Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Further protecting Trevor Lawrence with an elite offensive tackle prospect is enticing, but so is grabbing the best edge rusher in this class. And since the Jaguars invested so much in their line during free agency, the ultra-productive Hutchinson is the pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have reportedly done a ton of work on Thibodeaux. In addition to GM Brad Holmes going to an Oregon game this fall, Detroit met with him at the combine and then had a large contingent at his pro day. Coach Dan Campbell is also a big fan, referring to Thibodeaux as an explosive athlete and playmaker who's "pretty special on tape." With Hutchinson off to Jacksonville, the Lions select the prospect who was at the top of most draft boards before the start of the 2021 college season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The run on edge rushers continues as the Texans add Walker to new head coach Lovie Smith's defense. Houston needs to do a better job of getting after the quarterback, as the team ranked 26th in the NFL in pressure rate a year ago. Walker is capable of disrupting the quarterback from basically anywhere along the defensive line, and he'll pair with second-year breakout Jonathan Greenard (8.5 sacks in 2021) to form a formidable pass-rush duo.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets signed D.J. Reed to a multiyear deal and have returning starter Bryce Hall (16 pass breakups in 2021) opposite him, but they could use a legit lockdown corner to boost a pass defense that ranked 30th in the NFL a year ago. Enter "Sauce" Gardner, an aggressive, confident player coach Robert Saleh would love to have in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st As long as two of the first four picks aren't offensive linemen, which at this point doesn't seem likely, the Giants will be in a great spot to strengthen their protection for Daniel Jones. Neal and Ekwonu are both available in this scenario, giving New York the luxury to choose between two immediate difference-makers up front. New GM Joe Schoen goes with the massive yet nimble Neal to play opposite left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina tries to trade back but can't find any worthy suitors, so it selects the quarterback prospect best equipped to play in the NFL right away. There are a lot of connections between Panthers brass and Pickett, and I don't think coach Matt Rhule is in a situation where he can survive having to develop a high-ceiling signal-caller like Malik Willis.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Ideally the Giants would trade back a few spots, gain more draft capital and still have the opportunity to select Johnson. But it's no sure thing the Florida State standout will even make it to No. 7, especially with how this mock draft unfolds. So, New York scoops up the ultra-productive, explosive edge rusher to bolster its defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Malik Willis would make a lot of sense here, but so would adding someone -- anyone -- for Marcus Mariota to throw to aside from Kyle Pitts. The Falcons go the latter route with Wilson, who will be able to consistently create separation from defensive backs right away. Atlanta is in rebuilding mode after trading away Matt Ryan, but if it snags one of the top quarterback prospects next year, it could have an explosive offense with Wilson, Pitts and the possible return of No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley from suspension.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th With the Seahawks acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Browns, they address their next biggest need: offensive tackle. The draft board unfolds perfectly for Seattle, which gladly selects what could be the best offensive lineman in this class in Ekwonu.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets turn down a pass protector in favor of another pass-catcher for Zach Wilson. The 6-foot-4 London can be the wideout Wilson just throws the ball up to and expects to come down with the catch. There's no one better in this class at making those contested grabs than the USC star.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It was only a few months ago that Hamilton was a consensus top-5 pick and a virtual lock to go in the top 10. Now, after a subpar combine and a 4.7-second 40 at his pro day, there's a realistic chance he falls out of the first half of the opening round. That won't be the case in this mock, however, as Ron Rivera can't pass up an opportunity to add a defensive unicorn to a unit that struggled a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Easy pick here for the Vikings. They need a No. 1 corner, and Stingley has the traits to end up as the best one in this class. Plus, he'll have a phenomenal mentor in fellow LSU alum and eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans aren't drafting a defensive lineman at No. 3 and expecting a top offensive lineman to be here, but that's the case in this scenario. Houston needs to protect second-year quarterback Davis Mills so it can accurately evaluate whether he's a viable long-term option, and adding Cross would go a long way toward accomplishing that.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd We know the Browns and Steelers want to rely on their running games, but that would be hard to do with Davis clogging up the middle for the Ravens. And with veteran Calais Campbell coming back, he and Davis will be able to collapse the pocket and make life easier for promising young pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd A healthy Williams would have likely been the first receiver taken, so getting him at No. 15 is still solid value. After all, he said a few weeks ago that the plan is to be ready by training camp, and even if that's not the case, he's well worth the wait. Williams brings explosiveness, and the Eagles need explosive plays to complement their run-first offense. Equip Jalen Hurts with Williams and Devonta Smith, and there's no reason he shouldn't take another step forward in Year 3.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Having two first-round picks is significant for a Saints team that remains solid overall but has some glaring needs. One of those is offensive tackle after Terron Armstead left for Miami. In this mock, New Orleans finds his replacement in Penning, a well-built, athletic lineman who will add some nastiness to the unit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Tough break for the Chargers as they lose out on both Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning. That leads to the unexpected selection of McDuffie. Yes, Los Angeles paid J.C. Jackson a boatload of money, but this team was the worst in the NFL when it came to third-down defense. A majority of those plays were passing situations, so the Chargers must improve across the secondary. McDuffie doesn't have ideal size, but his competitiveness, athleticism and instincts make him a quality addition.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Booth, while inconsistent at times, has the measurables, athleticism and ball skills to develop into a playmaker on the back end of the Eagles' zone-coverage defense. Let Darius Slay take Booth under his wing, and Philadelphia fans will be happy with the eventual result.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints appear content with seeing if Jameis Winston can build off his 5-2 record as a starter last year before his season-ending injury. If that's going to happen, Winston is going to need more weapons, and Olave is a high-volume wideout who can also stretch the field. He and Michael Thomas, along with Alvin Kamara, would provide Winston with the necessary weapons to help New Orleans compete in a down NFC.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers run to deliver the draft card because they land Willis without having to trade up. Willis, with his rocket arm and electric rushing ability, can sit behind Mitch Trubisky until he's ready to take over an offense full of exciting skill players.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Blitzing, covering, tackling -- Lloyd does it all. He's lighter than the typical linebackers deployed in Bill Belichick's defense, but he's also faster and more explosive. Those are traits co-defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo put emphasis on a few months ago when asked about the team's plans on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers scoop up Burks with their first of two opening-round selections. Aaron Rodgers is incredible, but he needs a legitimate No. 1-caliber wideout after Davante Adams' departure. Rodgers will quickly realize that all he has to do is get the ball in Burks' hands and he'll handle the rest.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals need to get better up front defensively, and there's a lot to like about Wyatt's game. His lackluster stats, which were a result of all of the playmakers on Georgia's defense, don't do him justice. He's a stout run-stopper and flashes some big-time ability as a pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 24 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Ryan Kerrigan terrorized Cowboys quarterbacks for a decade as a member of Washington, and Karlaftis, a fellow Purdue Boilermaker, exhibits many of the same traits. His stats this past season were underwhelming, but he still finished third in the Big Ten with 50 pressures. His success stems from converting speed to power and having a relentless motor. He would fit in nicely for a Dallas defensive front that lost Randy Gregory in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Fortifying the valuable castle that is Josh Allen is never a bad thing, and Johnson is looked at as the best interior offensive lineman in this class. Plus, he has plenty of experience at tackle and even played some center during Senior Bowl week. At the very least, he would provide Buffalo with great depth in Year 1, but there's a good chance he's ready to start right away.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th The Julio Jones signing was a failure. Plain and simple. The Titans have to forget about it, move on, and find a playmaking receiver to complement A.J. Brown and Robert Woods -- the latter of whom just turned 30 and is coming off a torn ACL. Dotson can be that player. And with Brown and running back Derrick Henry commanding most of the attention, the Penn State standout should have an opportunity to fully unleash his smooth athleticism and exquisite ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th The Buccaneers have a few other needs, but the No. 1 priority should always be to provide maximum protection for Tom Brady. That's where Green comes in. He should be able to take over at left guard in short order.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bernhard Raimann OL Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th With Raimann still available, it makes sense for the Packers to slot him in at right tackle and move Elgton Jenkins back to guard, where he was a Pro Bowl starter in 2020. This is a quality first round for Green Bay, which not only gets Aaron Rodgers a much-needed wide receiver but also another capable pass-blocker to ensure he stays upright.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Mafe improved every season at Minnesota and then had a standout Senior Bowl week. He'll need to improve against the run, but he'll show flashes of being a dynamic pass-rusher right away. He has all the tools to be a really solid edge defender once he has time to put it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 30 George Pickens WR Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th This may seem like a reach, but there are not many No. 1 "X" wide receiver candidates in this class. Pickens is one of them, and the biggest knock against him is the torn ACL that limited him to just four games this past season. If he can stay healthy, he has the size, speed and playmaking ability to ensure the Chiefs' offense remains one of the most dynamic in the league for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback is the more pressing need, but if the Bengals plan on moving on from safety Jessie Bates III after this season, drafting Hill makes a ton of sense. He's versatile enough to play in the slot in 2022 and then transition to free safety in the years to come.