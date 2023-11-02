There has been a lot of speculation that USC quarterback Caleb Williams may opt to return to Los Angeles if Arizona is in a position to draft No. 1 overall. The legitimacy of that claim could be put to the test as the Cardinals are currently in the pole position with veteran quarterback Kyler Murray expected to return to the field in the coming weeks.
In today's thought exercise, we explore some of the league's potential free agents and how they could impact each team's draft plan.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Kyler Murray has a $81.5 million dead salary cap hit next season but the new leadership has no attachment to the quarterback. Would they reset with Caleb Williams? I do not think they can pass up the chance.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Justin Fields has been unavailable lately which is hardly going to convince leadership to give him another season as the starting quarterback. They too hit the reset button at No. 2 overall by selecting Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Drake Maye begins his Chicago career with D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. at his disposal.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
In the actual draft, New York would probably be inclined to trade back if given the opportunity. We are not projecting trades yet so the Giants stay put and add a cornerback in the first round for the second consecutive year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
New England's tackle tandem is a problem but the Patriots upgrade two spots with one selection as Joe Alt allows Trent Brown to flip back to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
David Bakhtiari is entering the final year of his contract. It would not be a surprise if Green Bay moved on from the 32-year-old next offseason. Olu Fashanu and Bakhtiari can exchange pleasantries in the airport as the former replaces the latter.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Tight end is certainly not the problem in Indianapolis but the general premise is to upgrade the skill talent around quarterback Anthony Richardson, who should be fully recovered for next season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched and I have little confidence in Aidan O'Connell securing that role long term. J.J. McCarthy is brought in by the new general manager and head coach to begin the rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Denver is a team that could be in the market to move up for a quarterback. There are a lot of needs on that roster but Jer'Zhan Newton makes sense among the players who are available.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Washington was a big seller at the NFL trade deadline moving Montez Sweat and Chase Young to other teams in the NFC. Dallas Turner steps into the role.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he had a wealth of defensive line options at his disposal. Jared Verse upgrades that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Will Tampa Bay continue plodding along in mediocrity or will the Bucs sell off parts in an effort to rebuild this offseason? The answer is probably the former, but Kalen King is one of the better players available in this position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
If the Chargers fall short of the playoffs yet again, then there are likely to be changes made at the top. Cornerback has been one of the most disappointing position groups for that organization.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Will Levis' debut was impressive. If that level of play continues, the franchise will almost certainly build around him. Amarius Mims and Peter Skoronski in consecutive years would go a long way toward securing the passer out of Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 16
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
JT Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed power edge rusher who New Orleans is typically drawn to in the draft. He is still relatively young and is only scratching the surface of his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
New York continues investing in its front seven talent with the addition of Maason Smith. Smith is a young prospect who still has a lot of untapped potential.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
LSU players are taken back to back as Malik Nabers lands in Cincinnati with ex-Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins is likely moving on next offseason and Nabers absorbs some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean is brought in opposite A.J. Terrell to go along with the signing of Jessie Bates a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Marcus Davenport is slated to hit free agency after the season. Minnesota takes a gamble on a talent who will be taken much earlier if given a clean bill of health.
Round 1 - Pick 21
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Pittsburgh took Broderick Jones in the first round a year ago and now addresses the other side of the line with Kingsley Suamataia.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Houston brings in Emeka Egbuka to serve as a crutch for young quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
San Francisco is allowing pressure on 39.1% of dropbacks this season, which is the 10th highest rate in the league. Graham Barton has versatility to play multiple positions but upgrades the floor of that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Micah Hyde is slated to hit free agency after the season. They draft Kamren Kinchens to replace the 32-year-old.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Seattle adds to its pass rush with the selection of Chop Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Jayron Kearse is slated to hit free agency after the season. Tyler Nubin is an intelligent ballhawk with three interceptions this season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Jacksonville adds a big-bodied pass catcher to pair with Calvin Ridley, which allows the Jaguars to reset the accounting books at the wide receiver position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Josh Newton is a high-end slot cornerback, which is a starting role these days.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Detroit drafts some assistance for its interior offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are pending free agents, which opens the door for Miami to address the defensive tackle position in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Kansas City would benefit from identifying a potential No. 1 receiving outlet as Travis Kelce will turn 35 during the 2024 regular season. Without Kelce, they have struggled to find any level of consistency at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham are scheduled to be free agents at season's end so Philadelphia sticks to its tendency of taking offensive or defensive linemen in the first round.