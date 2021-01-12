Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Here's the good news: When the Jags settle on their new coach and new general manager, their first-ever draft pick for the organization will likely be the easiest decision they'll make in their jobs. It's Trevor Lawrence, forever and always.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets could decide to go QB here but it makes more sense that they'll stick with Sam Darnold and try to trade down. And if they stay put, bolstering the offensive line with a player of Penei Sewell's stature would be the safest pick.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Last week, we had QB Zach Wilson going here. Dolphins GM announced days later that the team was all in on Tua, and with that in mind they go out and get him the Heisman winner. Smith is undersized but he plays with the physicality of a tight end. He likely won't go this high, but it's easy to envision him being highly productive as an NFL rookie, which would go a long way in helping Tua take the next step.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Wilson had a fantastic season for BYU and there's a lot to love about his game: he's a strong-armed, mobile, confident player who went from Day-3 prospect to top-10 talent. Matt Ryan can start in 2021 and Wilson can take over the job in '22.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals would love to get offensive line help, but with Sewell off the board they take arguably the best pass catcher in this draft class. Pitts is listed as a tight end but he can line up anywhere and is a matchup nightmare for corners, safeties and linebackers.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles really wanted the No. 6 pick and with it they take Chase, a game-changing WR for whomever ends up under center next season. Now they just need a coach and to figure out who'll play quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Parsons opted out, but he's another player who didn't hurt his draft stock by doing so. He might end up being the best standup linebacker to come out in the last 4-5 years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas were solid at times in coverage this season, but Jackson will be a free agent after 2021 and Douglas hits free agency in the spring. And Caleb Farley, a former WR, has big-play potential.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain, whose dad played DB in the league, has been the best cornerback on Alabama's roster the last two seasons. He's a physical playmaker who would immediately bolster Denver's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys would love a cornerback here, but with Farley and Surtain off the board we have them upgrading their offensive line with Slater, who was dominant at left tackle but can also play guard or center.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants defense showed signs of life at times this season, but the unit (and the entire team, in fact) came crashing back to earth over the final few weeks. Finding a pass rush is at the top of the offseason to-do list and Paye, who is an athletic marvel, fits exactly what the team needs along the D-line.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Fields probably won't be here but if he is, Kyle Shanahan will have a tough decision to make because if any coach can get the most out of a young QB it's Shanahan, who had a lot to do with Robert Griffin III's success as a rookie with Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential. For the Chargers, Melvin Ingram is 31 years old and in the final year of his current deal.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau had 15.5 sacks last season, but few of them came off the edge. The good news is that as a converted WR he's still new to the position and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots need a QB and the biggest question might be whether one will be available at No. 15. There's a chance Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance and even Mac Jones are all off the board. If not, Lance could have the highest upside, even though he comes from an FCS program and only played one season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Campbell is a long, athletic, playmaking corner who had a strong season for the Bulldogs. He'll only get better with more reps and there was already a lot to like from his 2020 tape.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th The Raiders' defense was a mess and they have to get better at getting after the quarterback. Ojulari had a standout season for the Bulldogs and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd HEYO. That's right, Najee Harris is a running back ... going in the top 20 ... in 2021. He's been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua after the team took DeVonta Smith at No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Jones isn't known for his athleticism, but he's a first-round talent who could end up going off the board earlier than this. The Football Team needs a QB and they'll think long and hard about taking one here, assuming any are left.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears might have played their way into the status quo; that playoff appearance could mean the return of Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky. And if QB isn't an immediate need, fixing the O-line would be a good place to start. Vera-Tucker moved from guard to tackle in 2020 and would be a likely Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Horn is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class and would give the Colts depth in the secondary should Xavier Rhodes leave in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th After managing just 19 sacks all regular season, the Titans sacked Lamar Jackson in their wild-card loss. But that doesn't mean they should ignore a glaring weakness off the edge. Ossai had a strong 2020 season for the Longhorns and might have the highest motor of anyone in the class.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd It's unlikely Waddle lasts this long but, hey, we said the same thing about Justin Jefferson a year ago. Should he still be on the board, Sam Darnold (or whoever ends up under center for the Jets) would be exceedingly grateful to have one of the most explosive players in the country running routes in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Steelers are primed for a complete overhaul due to salary-cap concerns and expiring contracts. Darrisaw is a physical, athletic tackle who would be part of the rebuilding process in Pittsburgh.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th In 2020, Toney made his case as a legit first-rounder, and in Jacksonville, he'll give Trevor Lawrence a much-needed weapon alongside Laviska Shenault and D.J. Chark.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Larry Ogunjobi is headed for free agency and, after Myles Garrett, the Browns need to get better along the defensive line. Barmore didn't become a starter until this season but he has flashed, especially over the final month of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Jones has quietly had two very good seasons for the Panthers and with Shaq Barrett playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract set to expire after the 2021 season, the Bucs could be in the market for their next playmaking edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Bateman had an up-and-down 2020 season after a lights-out 2019 campaign, but he could work his way into the bottom of the first round with a strong draft season. The Ravens' young wideouts have improved down the stretch, but Bateman plays with the polish of a 10-year NFL vet.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th For the season Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season and he's quietly been very good in 2020 too. Imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage,