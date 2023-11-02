Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray has a $81.5 million dead salary cap hit next season but the new leadership has no attachment to the quarterback. Would they reset with Caleb Williams? I do not think they can pass up the chance.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Fields has been unavailable lately which is hardly going to convince leadership to give him another season as the starting quarterback. They too hit the reset button at No. 2 overall by selecting Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Drake Maye begins his Chicago career with D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. at his disposal.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd In the actual draft, New York would probably be inclined to trade back if given the opportunity. We are not projecting trades yet so the Giants stay put and add a cornerback in the first round for the second consecutive year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd New England's tackle tandem is a problem but the Patriots upgrade two spots with one selection as Joe Alt allows Trent Brown to flip back to the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st David Bakhtiari is entering the final year of his contract. It would not be a surprise if Green Bay moved on from the 32-year-old next offseason. Olu Fashanu and Bakhtiari can exchange pleasantries in the airport as the former replaces the latter.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Tight end is certainly not the problem in Indianapolis but the general premise is to upgrade the skill talent around quarterback Anthony Richardson, who should be fully recovered for next season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched and I have little confidence in Aidan O'Connell securing that role long term. J.J. McCarthy is brought in by the new general manager and head coach to begin the rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver is a team that could be in the market to move up for a quarterback. There are a lot of needs on that roster but Jer'Zhan Newton makes sense among the players who are available.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein has the seventh-highest beaten percentage (8.6%) in the NFL this season. He is one of three Rams in the top 15.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington was a big seller at the NFL trade deadline moving Montez Sweat and Chase Young to other teams in the NFC. Dallas Turner steps into the role.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he had a wealth of defensive line options at his disposal. Jared Verse upgrades that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Will Tampa Bay continue plodding along in mediocrity or will the Bucs sell off parts in an effort to rebuild this offseason? The answer is probably the former, but Kalen King is one of the better players available in this position.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd If the Chargers fall short of the playoffs yet again, then there are likely to be changes made at the top. Cornerback has been one of the most disappointing position groups for that organization.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Will Levis' debut was impressive. If that level of play continues, the franchise will almost certainly build around him. Amarius Mims and Peter Skoronski in consecutive years would go a long way toward securing the passer out of Kentucky.

Round 1 - Pick 16 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th JT Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed power edge rusher who New Orleans is typically drawn to in the draft. He is still relatively young and is only scratching the surface of his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th New York continues investing in its front seven talent with the addition of Maason Smith. Smith is a young prospect who still has a lot of untapped potential.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd LSU players are taken back to back as Malik Nabers lands in Cincinnati with ex-Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins is likely moving on next offseason and Nabers absorbs some of that loss.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Cooper DeJean is brought in opposite A.J. Terrell to go along with the signing of Jessie Bates a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Marcus Davenport is slated to hit free agency after the season. Minnesota takes a gamble on a talent who will be taken much earlier if given a clean bill of health.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Pittsburgh took Broderick Jones in the first round a year ago and now addresses the other side of the line with Kingsley Suamataia.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 22 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Houston brings in Emeka Egbuka to serve as a crutch for young quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th San Francisco is allowing pressure on 39.1% of dropbacks this season, which is the 10th highest rate in the league. Graham Barton has versatility to play multiple positions but upgrades the floor of that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Hyde is slated to hit free agency after the season. They draft Kamren Kinchens to replace the 32-year-old.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Seattle adds to its pass rush with the selection of Chop Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Jayron Kearse is slated to hit free agency after the season. Tyler Nubin is an intelligent ballhawk with three interceptions this season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville adds a big-bodied pass catcher to pair with Calvin Ridley, which allows the Jaguars to reset the accounting books at the wide receiver position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Newton CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Josh Newton is a high-end slot cornerback, which is a starting role these days.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Detroit drafts some assistance for its interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are pending free agents, which opens the door for Miami to address the defensive tackle position in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City would benefit from identifying a potential No. 1 receiving outlet as Travis Kelce will turn 35 during the 2024 regular season. Without Kelce, they have struggled to find any level of consistency at the position.