There has been a lot of speculation that USC quarterback Caleb Williams may opt to return to Los Angeles if Arizona is in a position to draft No. 1 overall. The legitimacy of that claim could be put to the test as the Cardinals are currently in the pole position with veteran quarterback Kyler Murray expected to return to the field in the coming weeks. 

In today's thought exercise, we explore some of the league's potential free agents and how they could impact each team's draft plan. 

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Kyler Murray has a $81.5 million dead salary cap hit next season but the new leadership has no attachment to the quarterback. Would they reset with Caleb Williams? I do not think they can pass up the chance.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Justin Fields has been unavailable lately which is hardly going to convince leadership to give him another season as the starting quarterback. They too hit the reset button at No. 2 overall by selecting Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Drake Maye begins his Chicago career with D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. at his disposal.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In the actual draft, New York would probably be inclined to trade back if given the opportunity. We are not projecting trades yet so the Giants stay put and add a cornerback in the first round for the second consecutive year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New England's tackle tandem is a problem but the Patriots upgrade two spots with one selection as Joe Alt allows Trent Brown to flip back to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
David Bakhtiari is entering the final year of his contract. It would not be a surprise if Green Bay moved on from the 32-year-old next offseason. Olu Fashanu and Bakhtiari can exchange pleasantries in the airport as the former replaces the latter.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tight end is certainly not the problem in Indianapolis but the general premise is to upgrade the skill talent around quarterback Anthony Richardson, who should be fully recovered for next season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched and I have little confidence in Aidan O'Connell securing that role long term. J.J. McCarthy is brought in by the new general manager and head coach to begin the rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver is a team that could be in the market to move up for a quarterback. There are a lot of needs on that roster but Jer'Zhan Newton makes sense among the players who are available.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein has the seventh-highest beaten percentage (8.6%) in the NFL this season. He is one of three Rams in the top 15.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Washington was a big seller at the NFL trade deadline moving Montez Sweat and Chase Young to other teams in the NFC. Dallas Turner steps into the role.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he had a wealth of defensive line options at his disposal. Jared Verse upgrades that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Will Tampa Bay continue plodding along in mediocrity or will the Bucs sell off parts in an effort to rebuild this offseason? The answer is probably the former, but Kalen King is one of the better players available in this position.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the Chargers fall short of the playoffs yet again, then there are likely to be changes made at the top. Cornerback has been one of the most disappointing position groups for that organization.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Will Levis' debut was impressive. If that level of play continues, the franchise will almost certainly build around him. Amarius Mims and Peter Skoronski in consecutive years would go a long way toward securing the passer out of Kentucky.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
JT Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed power edge rusher who New Orleans is typically drawn to in the draft. He is still relatively young and is only scratching the surface of his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
4th
New York continues investing in its front seven talent with the addition of Maason Smith. Smith is a young prospect who still has a lot of untapped potential.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
LSU players are taken back to back as Malik Nabers lands in Cincinnati with ex-Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins is likely moving on next offseason and Nabers absorbs some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Cooper DeJean is brought in opposite A.J. Terrell to go along with the signing of Jessie Bates a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
Marcus Davenport is slated to hit free agency after the season. Minnesota takes a gamble on a talent who will be taken much earlier if given a clean bill of health.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Pittsburgh took Broderick Jones in the first round a year ago and now addresses the other side of the line with Kingsley Suamataia.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Houston brings in Emeka Egbuka to serve as a crutch for young quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
San Francisco is allowing pressure on 39.1% of dropbacks this season, which is the 10th highest rate in the league. Graham Barton has versatility to play multiple positions but upgrades the floor of that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Micah Hyde is slated to hit free agency after the season. They draft Kamren Kinchens to replace the 32-year-old.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Seattle adds to its pass rush with the selection of Chop Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jayron Kearse is slated to hit free agency after the season. Tyler Nubin is an intelligent ballhawk with three interceptions this season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jacksonville adds a big-bodied pass catcher to pair with Calvin Ridley, which allows the Jaguars to reset the accounting books at the wide receiver position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
5th
Josh Newton is a high-end slot cornerback, which is a starting role these days.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Detroit drafts some assistance for its interior offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are pending free agents, which opens the door for Miami to address the defensive tackle position in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Kansas City would benefit from identifying a potential No. 1 receiving outlet as Travis Kelce will turn 35 during the 2024 regular season. Without Kelce, they have struggled to find any level of consistency at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham are scheduled to be free agents at season's end so Philadelphia sticks to its tendency of taking offensive or defensive linemen in the first round.