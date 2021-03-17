The free agent floodgates have opened and, after years of sitting back patiently, the Patriots tried their darnedest to sign everybody. In the draft, they could be interested in getting younger at outside corner. We haven't had a big quarterback domino fall in a while, and it still wouldn't shock me if the 49ers move Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming weeks.

If that happens, be on the lookout for San Francisco to get aggressive on draft night to land a top-tier quarterback.

This mock includes these trades:

Deshaun Watson is dealt to the Panthers for three first-round picks in each of the next three drafts, starting with 2021.

The 49ers move up to No. 8 in a trade with the Lions, who get San Francisco's No. 12 pick as well as a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.

The draft order is now locked in.