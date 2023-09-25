The NFL season is barely underway and little is known about where each of these teams truly stand. While the next six-plus months will be spent finalizing the draft order and getting to know the prospects eligible, there are several names already worth knowing.
In today's thought exercise, we explore some of the extreme financial decisions that teams may have to make and the gaping voids that those moves could create on a roster.
The draft order below was determined using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season..
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Arizona has been more feisty than many expected but they are still in a position to draft early. In this instance, the Cardinals are picking No. 1 overall as a result of their draft-day trade with Houston. Caleb Williams is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona gives its new quarterback a new weapon. Marvin Harrison Jr. was once rumored to be transferring to USC with Caleb Williams but they do finally connect in the NFL.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
I do not think Chicago has done anything to give Justin Fields confidence but he is certainly not playing like a quarterback with confidence right now. He is missing open receivers and the Bears' new regime did not draft him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Braxton Jones had been solid at left tackle prior to his injury. Their scheme is a good fit for him but I wonder if they want a left tackle that is a bit more diverse to usher in the future with Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Last week, offensive tackle was the choice for Indianapolis. The truth is that once we get to this point in the draft, the value is gone unless offensive tackle is a need. The choice here is Jared Verse but I think he needs to show more to prove that he is worthy of a top-5 selection.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
New York has a bunch of wide receivers but none of them have shown the ability to take over a game. Malik Nabers is capable of being that player. He has the body control down the field to make acrobatic catches.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The jury is still out on J.J. McCarthy. The Bowling Green game was much worse than the prior two. It is known that Las Vegas is going to need a quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Sam Howell has done some good things through two games. He has shown that the moment is not too big for him. Washington may be inclined to give him a longer look if things continue at this pace. Brock Bowers is someone who can make that transition easier.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Los Angeles' offensive line has been better than I expected. They have an offensive-friendly blocking scheme but Amarius Mims, when healthy, is a talent who makes the scheme irrelevant. He has All-Pro potential.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
We are in Year 3 of wondering whether or not this is the year Minnesota moves on from Kirk Cousins. This year more than any other, it feels as though a change is likely.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Denver needs to find someone who can step up opposite Pat Surtain II. Both coming out of Alabama, Surtain should know how to communicate with and lay out expectations for Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Round 1 - Pick 12
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Tristan Wirfs is playing well at left tackle, so if that is a viable long-term plan then the selection of JC Latham solidifies the edges. Luke Goedeke has played pretty well at right tackle so that may allow the organization to go in another direction with their first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
New England has Trent Brown available to play left or right tackle so the addition of Joe Alt allows them to upgrade two positions.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Tennessee needs some more juice to rush the passer. The Titans have enough strength and power. They need a player like Dallas Turner to create some chaos.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
New York has built a great defense but now they must consider sustaining it. The addition of Nate Wiggins provides them with depth and an eventual off-ramp for D.J. Reed's contract. In an ideal world, one of the tackles would still be there but that wasn't the case here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Green Bay's safeties have improved a bit this year but Kamren Kinchens elevates the floor in that room.
Round 1 - Pick 17
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Pittsburgh addresses its offensive line with a first-round pick for the second consecutive year. The jury is still out on Kenny Pickett but the public has already ruled guilty in the case of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers need to find some building blocks for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs
Geno Smith turns 33 years old next month. Perhaps he is an option for the next few years but the idea of a quarterback playing at a high level into their late 30s, early 40s is a myth unless that player's name is Tom Brady. The depth in this quarterback class allows them to land a player like Riley Leonard later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Mack Hollins has been a breath of fresh air for that Atlanta offense but the presence of Emeka Egbuka to complement Kyle Pitts and Drake London is exciting. The Falcons may not want to be that type of team, however.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Los Angeles is still getting gouged in the run game. They add a high-motor interior defender to constrict some of those run lanes.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Cam Jordan continues to play at a high level and Carl Granderson has proven to be serviceable. JT Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed rusher who fits the mold of a New Orleans defensive end.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 22
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Houston adds another toy for head coach DeMeco Ryans. Laiatu Latu and Will Anderson Jr. give the Texans a formidable pass-rush duo.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
With all of the investment into the edge rushers over the past five years, Jacksonville now turns its attention to the interior. Maason Smith is an immensely gifted prospect who can provide some of that sizzle over guards.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Detroit addresses another problem spot on its defense with the selection of Kalen King, who is a Detroit native. Head coach Dan Campbell is stacking building blocks until the opposition is unable to get through its wall.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Zak Zinter IOL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
The Cincinnati offensive line has improved but there are still questions about the interior. Zak Zinter represents an upgrade for that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Miami has used speed to stretch the field to this point but Keon Coleman provides the Dolphins with a different element. While Tyreek Hill is able to win with speed down the field, Coleman is someone who will be a ball winner in contested-catch situations.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Talent at cornerback has been a luxury for the Ravens over the years, but injuries and defections have put them in a position to make some changes for the first time in awhile.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Dallas was between Mazi Smith and Matthew Bergeron in the first round last year. They chose Smith. Jordan Morgan provides them with stability and insurance in the event of injury.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Buffalo is building through its defensive line and with some players slated to hit free agency after the season. Leonard Taylor III allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
If this were to be the last year for Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham in Philadelphia, then they will need a replacement. Whether it is this year or next, it feels like time is running out for both of those players in the City of Brotherly Love.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
The new Chris Jones contract has put a Band-Aid on the matter. Kansas City could use more talent to bolster the interior and spell Jones on early downs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
San Francisco has done a fantastic job assembling skill talent but bills are coming due. If they sign Brandon Aiyuk to a lucrative contract extension then that may cost them George Kittle or Deebo Samuel. They can sign an edge rusher off the street and turn him into an effective player but the skill players have to be found in the early rounds. Xavier Worthy is insurance now or in the future.