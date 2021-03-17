The free agent floodgates have opened and, after years of sitting back patiently, the Patriots tried their darnedest to sign everybody. In the draft, they could be interested in getting younger at outside corner. We haven't had a big quarterback domino fall in a while, and it still wouldn't shock me if the 49ers move Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming weeks.
If that happens, be on the lookout for San Francisco to get aggressive on draft night to land a top-tier quarterback.
This mock includes these trades:
- Deshaun Watson is dealt to the Panthers for three first-round picks in each of the next three drafts, starting with 2021.
- The 49ers move up to No. 8 in a trade with the Lions, who get San Francisco's No. 12 pick as well as a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.
The draft order is now locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jaguars have loads of cap space and a ton of draft capital. I'm excited to see how the Jags build around Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
A Sam Darnold trade is bound to happen, and the Jets already got Wilson a receiving weapon in Corey Davis.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
It'd make perfect sense to me that Tua Tagovailoa can tip off the Dolphins' front office on the fact that Waddle has better traits than Devonta Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 4
The Falcons go pure upside with Lance, an ideal fit in Arthur Smith's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
After missing out on the top offensive linemen in free agency, the Bengals have to pick Sewell here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Although I don't necessarily believe them right now, the Eagles have said they want to move forward with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The 49ers have to make a move with Fields falling, and the rebuilding Lions are fine drifting back in Round 1.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Texans go with the best player available after moving Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
This is probably a touch early for Paye, but the Broncos are likely going to need more reinforcement on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Linebacker is a low-key, long-term need for the Cowboys, and Parsons provide serious pass-rush capability.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Pure elation for the Giants, being able to grab Smith at No. 11 overall for Danny Dimes.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Strictly a best-player-available philosophy coming to fruition here for the Lions.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Add Darrisaw to the free agent additions up front of Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler, and the Chargers' offensive line looks significantly better.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Vikings have to repair the edge of their defensive line and get a super-talented prospect in Phillips.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Belichick is more than happy to end Surtain's fall, especially because of his experience in press-man coverage at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley would be the perfect replacement to Patrick Peterson.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
It's hard to get off this prospect-team pairing because it's precisely what the Raiders need.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
After trading Shaq Lawson, the Dolphins have a clear need on the edge. This pick is essentially a no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Football Team's defensive line is solidly built. Time to add more pieces up front on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given the uncertainty with the Allen Robinson situation, the Bears go with a receiver similar to Robinson stylistically.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
More offensive weaponry is needed in Indianapolis, and Toney is a fun gadget option with legitimate downfield speed.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Titans still need upgrades in their secondary and play a lot of man coverage, Horn's specialty.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Robert Saleh sees a lot of Fred Warner in Owusu-Koramoah.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Steelers absolutely have to rebuild their offensive line, and Jenkins is a high-floor prospect.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood has franchise left tackle traits and will push fellow Alabama alum Cam Robinson for a job.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
This is a nice landing spot for Rousseau. He won't have to be the alpha rusher right away and can learn from a similarly freaky athlete on the edge in Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Even after signing Kevin Zeitler in free agency, the Ravens would like to boost the quality of their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Nothing says the Saints can't add another quarterback to the mix in the Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill quarterback competition.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins would give the Packers legitimate three-down ability at the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome is a long, super-springy zone cornerback who plays the football tremendously.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai crushed his pro day workout and has an ascending toolbox of pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Everyone came back for another run in Tampa, and Onwuzurike would make that defensive front even more ferocious.