Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The teams picking at the top need to change, just so mock drafts do not get stale over the next six months. It feels as though the top of the draft is going to include three quarterbacks in some order. Stroud is the best of all worlds right now when considering talent, size and age.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington could be undergoing a change at more than quarterback if the season does not turn around. The good news is that Carson Wentz's contract does not carry any dead money beyond the current season, so the team can start over with a clean slate. Young would instill the type of leadership the Commanders have coveted.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen spent last season with Kentucky. He was on the same Los Angeles coaching staff with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, so there is a free-flowing pipeline of information should the Pacific Northwest franchise be so inclined.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I absolutely think Carolina would be in the quarterback market again if it was in a position to select one of the top options. The Panthers have zero financial obligation to Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield beyond the current season, and the presence of Matt Corral is not going to stop them from taking one of the perceived top talents at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Could Chicago be in the market for a quarterback if the opportunity presents itself? A new regime has zero connection to Justin Fields, and his rookie contract would be entering Year 3. With the top three quarterbacks off the board, the Bears take best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Grady Jarrett is still playing at an elite level, but he can not be a part of the long-term plans at 29 years old. The short-term future with Myles Murphy, who has the flexibility to play inside out depending upon the situation, rookie edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and Jarrett could be exciting. Atlanta would be another team in the quarterback market if it finds itself in that position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd I should be more creative and give Pittsburgh a linebacker here and there but, in consecutive years, the franchise has invested in a running back and a quarterback in Round 1. If they are not aggressive in upgrading the unit up front, the Steelers will look back on it with regret.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK New York's offensive tackle issues have played out in an unfortunate manner this year with Mekhi Becton going down with an injury. The Jets may have struck gold with rookie right tackle Max Mitchell, but the situation on the left side remains unsettled. Veterans Duane Brown and George Fant are also on injured reserve, but that is not a suitable long-term plan. Fashanu gives them more of that stability.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Jeff Okudah's availability has afforded him the chance to grow after being sidelined last season. He looks improved, but Detroit either has two foundational players on the outside or Ringo is just an insurance policy for the Ohio State product.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Outside of Christian Barmore, New England's interior defensive line group is averaging about 30 years of age. Bill Belichick likes to be formidable at the point of attack, and teams are looking for quality interior defenders right now. The Patriots would have enviable young talent at that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The jury is still out on Daniel Jones, but there may not be an upgrade available if the Giants are picking this far down the order. Skoronski has five-positional flexibility, but New York is set on the edge with Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. Skoronski could stretch that enthusiasm to the interior group.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Gonzalez has great length. They have veterans James Bradberry and Darius Slay on the boundary, but Bradberry is on a one-year deal. As the Saints find themselves in a position to potentially invest further into Jalen Hurts and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, difficult financial decisions have to be made. Gonzalez could provide an escape route.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Some view Simpson as a hybrid talent, but I view him as a linebacker capable of providing the occasional pressure and dropping into coverage. He is a well-rounded player who often finds himself around the football, and Las Vegas needs to get better up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis has a lot of height at wide receiver, but it could use an off-speed pitch like Boutte, who is capable of making plays after the catch. He would bring another dimension to that room as the Colts continue trying to solve the quarterback position long-term.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd After selecting C.J. Stroud early in the first round, Houston brings in his teammate to provide him with some immediate comfort and compatibility. The Texans would have a good trio with Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks and Smith-Njigba.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th At times, I think I have overthought Ricks much in the same way I did Derek Stingley Jr. for a period of time. He was productive at such a young age in college football's premier conference. With everything that played out in Baton Rouge, perhaps he deserves the benefit of the doubt for how this played out there. He is a talent who teams will have trouble ignoring.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Johnson would compliment Andre Cisco well in that secondary. Jacksonville clearly has some exciting pieces on defense with Josh Allen, Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd. There is something to be said for supporting Trevor Lawrence, but best player available leads the AFC South franchise back to defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Chandler Jones is gone and J.J. Watt is in the final year of his contract. Arizona is going to need to upgrade its pass rush, and Anudike-Uzomah is the best option available.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 19 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has a lot of pieces in play with defensive rookies Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. If the Seahawks can find some foundational talent on that side of the ball, with Sewell now in the mix, then it is a tip of the cap to general manager John Schneider.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas has Dalton Schultz playing on a franchise tag, and his play may have the team doubting a long-term extension. Mayer gives the Cowboys what they want from the position in terms of blocking and receiving while being a more cost-effective option moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Cincinnati can not do too much to solidify its offensive line. The tackle play has been disappointing this season, so if the selection of Jones means moving on from La'El Collins or moving Jonah Williams inside, then so be it.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota has taken a lot of chances at cornerback, but it has not paid off thus far. The Vikings cannot be afraid to return to the well at such an important position. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah comes from Cleveland, where the Browns have two first-round picks (Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome), one second-round pick (Greedy Williams) and one third-round pick (Martin Emerson) at cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Los Angeles has used first-round selections on Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson in back-to-back years, but the offensive line is a concern in the wake of Slater's injury. Duncan could pop over to the right side and really have that unit looking strong long-term. It gives the Chargers options in the event of injury.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Miami has invested in firepower over the past calendar year and a half, bringing in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Robinson is a well-rounded talent who would provide the Dolphins with a feature back in that horizontal offensive scheme.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Richardson does just enough to hang around for another week. The NFL is not known for allowing time to develop, particularly among first-round quarterback selections, so it may be in his best interest to return to Gainesville. Detroit could not pass up on the chance to add a traits-y signal-caller with the second of two first-round choices.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore adds some length to the fold in support of Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, Rashod Bateman and Johnston is a nice collection of skill talent for that Ravens offense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay has brought in some size and reliability with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers toss a little spice in the pot with Downs, who is pay-per-view post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th I have not seen enough from Foskey to justify his place in the first round just yet, but the NFL is buying all stock in size and speed. The Notre Dame edge rusher checks all of those boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th The thought is building a wide receiver room of the future. In consecutive years, Kansas City would have chosen Skyy Moore and Addison, which creates salary cap space when moving on from Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and others.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia has built a fantastic team with not only talent, but depth. The selection of Gibbs is a bit of a luxury, but the teams that take a running back in the first round often fall into that position. The Georgia Tech transfer is a well-rounded back who excels catching passes out of the backfield.