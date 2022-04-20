Travon Walker is going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, right? That's how it feels a week away from the draft. But this mock is about much more than just the first round. We're talking all 262 selections mocked for your enjoyment. Can't wait to get all the happy messages from you on the picks I made for your team.

Like last week's mock, I tried to incorporate the unforeseen chaos that always occurs during the first round of the NFL Draft, so you'll notice a far-from-chalk Round 1. Oh, and I got ambitious with this seven-round mock and included trades.

Without further ado, let's get to the picks!

For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!

Round 2

No. 33 overall: Jaguars - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

No. 34 overall: Lions - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

No. 35 overall: Jets - Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

No. 36 overall: Giants - Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

No. 37 overall: Texans - Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

No. 38 overall: Jets (via CAR) - Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

No. 39 overall: Eagles (from Bears via mock trade): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

No. 40 overall: Seahawks - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

No. 41 overall: Seahawks (via DEN) - Troy Andersen, LB, Montana

No. 42 overall: Colts (via WSH) - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

No. 43 overall: Steelers (from Falcons via mock trade) - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

No. 44 overall: Browns - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

No. 45 overall: Buccaneers (from Ravens via mock trade) - Ken Walker, RB, Michigan State

Trade Details: Ravens Get: No. 60, No. 91, Buccaneers get No. 45

No. 46 overall: Vikings - Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

No. 47 overall: Commanders (via IND) - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

No. 48 overall: Eagles (from Bears via mock trade): Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

No. 49 overall: Saints - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

No. 50 overall: Patriots (from Chiefs via mock trade) - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Trade Details: Chiefs Get: No. 54, No. 127, Patriots get No. 50

No. 51 overall: Eagles - Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

No. 52 overall: Steelers - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

No. 53 overall: Packers (via LV) - Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

No. 54 overall: Chiefs (from Patriots via mock trade) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

No. 55 overall: Commanders (from Cardinals via mock trade) - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

No. 56 overall: Browns (from Cowboys via mock trade) - Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Trade Details: Cowboys Get: No. 78, No. 99, Browns get No. 56

No. 57 overall: Bills - Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

No. 58 overall: Steelers (from Falcons via mock trade) - Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

No. 59 overall: 49ers (from Packers via mock trade) - Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

Trade Details: Packers Get: No. 61, No. 134, 49ers get No. 59

No. 60 overall: Ravens (from Buccaneers via mock trade) - DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

No. 61 overall: Packers (from 49ers via mock trade - Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

No. 62 overall: Chiefs - Cam Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

No. 63 overall: Bengals - Nick Cross, S, Maryland

No. 64 overall: Broncos (via LAR) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Round 3

No. 65 overall: Jaguars - Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

No. 66 overall: Lions - Jalen Pitre, S/CB, Baylor

No. 67 overall: Giants - Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

No. 68 overall: Texans - John Metchie, WR, Alabama

No. 69 overall: Jets - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

No. 70 overall: Jaguars (via CAR) - Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

No. 71 overall: Falcons (from Bears via mock trade) - Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

Trade Details: Bears get No. 74, No. 190, Falcons get No. 71

No. 72 overall: Seahawks - Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

No. 73 overall: Colts (via WSH) - David Bell, WR, Purdue

No. 74 overall: Bears (from Falcons via mock trade) - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

No. 75 overall: Broncos - Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

No. 76 overall: Ravens - Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

No. 77 overall: Vikings - Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

No. 78 overall: Cowboys (from Browns via mock trade) - Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

No. 79 overall: Chargers - Logan Hall, DT, Houston

No. 80 overall: Texans (via NO) - Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

No. 81 overall: Giants (via MIA) - Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga

No. 82 overall: Falcons (via IND) - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

No. 83 overall: Eagles - Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

No. 84 overall: Steelers - Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

No. 85 overall: Patriots - Zachary Carter, DL/EDGE, Florida

No. 86 overall: Raiders - Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

No. 87 overall: Cardinals - Ed Ingram, OL, LSU

No. 88 overall: Cowboys - Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

No. 89 overall: Bills - Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

No. 90 overall: Commanders (from Titans via mock trade) - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

No. 91 overall: Ravens (from Buccaneers via mock trade) - Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

No. 92 overall: Packers - Cade Otton, TE, Washington

No. 93 overall: 49ers - Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State

No. 94 overall: Chiefs - Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

No. 95 overall: Bengals - Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

No. 96 overall: Broncos (via LAR) - Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska

No. 97 overall: Lions - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

No. 98 overall: Saints - Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

No. 99 overall: Cowboys (from Browns via mock trade) - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

No. 100 overall: Ravens - Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

No. 101 overall: Eagles (via NO) - Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

No. 102 overall: Dolphins (via SF) - James Cook, RB, Georgia

No. 103 overall: Chiefs - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

No. 104 overall: Rams - Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

No. 105 overall: 49ers - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Round 4

No. 106 overall: Jaguars - Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

No. 107 overall: Texans (via DET) - Damone Clark, LB, LSU

No. 108 overall: Texans - Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

No. 109 overall: Seahawks (via NYJ) - Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

No. 110 overall: Ravens (via NYG) - Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

No. 111 overall: Jets (via CAR) - Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

No. 112 overall: Giants (via CHI) - Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

No. 113 overall: Commanders - Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State

No. 114 overall: Falcons - Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

No. 115 overall: Broncos - Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

No. 116 overall: Broncos (via SEA) - Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

No. 117 overall: Jets (via MIN) - Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

No. 118 overall: Browns - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

No. 119 overall: Ravens - Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma

No. 120 overall: Saints - Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M

No. 121 overall: Chiefs (MIA) - Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

No. 122 overall: Colts - Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

No. 123 overall: Chargers - Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

No. 124 overall: Eagles - Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

No. 125 overall: Dolphins (via PIT) - Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

No. 126 overall: Raiders - Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan

No. 127 overall: Chiefs (from Patriots via mock trade) - Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

No. 128 overall: Ravens (via ARI) - Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

No. 129 overall: Eagles (from Cowboys via mock trade) - Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Trade Details: Cowboys get No. 154, No. 162, No. 237, Eagles get No. 129

No. 130 overall: Bills - Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (Ohio)

No. 131 overall: Titans - Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

No. 132 overall: Packers - Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

No. 133 overall: Buccaneers - Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

No. 134 overall: Packers (from 49ers via mock trade) - Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina

No. 135 overall: Chiefs - Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M

No. 136 overall: Bengals - Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

No. 137 overall: Panthers (via LAR) - Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

No. 138 overall: Steelers - Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

No. 139 overall: Broncos (from Ravens via mock trade) - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Trade Details: Ravens get No. 152, No. 206, Broncos get No. 139

No. 140 overall: Packers - Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

No. 141 overall: Ravens - Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss

No. 142 overall: Rams - JT Woods, S, Baylor

No. 143 overall: Titans - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Round 5

No. 144 overall: Panthers (via JAX) - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

No. 145 overall: Seahawks (via DEN) - Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)

No. 146 overall: Chargers (from Jets via mock trade) - Jesse Luketa, EDGE/LB, Penn State

Trade Details: Jets No. 160, No. 195, Chargers get No. 146

No. 147 overall: Giants - Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

No. 148 overall: Bears (via HOU) - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

No. 149 overall: Panthers - Akayleb Evans, CB, Taylor

No. 150 overall: Bears - Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

No. 151 overall: Falcons - Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech

No. 152 overall: Ravens (from Broncos via mock trade) - Chase Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

No. 153 overall: Seahawks - Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

No. 154 overall: Cowboys (from Eagles via mock trade) - John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas

No. 155 overall: Cowboys (via CLE) - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

No. 156 overall: Vikings (via BAL) - Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech

No. 157 overall: Jaguars (via MIN) - Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

No. 158 overall: Patriots (via MIA) - Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan

No. 159 overall: Colts - Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

No. 160 overall: Jets (from Chargers via mock trade) - Dare Rosenthal, OL, Kentucky

No. 161 overall: Saints - Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

No. 162 overall: Cowboys (from Eagles via mock trade) - Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

No. 163 overall: Jets (via PIT) - Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA

No. 164 overall: Raiders (via NE) - Myron Cunningham, OT, Arkansas

No. 165 overall: Rams (from Raiders via mock trade) - Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana

Trade Details: Raiders get No. 175, No. 211, Rams get No. 165

No. 166 overall: Eagles (via ARI) - Danny Gray, WR, SMU

No. 167 overall: Cowboys - DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

No. 168 overall: Bills - D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

No. 169 overall: Commanders (from Titans via mock trade) - Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

No. 170 overall: Patriots (via TB) - Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

No. 171 overall: Packers - Alec Lindstrom, OC, Boston College

No. 172 overall: 49ers - Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

No. 173 overall: Giants (via KC) - Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

No. 174 overall: Bengals - Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin

No. 175 overall: Raiders (from Rams via mock trade) - Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

No. 176 overall: Cowboys - Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

No. 177 overall: Lions - Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

No. 178 overall: Cowboys - Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

No. 179 overall: Colts - Thayer Munford, OG, Ohio State

Round 6

No. 180 overall: Jaguars - Zamir White, RB, Georgia

No. 181 overall: Lions - Josh Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

No. 182 overall: Giants - Luke Goedecke, OL, Central Michigan

No. 183 overall: Texans - Eyimoa Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State

No. 184 overall: Vikings (via NYJ) - JoJo Domann, LB/CB, Nebraska

No. 185 overall: Bills (via CAR) - Dallis Flowers, CB, Pittsburg State

No. 186 overall: Steelers (from Bears via mock trade) - Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State

Trade Details: Bears get No. 208, No. 241, Steelers get No. 186

No. 187 overall: 49ers (via DEN) - Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

No. 188 overall: Jaguars (via SEA) - Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

No. 189 overall: Commanders - Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

No. 190 overall: Bears (from Falcons via mock trade) - Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

No. 191 overall: Jets (from Vikings via mock trade) - James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Trade Details: Vikings Get No. 195, 2023 third-round pick, Jets get No. 191

No. 192 overall: Vikings - Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

No. 193 overall: Cowboys (via CLE) - Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

No. 194 overall: Saints - Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

No. 195 overall: Vikings (from Jets through Chargers via mock trade): Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky

No. 196 overall: Ravens - Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

No. 197 overall: Jaguars (via PHI) - Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh

No. 198 overall: Jaguars (via PIT) - Demetrius Taylor, DL, Appalachian State

No. 199 overall: Panthers (via LV) - Dohnovan West, OC, Arizona State

No. 200 overall: Patriots - Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia

No. 201 overall: Cardinals - Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State

No. 202 overall: Browns (via DAL) - Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

No. 203 overall: Bills - Max Borghi, RB, Washington State

No. 204 overall: Titans - James Empey, OC, BYU

No. 205 overall: Texans (via GB) - Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

No. 206 overall: Ravens (from Broncos via mock trade) - Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

No. 207 overall: Texans (via SF) - Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina

No. 208 overall: Steelers (via KC) - Jean Delance, OT, Florida

No. 209 overall: Bengals - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

No. 210 overall: Patriots (via LAR) - Chris Allen, EDGE, Alabama

No. 211 overall: Raiders (from Rams via mock trade) - Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

No. 212 overall: Rams - Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

No. 213 overall: Falcons - Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

No. 214 overall: Chargers - Kyron Johnson, EDGE, Kansas

No. 215 overall: Cardinals - Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State

No. 216 overall: Colts - Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

No. 217 overall: Lions - Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

No. 218 overall: Rams - James Houston, LB/EDGE, Jackson State

No. 219 overall: Titans - D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

No. 220 overall: Browns (from 49ers via mock trade) - Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State

Trade Details: 49ers get No. 223, 2023 seventh-round pick, Browns get No. 220

No. 221 overall: 49ers - Dawson Deaton, OC, Texas Tech

Round 7

No. 222 overall: Jaguars - Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

No. 223 overall: 49ers (from Browns via mock trade) - Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue

No. 224 overall: Cardinals (from Dolphins via mock trade) - Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA

Trade Details: Dolphins get No. 244, No. 257, Cardinals get No. 224

No. 225 overall: Chargers (from Steelers via mock trade) - Nick Zackelj, OL, Forham

Trade Details: Steelers get No. 236, No. 260, Chargers get No. 225

No. 226 overall: Bengals (via NYG) - Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford

No. 227 overall: Raiders (via CAR) - Sam Okuayinonu, EDGE/DL, Maryland

No. 228 overall: Packers (via CHI) - Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

No. 229 overall: Seahawks - Emeka Emezie, WR, NC State

No. 230 overall: Commanders - Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

No. 231 overall: Bills (via ATL) - Blaise Andries, OL, Minnesota

No. 232 overall: Broncos - Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

No. 233 overall: Chiefs (via MIN) - Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

No. 234 overall: Lions (via CLE) - Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

No. 235 overall: Jaguars (via BAL) - Marquan McCall, DT, Kentucky

No. 236 overall: Steelers (from Chargers via mock trade) - Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

No. 237 overall: Cowboys (from Eagles via mock trade) - Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia

No. 238 overall: Rams (via MIA) - Kana'i Mauga, LB, USC

No. 239 overall: Colts - Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

No. 240 overall: Commanders (via PHI) - Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

No. 241 overall: Steelers - Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

No. 242 overall: Panthers (via NE) - Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State

No. 243 overall: Chiefs (via LV) - Joey Blount, S, Virginia

No. 244 overall: Dolphins (from Cardinals via mock trade) - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

No. 245 overall: Texans (via DAL) - Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

No. 246 overall: Browns (via BUF) - Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers

No. 247 overall: Dolphins (via TEN) - Scott Nelson, S, Wisconsin

No. 248 overall: Buccaneers - EJ Perry, QB, Brown

No. 249 overall: Packers - Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa

No. 250 overall: Vikings (via SF) - Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina

No. 251 overall: Chiefs - Julius Turner, DT, Rutgers

No. 252 overall: Bengals - D'Vonte Price, RB, FAU

No. 253 overall: Rams - Josh Blackwell, CB, Duke

No. 254 overall: Chargers - Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

No. 255 overall: Chargers - Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

No. 256 overall: Cardinals - Ryan Van Demark, OL, UConn

No. 257 overall: Dolphins (from Cardinals via mock trade) - Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin

No. 258 overall: Packers - Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M

No. 259 overall: Chiefs - Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

No. 260 overall: Steelers (from Chargers via mock trade) - Tanner Conner, WR, Idaho

No. 261 overall: Buccaneers - Luke Wattenberg, OC, Washington

No. 262 overall: 49ers - Cameron Dicker, K, Texas