced together a fantastic 2019 at guard. Miami just needs as many good blockers as it can get for Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Another offensive lineman inside the top 15, as the Broncos continue to build around Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
I don't think Mac Jones or Kyle Trask would excite the Bears enough to be the selection here. Instead, they add an explosive receiver in Round 1, and let's say they go the free-agent route at the quarterback position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jevon Holland S
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
With Anthony Harris set for free agency and Harrison Smith past his prime, the Vikings go with a play-making safety in Holland.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bill Belichick drafted two tight ends last year. You think that will stop him from picking another in Round 1? No way. Pitts gives Cam Newton a reliable down-the-seam target.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If it's not Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, the 49ers should get their quarterback via a trade (looking at you, Matthew Stafford). The secondary is solid but needs an injection of youth.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Raiders have to get stronger inside on their defensive line. Onwuzurike can play anywhere and get after the passer; plus, his time spent as a nose tackle heightened his run-stopping awareness.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Rashad Weaver DL
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Weaver currently leads the nation in quarterback pressures and has the tall, bulky frame the Ravens like in their trench players.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Parsons has a higher ceiling than this, but the year off could lead to a little fall. At this juncture of Round 1, the Giants would jump on the opportunity to pick the athletic linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Another prospect who sinks after opting out. Farley is a long cornerback capable of winning in man or zone. With Patrick Peterson a free agent after the season, this makes perfect sense for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another Pitt defensive lineman. Jones hasn't been as productive as Weaver, but might have better pass-rushing tools.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Easy pick here for the Dolphins, giving Tagovailoa someone he already has rapport with at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Derion Kendrick CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Same pick as a week ago. Kendrick has played some of the best football of any cornerback in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Only a redshirt sophomore, we aren't sure if Ojulari will declare for the 2021 draft. If he does, he could land in the first round thanks to a meteoric rise in production and high-caliber traits. He'd be the immediate replacement for Olivier Vernon.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
It's sensible for the Jaguars to look for a franchise left tackle after the selection of Justin Fields at No. 2 overall. Darrisaw has significantly improved his stock this season by showcasing serious athletic gifts and power.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
For a change, let's go defense instead of someone for Lawrence. Collins is a hybrid defender with an edge-rusher frame but rangy linebacker abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Titans are going to need more offensive firepower in 2021, especially at receiver. Moore will be outstanding in Tennessee's RPO game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While some pieces on defense would be considered here, going with a player who directly impacts Josh Allen is more important than anything. Davis is a squatty, well-balanced guard.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With a few free agents along the offensive line, the Packers would be smart to keep adding pieces there. Smith is ahead of his time in the strength department and played multiple positions in college.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
9th
Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are free agents after this season, and St. Brown would fit Kansas City's receiver mold -- he's fast and good after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
5th
Like he's proven at Florida, if there's a quality supporting cast around Trask, he can accumulate video-game statistics. And he works the quick game well, music to the ears of Sean Payton.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Asante Samuel Jr. CB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Steelers have to get younger in the secondary, and Samuel is similar to his dad -- small, crafty playmaker.