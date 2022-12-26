There will be 729 days between the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2021 version, when the Jets took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. We mention that because it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
And it's that last point that could inform the organization's decision in the coming months. In fact, we put this very question to former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who crushes it every week on the "With the First Pick" draft podcast, and here's what he said when it comes drafting QBs in the first round:
"The rule was, you always give them three years. And especially at the quarterback position, you may want to give them four. But you want to see if they're trending in the right direction. If they continue to make the same mistakes -- and no matter how hard you coach them or how much time you spent [working with them] and they still don't get it, eventually you have to say, 'OK, we're hitting our head against a brick wall here, it's time to move on.'
"But usually you try to look at the progression of the player -- his first year, how he was during the OTAs, how he was during training camp -- is he taking the [necessary] steps forward. And sometimes you have to have patience, and there's not a lot of patience in this business anymore. If you and your coaching staff believe truly that we're just hitting our head against a wall, and it's time to move on, admit you were wrong -- because no one's ever going to be right [100 percent of the time] -- and try to make a better decision next time."
You can listen to the entire segment here.
And in general, that certainly seems fair. But a couple mitigating factors: Mike White, a former fifth-round pick and Chris Streveler, an undrafted free agent, have both replaced Wilson during the season, and both jump-started an offense that was a sputtering mess. The shortcomings of this unit don't all fall on Wilson, but it is telling that White and Streveler had more success with the same cast of characters.
Now, the Jets could decide to roll with Wilson for another season, beef up the O-line in this draft and hope everyone gets healthy in the offseason. And that would make sense on many levels. But if the organization truly thinks it missed on Wilson and, for example, loves Anthony Richardson, why not take him?
There are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
One other thing: please note that what's reflected below is the draft order through Sunday's Week 16 slate of games, but not including "Monday Night Football."
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears appear to be a team headed in the right direction, in large part because they have found their franchise QB in Justin Fields. But there's a lot of work to do on the other side of the ball after moving on from Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Both Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr. could be options here, and both are layup selections.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Geno Smith "I didn't write back" storyline is one of the best of the 2022 season, but it shouldn't obscure the fact that Seattle's defense is a hot mess. And thanks to the Broncos trade, they'll be able to address that side of the ball very early in the draft. Whether it's Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr., they'll be arguably the best player on Seattle's defense the moment they step on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Levis, who definitely looks the part, has been plagued by injuries and poor play all season. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield. He's still raw but the physical tools are there and when he puts it all together, he is going to be a problem.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 8
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers have cycled through three QBs this season, and here's the only certainty: the '23 starter currently isn't on the roster. There's a 100% chance owner David Tepper finally addresses the position this offseason, and if C.J. Stroud is available, it's easy to imagine him being the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Raiders offensive line better.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter, which in Philly could be at guard early in his career before moving to tackle if and when Lane Johnson decides to hang them up.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 11
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him WR1 at this point in the proceedings. The Texans drafted their QB of the future first overall and now they give him an explosive playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida and is a plug-and-play player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba barely saw the field this season because of injuries but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. The Titans offense has been stagnant at times and adding a downfield threat will be at the top of the off-season to-do list.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Typically, NFL teams give QBs taken in the first round three years to prove themselves. It sure feels like Zach Wilson, who was benched for Chris Streveler on Thursday, may not be long for the Jets, no matter what coach Robert Saleh might say publicly. And if that is, in fact, the case, Richardson would be worth considering here. He is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Packers have neglected the wide receiver position for years -- including the 2020 class, one of the deepest in draft history -- so why not finally give Aaron Rodgers a pass catcher taken in Round 1? Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, and the Lions could bookend him with last year's first-rounder, Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
The Bucs could target a QB here but have other needs to address. RB isn't a huge priority with Rachaad White's emergence, but the team could move on from Leonard Fournette and plug in Robinson, who has been dominant for the Longhorns this season.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce but that's not a bad thing. And in New York, he'll get plenty of opportunities -- presumably, with Daniel Jones -- in part because there are only two tight ends currently on the roster and one is set to hit free agency after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Chargers defense has been inconsistent this season, in part due to injury, but also because there's a need to upgrade the secondary. Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Smith is listed at just 235 pounds so he'll need to add weight, but he's also scratching the surface on what he'll be able to do at the next level. He suffered a torn pec in November and his season is over, but that shouldn't affect his NFL future.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones is coming off a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it's been Washington who has gotten scouts' attention. He's listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage, and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep center field or near the line of scrimmage, and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!) but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He would essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.