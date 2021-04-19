Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Not getting cute. This is the pick and has been basically since the dawn of time.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd If Lawrence landing in Jacksonville is a slam dunk, Wilson going to New York is a layup. Put it in ink.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th There's been a recent surge for Justin Fields coming off the board in this spot, but I'm still leaning toward Kyle Shanahan going with Jones here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta could -- probably should -- consider trading down if it's not going quarterback, but I currently have the Falcons inserting Pitts into what is already a very pass-happy offense. When it's all said and done, the Florida product could end up being the face of this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This isn't as exciting of a pick as bringing in Joe Burrow's former LSU teammate in receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but this is the smart play. As we saw last season, Cincy's O-line couldn't keep Burrow upright and got him hurt. Start building a force in front of your franchise QB and worry about weapons later.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Dolphins land Tua Tagovailoa the top receiver in the draft to further set up a pivotal 2021 season for the 2020 first-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit could look to trade down or even grab a QB at this spot. However, it instead elects to give the Jared Goff experiment a go for 2021 and provide him with a speedy pass catcher, who also has promise as a returner.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers solidified the quarterback position after acquiring Sam Darnold in a deal with the Jets, which frees them up to go elsewhere at this spot. Now, they elect to bring in a stud tackle in Slater to protect Darnold going forward.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos effectively cut their losses with Drew Lock by selecting Fields and the franchise will likely be better for it. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, Denver needs to find a quarterback with a higher ceiling and Fields brings that to Mile High.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain is a popular pick in this spot and for good reason. He fits a clear need for Dallas and can immediately come in and contribute to Dan Quinn's secondary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Bill Belichick sees the top quarterbacks quickly coming off the board and calls up his old friend Joe Judge to help him out. New England leaps up to get a promising young QB in Lance, who can develop behind Cam Newton in 2021. The Patriots send the Giants their No. 15 pick, a second-rounder (No. 46) and a 2022 third-rounder.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles tipped their hand that they weren't going for a QB in the draft after they traded down. That means it's the Jalen Hurts Show heading into next season and Philly does what it can to ensure it kicks off successfully by bringing in one of the more talented receivers in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers found their franchise quarterback last year and now it's time to protect him. They were successful in doing so in free agency by signing Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler and now continue that mission by adding Darrisaw, who is a tackle prospect oozing with potential.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota could go with an offensive lineman here, but it also needs help rushing the passer. So long as Phillips is healthy, he's an edge rusher that can come in and immediately help Mike Zimmer's team get after the quarterback after the Vikings recorded the fifth-fewest sacks in 2020.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New York moves back four spots and gets the guy they would have picked at No. 11 anyway. The Giants also nab two more picks for their troubles.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona will be thrilled if Horn falls to them at No. 16. He's considered to be one of the best players at his position in this class, and improving the secondary following the departure of Patrick Peterson is a massive need for Kliff Kingsbury.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th The Raiders could go with an offensive tackle or linebacker here, but the secondary has been a need for what seems like forever. Newsome gives Las Vegas a defensive back that will immediately be plugged into the secondary and help a unit that allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Zaven Collins EDGE Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Miami cut bait with Kyle Van Noy this offseason, leaving a bit of a hole at linebacker. In Collins, the Dolphins get a player that has the potential of lining up all over the field, which is the type of versatility that Brian Flores will love.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Instead of going all out and trading up for a quarterback, Washington continues to build a strong roster. Vera-Tucker can play tackle and guard and gives the organization some top-tier talent for the long haul with guard Brandon Scherff on the franchise tag for 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Chicago looks ready to enter the 2021 season with Andy Dalton as its starter. With that in mind, the Bears decide to bring in some protection for him in Jenkins, who upgrades the O-line upon arrival.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Houston is still a free agent, so it's unclear if he ultimately finds his way back to Indy. In Ojulari, the Colts have a strong complement to DeForest Buckner, forming a strong 1-2 punch off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee drastically needs help rushing the passer after a 2020 season where it only took down the quarterback 19 times (third-worst in the NFL). The Titans were able to sign Bud Dupree in free agency but this is a spot they should double down on to inject life into a dormant pass rush.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley's slide down the board stops at No. 23 with the Jets. Everything surrounding his back surgery has come back positive and the Virginia Tech corner would likely be the top player at his position if he was 100% healthy. New York could end up getting a steal at a position of need with its second first-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 1st After letting James Conner walk in free agency, Pittsburgh is the first to strike at the running back position. Etienne is an ideal replacement for Conner and could contribute out of the gate in the Steelers backfield. He has 4.40 speed and has the makings of a true three-down back.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st This has been a popular landing spot for Moehrig. While the Jaguars do have some depth at the safety spot, the Washington product has plenty of upside and is polished enough to be able to help a Jags secondary that ranked 27th against the pass in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland has quietly had one of the best offseasons in the NFL thus far. That success now opens the Browns up to go in a number of directions with this pick, but Davis presents a potential diamond in the rough. He put together a strong pro day and has only scratched the surface of his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th The Ravens still need a go-to receiver after coming out of free agency with just Sammy Watkins but are out of the range to fill it in the first round. Here, they address another need due to the departures of Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon in free agency. Rousseau has high upside and could evolve into the next great Ravens pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans appears like a team that is intrigued with seeing how the Jameis Winston-Taysom Hill combo will go in 2021, so we don't have the Saints targeting a quarterback. Instead, they add to their secondary by bringing in Samuel, who'll look to carry the mantle his father left in the league after a career where he received four Pro Bowl nods.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay could use some long-term depth along the defensive line and Barmore could be an ideal player to pair with Kenny Clark.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo was able to retain Matt Milano but the club could look to bolster the linebacker position even more with Owusu-Koramoah. He was extremely productive with the Fighting Irish and could be a versatile piece to add to the Bills defense thanks to his ability to rush the passer and drop back in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Kansas City needs help along the offensive line and Jalen Mayfield could fit that bill. In an ideal world, he can make the switch to left tackle after playing on the right side at Michigan.