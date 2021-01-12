Last week we had the Dolphins taking a quarterback with the third-overall pick, but GM Chris Grier made it clear that Tua Tagovailoa remains the team's franchise passer. So this week, we have Miami taking Heisman-winning wideout DeVonta Smith and then circling back at No. 18 for another 'Bama standout, running back Najee Harris.
Meanwhile, the Falcons, 49ers, Patriots and Football Team all take quarterbacks in Round 1.
Keep reading to see how the rest of the first round unfolds.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Here's the good news: When the Jags settle on their new coach and new general manager, their first-ever draft pick for the organization will likely be the easiest decision they'll make in their jobs. It's Trevor Lawrence, forever and always.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Jets could decide to go QB here but it makes more sense that they'll stick with Sam Darnold and try to trade down. And if they stay put, bolstering the offensive line with a player of Penei Sewell's stature would be the safest pick.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Last week, we had QB Zach Wilson going here. Dolphins GM announced days later that the team was all in on Tua, and with that in mind they go out and get him the Heisman winner. Smith is undersized but he plays with the physicality of a tight end. He likely won't go this high, but it's easy to envision him being highly productive as an NFL rookie, which would go a long way in helping Tua take the next step.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Wilson had a fantastic season for BYU and there's a lot to love about his game: he's a strong-armed, mobile, confident player who went from Day-3 prospect to top-10 talent. Matt Ryan can start in 2021 and Wilson can take over the job in '22.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Bengals would love to get offensive line help, but with Sewell off the board they take arguably the best pass catcher in this draft class. Pitts is listed as a tight end but he can line up anywhere and is a matchup nightmare for corners, safeties and linebackers.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Eagles really wanted the No. 6 pick and with it they take Chase, a game-changing WR for whomever ends up under center next season. Now they just need a coach and to figure out who'll play quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons opted out, but he's another player who didn't hurt his draft stock by doing so. He might end up being the best standup linebacker to come out in the last 4-5 years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas were solid at times in coverage this season, but Jackson will be a free agent after 2021 and Douglas hits free agency in the spring. And Caleb Farley, a former WR, has big-play potential.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain, whose dad played DB in the league, has been the best cornerback on Alabama's roster the last two seasons. He's a physical playmaker who would immediately bolster Denver's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Cowboys would love a cornerback here, but with Farley and Surtain off the board we have them upgrading their offensive line with Slater, who was dominant at left tackle but can also play guard or center.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Giants defense showed signs of life at times this season, but the unit (and the entire team, in fact) came crashing back to earth over the final few weeks. Finding a pass rush is at the top of the offseason to-do list and Paye, who is an athletic marvel, fits exactly what the team needs along the D-line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields probably won't be here but if he is, Kyle Shanahan will have a tough decision to make because if any coach can get the most out of a young QB it's Shanahan, who had a lot to do with Robert Griffin III's success as a rookie with Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential. For the Chargers, Melvin Ingram is 31 years old and in the final year of his current deal.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau had 15.5 sacks last season, but few of them came off the edge. The good news is that as a converted WR he's still new to the position and he's only going to get better.
|
Round 1 - Pick 15
The Patriots need a QB and the biggest question might be whether one will be available at No. 15. There's a chance Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance and even Mac Jones are all off the board. If not, Lance could have the highest upside, even though he comes from an FCS program and only played one season.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Campbell is a long, athletic, playmaking corner who had a strong season for the Bulldogs. He'll only get better with more reps and there was already a lot to like from his 2020 tape.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Raiders' defense was a mess and they have to get better at getting after the quarterback. Ojulari had a standout season for the Bulldogs and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
HEYO. That's right, Najee Harris is a running back ... going in the top 20 ... in 2021. He's been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua after the team took DeVonta Smith at No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Jones isn't known for his athleticism, but he's a first-round talent who could end up going off the board earlier than this. The Football Team needs a QB and they'll think long and hard about taking one here, assuming any are left.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Bears might have played their way into the status quo; that playoff appearance could mean the return of Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky. And if QB isn't an immediate need, fixing the O-line would be a good place to start. Vera-Tucker moved from guard to tackle in 2020 and would be a likely Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class and would give the Colts depth in the secondary should Xavier Rhodes leave in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
After managing just 19 sacks all regular season, the Titans sacked Lamar Jackson in their wild-card loss. But that doesn't mean they should ignore a glaring weakness off the edge. Ossai had a strong 2020 season for the Longhorns and might have the highest motor of anyone in the class.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
It's unlikely Waddle lasts this long but, hey, we said the same thing about Justin Jefferson a year ago. Should he still be on the board, Sam Darnold (or whoever ends up under center for the Jets) would be exceedingly grateful to have one of the most explosive players in the country running routes in New York.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Steelers are primed for a complete overhaul due to salary-cap concerns and expiring contracts. Darrisaw is a physical, athletic tackle who would be part of the rebuilding process in Pittsburgh.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
In 2020, Toney made his case as a legit first-rounder, and in Jacksonville, he'll give Trevor Lawrence a much-needed weapon alongside Laviska Shenault and D.J. Chark.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Larry Ogunjobi is headed for free agency and, after Myles Garrett, the Browns need to get better along the defensive line. Barmore didn't become a starter until this season but he has flashed, especially over the final month of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Jones has quietly had two very good seasons for the Panthers and with Shaq Barrett playing on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul's contract set to expire after the 2021 season, the Bucs could be in the market for their next playmaking edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman had an up-and-down 2020 season after a lights-out 2019 campaign, but he could work his way into the bottom of the first round with a strong draft season. The Ravens' young wideouts have improved down the stretch, but Bateman plays with the polish of a 10-year NFL vet.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
For the season Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season and he's quietly been very good in 2020 too. Imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage,
Round 1 - Pick 32
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips, who shined at the U this season, has the potential to be special. There may be medical concerns but if he gets the all-clear, he's a first-round talent, and in KC he'll give the Chiefs defense a much-needed boost off the edge.