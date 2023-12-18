justin-fields-bears-usatsi.jpg
I continue to workshop Justin Fields trade ideas for the Bears. Clearly, Fields can play quarterback in the NFL. Has he been good enough for Chicago, the club essentially locked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to pass on this class of quarterbacks? Probably not. 

Also, how about Caleb Williams in Las Vegas with the Raiders? 

Here's the mock trade I've conjured this time around for Fields and the Bears:

Buccaneers get: QB Justin Fields
Bears get: No. 20 overall, a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 14. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Surprise! The Patriots go with Daniels over Caleb Williams as the second quarterback off the board. Daniels is an athletic marvel with two years of high-caliber passing productivity in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: in this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson has the athletic juice to be selected this high. The Bears would love the complementary duo of the large and long Montez Sweat and the sleek and explosive Robinson on the edges of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
While Aidan O'Connell has played decent football as the starter after Jimmy Garoppolo was rightfully benched, the Raiders run this pick to the podium.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Prudent pick by the Jets, grabbing a very pro-ready blocker for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Maybe not immense positional value here, but Bowers is a different cat at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans add to Will Levis' receiver arsenal with the explosive pass-catcher from LSU.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers get the premier interior pass rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Falcons need in their secondary opposite A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints have no qualms about picking defensive linemen in the first round, and this selection is made given the age of franchise legend Cam Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
How often do receivers come off the board in the exact order in which everyone expects? Almost never. And the Seahawks have a long track record of making surprising first-round picks. Worthy is the most threatening game-breaker at receiver in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Fuaga's an athletic masher who'd fit well at one of the tackle spots in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latham is a road-grader who can play guard or tackle and will provide more sturdiness to the Broncos front.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
You can bet head coach Jonathan Gannon will be pounding the table for some pass-rush help, and Verse is a first-round specimen with advanced skills.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Odunze's size and physicality will make him a fun downfield option for Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Another big-bodied perimeter winner added to the offense for the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This Packers regime is unafraid of going cornerback early in the draft, and Wiggins is a large, dynamic athlete at the defensive back spot.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Taylor is a freaky specimen with an NFL body to man an interior spot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Arnold will be a draft riser as a productive cornerback from Alabama who gets to play in the College Football Playoff. The Colts should address cornerback again early in the 2024 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
I keep going back to this prospect-team pairing. Love it so much. Nix operated Oregon's offense amazingly well after a mostly disappointing start to his collegiate career at Auburn. He'd be dropped into a luxuriously cozy situation in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
Trice is an ultra-refined pass-rush-move karate master with his hands who'd generate a fun pairing with Will Anderson Jr. on the edge in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
More reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Although they have Kerby Joseph, it wouldn't hurt the Lions to add youth to the safety spot. Nubin's a three-down playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
7th
Lassiter enjoyed an stellar season in 2023 -- sticky in coverage with plenty of ball production inside Kirby Smart's defense. The Eagles need to get younger at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is a people-mover at tackle who excels in pass pro. He's the type the Dolphins need on their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Best-player-available approach here for the Cowboys, and Turner was a stud rushing the passer around the corner at Alabama in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims is the ideal high-caliber long-term investment at the tackle position for Kyle Shanahan, especially given the age of Trent Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Another chess piece defensively for Mike Macdonald's defense. DeJean is such a fun, dynamic defensive back.