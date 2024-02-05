From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Chicago will either get a massive return for the No. 1 overall selection or start anew with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The exciting aspect for Bears fans is that the compromise is selecting Williams and trading Justin Fields for at least a Day 2 pick and potentially more.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington is the final holdout of the coaching cycle. It was thought that Ben Johnson would be the next Commanders head coach, but he removed his name from consideration. No one knows which direction the organization may go once it hires its next head coach, but it is reasonable to assume a rookie quarterback is part of the plan.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd New England has a new head coach in Jerod Mayo. It will be difficult to shake the Patriot Way because everyone will be comparing his decisions to what Bill Belichick may have done. It is in his best interest to remove some of those connections to the past and commit to the future.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona executes a peaceful transition of power from Larry Fitzgerald to Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals lacked a ball winner downfield last season, but Harrison has a skillset that will keep defenses honest and spread the field in all directions.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The union between Brock Bowers and Los Angeles is destiny following the hire of Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers may deplete their skill talent this offseason as they look to become salary cap compliant, but the selection of Bowers is a way to replenish.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Some favor Rome Odunze over Malik Nabers, but Nabers' ability to adjust downfield is what gives him the advantage in my eyes. Odunze is a bigger body who may be a better compliment for certain teams.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee will almost certainly use this selection to support Will Levis. The only question is whether it does that by drafting an offensive lineman or a pass-catcher. It is the Cincinnati decision to take either Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase all over again. Ironically, new head coach Brian Callahan was with the Bengals when that decision was made.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta has hired Raheem Morris as its new head coach. The defensive-minded coach may want a pass-rusher who is going to help his unit find success in Year 1. Dallas Turner is a young prospect with his best football ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd D.J. Moore has two years remaining on a contract that he signed in Carolina, but Darnell Mooney is scheduled to become a free agent. Rome Odunze is a bigger body who brings some skill set diversity to a Bears offense led by Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Offensive tackle and the Jets are one of the most obvious positional need-team pairings in the 2024 NFL Draft. New York may need two offensive tackles this offseason, but it starts with the selection of Olu Fashanu.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are free agents this offseason. Quarterback moves to the top of the list of needs if Kirk Cousins leaves, but it may be too early for the likes of Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy right now.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback is obviously going to be a role that Denver has to figure out this offseason, but it may not find a prospect who it loves at this stage of the first round. Instead, the Broncos draft one Alabama cornerback to play opposite the other.

Round 1 - Pick 13 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd The interim tag has been removed from head coach Antonio Pierce. His first action is building the offensive line with JC Latham starting on the right side. Las Vegas has several needs, but it needs to chip away rather than expecting to take care of it all in one offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans has always sought depth at pass-rusher and Cam Jordan is not getting any younger. The Saints get arguably the best pass-rusher in this draft class midway through the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th There is little not to like about Quinyon Mitchell. He has the size, speed, competitive spirit and production of a cornerback usually taken in the top 10. Colts get value by snagging him here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st It will be interesting to learn what new head coach Mike Macdonald envisions for this team. Where does he see weakness on the roster? Defensive tackle is one spot the team could address.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Brian Thomas Jr. is another height, weight and speed prospect at wide receiver. He gives that offense a different element that it has lacked. Calvin Ridley is a free agent, but one would assume he is brought back.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Jonah Williams is scheduled to hit free agency next month. Taliese Fuaga is an upgrade at a much cheaper rate moving forward. The health of Joe Burrow is of the utmost importance.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles' offensive line leaked like a sieve this season. One way to ensure that does not carry over into next season is to bring in some new blood. The best teams often have multiple first-round selections along the offensive line, but the Rams have zero.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th The run on offensive linemen continues with Pittsburgh selecting the sixth offensive tackle thus far. The Steelers can flip Broderick Jones back to left tackle and start Tyler Guyton on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Miami is facing some turnover along its interior offensive line this offseason. Troy Fautanu started at left tackle for the Huskies but may be best suited sliding inside at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Derek Barnett was waived midseason and Brandon Graham is not getting any younger. Philadelphia will almost certainly use its first-round pick on either the offensive or defensive line. Chop Robinson is the choice.

Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston was an overachieving team this season because it found players that hate losing. Jer'Zhan Newton is another high-motor defender who should have no problem buying in to the team culture.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 9th Tyron Smith will be a free agent this offseason unless he re-signs. If he is not back, then Dallas has a choice to start former first-round selection Tyler Smith at left tackle or keep him at guard and draft a tackle. Jordan Morgan has background playing on the edge, but his future may lie inside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay essentially returns every key contributor from last year's roster. The Packers add depth to the secondary with the selection of Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Mike Evans will be a free agent next month, and there has been no clear indication that he will return. Tampa Bay has one of the ten highest amounts of salary cap space, but it has several other free agents to address as well.

Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 27 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th After adding a pass-rusher with their first-round selection, the Vikings trade back up for a Kirk Cousins replacement. J.J. McCarthy is a proven winner and a quarterback who gives the franchise hope for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson and Taylor Rapp are all free agents. Cornerback health has been a problem over the past few years. Cooper DeJean is a versatile player capable of wearing a variety of hats on that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit adds a promising man-coverage cornerback after primarily adding stop gaps last offseason. The Lions were able to parlay a good draft class a year ago into an NFC championship appearance, so the hope is that this class get help them get over the top.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darius Robinson DL Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 13th Darius Robinson will be one of the biggest risers over the next few weeks. He is a powerful prospect who has some shock in his hands and is valuable as a run defender.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 5th Chris Jones is a free agent at season's end. Whether or not he returns, Kansas City needs to address the interior defensive line. It would be the third consecutive year the franchise has invested a first-round pick in the defensive front.