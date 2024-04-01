From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Ryan Wilson -- Unlike last year, the Bears aren't trading down. Chicago selects Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Bryant McFadden -- Washington has rarely gotten the QB position right over the past few decades, but that could change by selecting the Heisman Trophy winner.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Rick Spielman -- This is a no-brainer for the former longtime Vikings GM. "This kid is big, he is athletic, he can make all the necessary throws, he has tremendous arm talent. I think he's a great leader. ... This year, he probably did too much, forcing too many throws into coverage, which resulted in interceptions, but I think this kid is a perfect fit for (new Patriots OC) Alex Van Pelt's offense."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Ryan Wilson -- The Vikings trade up to select J.J. McCarthy, marking the first time in NFL history QBs were taken with the first four picks of the draft. Bryant McFadden doesn't necessarily agree. "I like J.J. McCarthy, guys, I really do. But I think this is a spot for J.J. where he's kind of being overdrafted."

Round 1 - Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Bryant McFadden -- Jim Harbaugh said that having the No. 5 pick is basically like picking first for a team who doesn't need a QB, and that's how it shakes out in this mock draft. The Chargers, after unloading Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, get one of the best WR prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Rick Spielman -- The Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency and, in Rick's words, "stole" Brian Burns from the Panthers via trade. Still, they need playmakers, and Nabers is "the most explosive player with the ball in his hands after the catch (in this class), probably the fastest receiver up in this area, so he's going to bring an instant impact and big-play ability to the New York Giants offense."

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Ryan Wilson -- This was a no-brainer with the first six picks being QBs and WRs. Joe Alt pairs with last year's first round pick, guard Peter Skoronski, along the Titans offensive line. "Joe Alt is taller than many trees you might see outside, he moves well in space, he's a pretty good athlete. ... I love this pick, and so does Will Levis."

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Bryant McFadden -- This is his No. 1 edge rusher in the class, and here's why: "He's a do-it-all defensive player. We know he can rush the passer and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but his ability to be stout against the run is huge, especially when you're talking about being a difference-maker in the National Football League."

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Rick Spielman -- The Bears could look WR here, but they really need an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. That's why Dallas Turner is the pick. "I think he has as quick of a first-step as (fellow former Alabama edge rusher) Will Anderson Jr. ... He can also drop into coverage, but this guy is going to make his money rushing the passer."

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Ryan Wilson: Instead of taking one of the top offensive tackles to protect Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has the Jets going with Rome Odunze. Bryant McFadden loves the former Washington standout. "He's pro ready. When you talk about his measurables, I was really excited to see Rome run in the 4.4s in Indy (at the combine). That was the only concern I had regrading his ability to be a huge, impactful player. ... Sure-handed guy, smooth route-runner as well. Just his ability to create separation, at the top of the route, is very, very important because often times, that's where receivers win when you're playing against the best in the National Football League."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Bryant McFadden -- The Cardinals have a lot of needs, so trading back was smart. With their first of three first-round picks, they go with Quinyon Mitchell. "Talented corner, lockdown corner from Toledo. Had an outstanding collegiate career, but he actually got his stamp of approval down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He was dominant in 1-on-1 opportunities, he was dominant in 11-on-11 drills as well. He showcased fluid technique, ball skills and a very, very aggressive mentality that jump him into this spot to where the Arizona Cardinals feel like he's a difference-maker that that secondary needs."

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Rick Spielman -- Here comes the cornerback run, and Terrion Arnold would pair very nicely opposite Pat Surtain II. Bryant McFadden likes what he's seen from the Alabama standout. "I love Terrion Arnold. Complete corner. I love his ability to tackle, and he WANTS to tackle."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 13 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson -- Huge trade from the Cowboys! Jerry Jones moves up 11 spots to select Tyron Smith's replacement. It's unknown what Dallas would have to pay to make this move, but Rick Spielman loves the fit. "You got the second-best left tackle and one of the biggest needs on my offensive line, and maybe on my football team."

Round 1 - Pick 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Bryant McFadden -- 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has yet to live up to expectations, so the Saints select Taliese Fuaga to pair with former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. "Another outstanding, athletic offensive lineman from Oregon State. This is a big-time plus and opportunity to get better because you talk about having a bookend tackle opposite Ryan Ramczyk. ... Not only do you provide more talent to the offensive tackle spot, but you also provide an element of competition."

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Rick Spielman -- Looking at Gus Bradley's defense last year, it was obvious to Spielman that it needs help on the backend. "So I got an opportunity to get a guy that's a very good football player that can be physical in run support, that can play nickel, he can play outside, I think he can play safety if he had to. He's just too good of a football player to pass up. ALSO, I think he's going to be a legit punt returner."

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Ryan Wilson -- The Seahawks bolster their offensive line in Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Bryant McFadden -- The former NFL cornerback goes back to the CB well by giving the Jaguars the ultra-speedy Nate Wiggins.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Rick Spielman -- The Bengals get Joe Burrow another pass-protector in JC Latham instead of a pass-catcher like Brock Bowers.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson -- With Aaron Donald retiring, the Rams attempt to fill that massive hole by selecting Byron Murphy II.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Bryant McFadden -- McFadden's former team selects an offensive tackle from Georgia for the second straight year.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Rick Spielman -- The Dolphins replenish what they lost along the offensive line in free agency by taking Troy Fautanu.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Ryan Wilson -- The Eagles address their aging secondary with the energetic and physical Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Bryant McFadden -- The Cardinals missed out on Marvin Harrison Jr. by trading back, but they still land a difference-maker at wideout with Brian Thomas Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 Rick Spielman -- The Raiders trade down, then make Michael Penix Jr. the fifth QB off the board in Round 1. "He is the best-deep ball throwing in this year's draft class. Very experienced, six-year player. ... I have Davante Adams, and now I've got a quarterback that can actually get the ball 30-plus down the field to him? This was a no-brainer for me."

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Ryan Wilson -- The Packers cushion the blow of the departed David Bakhtiari by adding Tyler Guyton.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Bryant McFadden -- The Buccaneers replenish the pass rush with Chop Robinson coming in after Shaquil Barrett signed with the Dolphins.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Rick Spielman -- The Cardinals scoop up the falling Laiatu Latu, who's one of the top edge rushers in this class (as long as he can stay healthy).

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Ryan Wilson -- Even though the Bills added Curtis Samuel, you can never have too many pass-catchers. Adonai Mitchell adds another dimension to that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Bryant McFadden -- The Lions could stand to improve the back end of their defense, which they do here with Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Rick Spielman -- The Ravens get younger and cheaper at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Ryan Wilson -- Kyle Shanahan will love having the versatile Darius Robinson play up and down the 49ers defensive front.