The Washington Commanders are in search of a new offensive coordinator in the days following the firing of Scott Turner. And according to sources, the Commanders are letting potential candidates know who their likely starting quarterback in 2023 will be.

Sam Howell, who started and won the 17th game of the season for Washington, is expected to be QB1 when the Commanders begin offseason work in the new league year. That would seemingly take the Commanders both out of the running for a veteran in the trade market and using their No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 draft on a rookie.

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former North Carolina standout was the sixth quarterback picked in the draft after Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Bailey Zappe.

Howell spent all season as the third quarterback. Through the first 16 games of the season, he was inactive for nine games and did not appear in the seven games he was active. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, after being eliminated from playoff contention, made the decision to start Howell in the final game of the season against the Cowboys.

Sam Howell WAS • QB • #14 CMP% 57.9 YDs 169 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.89 View Profile

Howell's first pass attempt was a touchdown pass against Dallas:

He finished the game 11 of 19 for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Some of his throws were downright impressive:

That game, along with the year of practice, was enough for Washington to feel confident going into the offseason with Howell as QB1 and with the hope of re-signing Taylor Heinicke to a backup deal.

Carson Wentz, whom the Commanders traded for last year, will be released before the league year begins in March.