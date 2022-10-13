Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston can ill-afford to pass on the opportunity to select a potential franchise quarterback. If the Texans hit on Stroud, it could drastically set forth their rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Strong leadership has been lacking at times in Washington, but Young never falls short in that aspect. He does not have prototypical size for the position, but he does have an elite feel for the game. The NFL has changed and there is a place for a player like Young to succeed, even if there is an unfair burden of proof.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Honestly, I understand why some have concerns about Levis' transition to the NFL. There are aspects of his game that need to improve, and he is already one of the older prospects at quarterback. In fairness to him, he is in the middle of his second season starting, and growth comes with experience. His exposure to pro-style offenses over the past two years is a feather in his cap, though.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago would probably consider a quarterback if the right one were available. As it stands, the Bears have to take the best player available, and that would appear to be the pass rusher from Alabama. He has a good frame with a quick twitch nature and strength. It is important to identify building blocks on the roster and just build from there.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Matt Rhule's tenure began with the selection of a defensive tackle (Derrick Brown) in the first round so perhaps this a bad omen for the future Panthers head coach. However, it is a similar concept to Chicago: take the best player available and figure the rest out later. Quality defensive tackles are difficult to come by, so perhaps a team would be willing to trade up for the talented interior defender.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Ohio State program has been good to Pittsburgh with Cam Heyward and Ryan Shazier prior to his on-field accident. Johnson has experience playing guard and now tackle. The Steelers need to do everything in their power to protect Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit could continue adding in the trenches, but it is relatively solid on both sides of the ball. Johnson is one of the best players available when that qualifier is taken out of the equation. He is a physical, versatile player who should fit in to Dan Campbell's locker room well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta needs to find those foundational pieces. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London would seem to be two of those on the offensive side of the ball. Murphy is a special talent. His combination of size and speed would be rare had it not been for the lasting impressions made by Travon Walker and Jordan Davis just last year.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Fashanu is one of the biggest risers considering I knew nothing about him roughly a month ago. He is balanced in pass protection and shows the athleticism and core strength necessary to handle some of the league's most challenging pass rushers. New York has some older offensive tackles on the roster right now, in addition to a situation with Mekhi Becton that is unsettled at best. Fashanu hopefully brings a bit of stability to that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Bill Belichick has always valued strength and versatility on defense. Bresee brings that to the table without sacrificing any of the athleticism. Earlier, I mentioned the rising need for impactful interior defenders, and the Clemson product would upgrade that side of the ball from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas has as much talent as anyone on the edge with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but it needs more consistency up the middle. Simpson is a versatile talent who can shoot gaps and drop into coverage while making plays sideline to sideline.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona has hardly invested in the cornerback position. The Cardinals have lacked a potential lockdown cornerback like Ringo. If they brought him in and he hits, then it would offer a different look to that defense than what has been seen in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Jacksonville could benefit from having size in the wide receiver room. The Zay Jones and Christian Kirk contracts were not insignificant investments, so having flexibility to move on from one or both over the coming years is important. Truthfully, the consistency that many have wanted to see from Johnston has simply not been there, but his potential was put on full display last weekend against Kansas, as he registered 14 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown. Despite playing in all five games, more than half of his production came in that one game.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd After selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at the top of the draft, Houston takes his teammate with the pick acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade. Smith-Njigba should provide Stroud with some familiarity in his new home.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Giants need to upgrade the cornerback position after moving on from James Bradberry this offseason. It is actually quite remarkable what Brian Daboll has been able to do with that roster, specifically when looking at the wide receiver and cornerback positions.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive line does not seem like an immediate need for this franchise, but Skoronski is the best player on the board and general manager Howie Roseman does not take depth for granted. The Northwestern product has five-positional flexibility, and that brings immense value for a budding contender like Philadelphia. The Eagles draft critical positions before it becomes a problem.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Could Tennessee be a dark horse landing spot for a quarterback like Anthony Richardson? There is a growing belief that the team rides with Malik Willis but the presence of a third-round selection is often not a deterrent when considering the selection of a potential franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis has size at the wide receiver position, but the speed options have not worked out. The 2022 campaign has not exactly been a banner year for Boutte, but that could have something to do with the emotional roller coaster and instability that he has been through early in his career.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The term five-tool player is often used for a baseball player capable of doing everything. Branch is a five-tool football player. He showcases great awareness in addition to an ability to play down in run support or back in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati is a notoriously cheap franchise so, while it may be able to create cash on hand for Joe Burrow, it is not unreasonable to think it explores cost-cutting measures in other places. The team would save roughly $9 million if Tyler Boyd is not on the roster next season. His play does not validate such a move, but that is the reality of the NFL.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The expectations cast upon Richardson to open the year were unfair. Despite his immense talent, he is still a young player learning to play the position at this level. A wide array of outcomes have been played out on the field this year, but there is reason to believe he will continue to show growth. If he did not have top-10 assurance, would he go back to school in hopes of becoming the No. 1 overall selection the following year?

Round 1 - Pick 23 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota just needs to get younger at the linebacker position. Jordan Hicks turns 32 years old on Friday (Happy birthday, Jordan!) and Eric Kendricks will be 31 in February. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may not value the position at this spot, but it is a need on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jones is a massive human being who should provide some stability on the right side of that Los Angeles offensive line. The Chargers have made sound decisions investing in critical positions like edge rusher, offensive line and cornerback. There is no reason to think that changes.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cade Stover TE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Dallas could allow the salary cap to reset a bit over the next few years by moving on from tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Applying a second franchise tag or re-signing Schultz may be cost-prohibitive because of expectations based on what they paid him this season. Stover has been a welcomed surprise with his play for the Buckeyes.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Robinson is a balanced running back who can upgrade the roster with his running style, pass-catching capabilities and pass protection. The roster is flush with offensive skill talent, and a talent like Robinson will only add more strain on the opposing defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th I spent all offseason warning Green Bay about the dangers of assuming Aaron Rodgers was going to be able to cover up all of the inexperience and potentially lack of talent at the wide receiver. To an extent, fans are seeing that play out on the field. Davante Adams and Rodgers spent years working on chemistry and perfecting that back shoulder throw. It could not be replicated by rookies in short order.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Without over-analyzing the future of Ronnie Stanley, it is reasonable to think Baltimore could be looking for a sustainable right tackle option. The Ravens need not look further than up the street to the local Terrapins and the athletic left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The idea is that Anudike-Uzomah gives the franchise depth in the present and an eventual compliment to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Tampa Bay went all in on the current vision of the roster, but it is time to start thinking about long-term replacements.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Blake Freeland OT BYU • Jr • 6'8" / 305 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City needs a right tackle, and it is not irresponsible to question whether or not it may need a new left tackle next season as well. Orlando Brown Jr. and the team were clearly not close on a long-term contract extension. Unless his play drastically improves, it is hard to fathom the team being more comfortable meeting his demands a year later.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd Truthfully, I am not sure that this is a move general manager Howie Roseman makes, but I love the player. Imagine Gibbs in an offense that gets defenses moving sideline to sideline. He is a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses because of how proficient he is as a pass-catcher. Miles Sanders is in the last year of his rookie deal and could be looking for a big pay day.