The NFL has yet to play a football game, and it is time for a mock draft. An updated mock draft will run every Thursday between now and April when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft

The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season, according to SportsLine.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Caleb Williams, to me, is easily the best quarterback prospect eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The new Cardinals regime has zero ties to Kyler Murray, and his injury history has been limiting for the organization. A clean slate may be best for both parties.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
What could be a better way to support a young quarterback like Caleb Williams than to give him a potentially elite pass-catcher? Marvin Harrison Jr. had a slow season opener, but that doesn't dampen the outlook.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Indianapolis has some developmental tackle prospects, but none have proven themselves yet. Olu Fashanu is still a young talent with a bright future.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans had the opportunity to take Will Levis in the first round but were willing to risk him being off the board, which says they wanted to bring him in for an for extended look but that he is not necessarily their guy moving forward. Levis needs to impress this year or Drake Maye could be on the table.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. turns 32 years old next month. Washington gets younger at the position by bringing in Amarius Mims, who should rise quickly through the process.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
J.J. McCarthy acquitted himself well in the opener against East Carolina. There is work to be done, but McCarthy showed he can throw with timing and touch. Tampa Bay recently closed a training camp competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, so it has to be thinking about the future at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In an ideal world, Los Angeles would probably love to identify its quarterback of the future, but it may be too early for a fourth quarterback to come off the board. Duke's Riley Leonard, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are some of the next names to know.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Chicago signed Yannick Ngakoue during training camp. The Bears finished dead last in sack production a year ago, but are not hiding from the fact that they need to develop more of a pass rush. It was not possible for the franchise to fill all of its needs in one offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen came over from New Orleans, where it favored heavy-handed edge rushers like Cam Jordan. JT Tuimoloau is able to set the edge and get his arms up in pass lanes when unable to get home.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pittsburgh would have a dynamic duo at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry. If Patrick Peterson returns for another season, that is a valuable asset from whom they can learn.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
New England may be a sneaky team in the quarterback market next offseason if Mac Jones does not take that job. But in this scenario, the Patriots take an alpha wide receiver with elite body control down the field. Offensive tackle is another area of need.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Safety has been a disappointing position for Green Bay as Darnell Savage Jr. has not yet lived up to his first-round billing. Kamren Kinchens is a versatile defender who can raise the ceiling of their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Brock Bowers is a bit of a luxury pick with Cole Kmet on the roster, but it is unlikely Bowers lasts much longer in the actual draft. He is terrific post-catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Las Vegas has been unable to fill its need at cornerback, but it is not for a lack of effort. The Raiders have taken players at the position early in the draft but, like most positions, have taken the wrong players early.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
A'Shawn Robinson, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jihad Ward are all free agents after the season, so New York will need to replenish up front.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Riley Leonard QB
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
I believe we are entering Year 3 of projecting a quarterback to Minnesota. Riley Leonard played an important role in the upset win over Clemson, but he was not perfect. With Kevin O'Connell coming from Los Angeles, he appreciates a quarterback who is going to make the right reads and get through his progressions even if he does not have an insanely high ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Calen Bullock S
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Denver will have infused a lot of talent into its secondary with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss at corner and Bullock opposite Justin Simmons at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Seattle needs to manufacture more of a pass rush. The hope is Boye Mafe takes the next step in his career, but Dallas Turner gives the Seahawks another log to throw on the fire at the very least.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
New Orleans likes length along its defensive line; that is a unit that has been pulled from and pulled from over the last few years. It needs to find some tent poles for the future.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Houston needs pass-catchers to emerge this year whether that is Nico Collins, John Metchie III or Dalton Schultz. Emeka Egbuka is a player who C.J. Stroud is familiar with and the Texans could trust.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Miami has experimented with Austin Jackson at right tackle. He really struggled at left tackle and has battled injuries throughout his career. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who should bring consistency to the role.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Khalil Mack is far along in his NFL career. The team may not be able to count on him for much longer. Jack Sawyer is an athletic pass rusher that can play in space.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
McKinnley Jackson DL
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Jacksonville continues addressing its front seven with the selection of McKinnley Jackson. He is a big body on the interior who can free up all of those pass-rushers whom they have accumulated.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Detroit has the speed in Jameson Williams. It has the chain-mover in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, the Lions have a big-bodied ball winner down the field in Keon Coleman. They will have assembled one of the best collections of young talent in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Zak Zinter OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Baltimore's offensive line could undergo sweeping changes outside of Tyler Linderbaum in the next few years. The franchise will not want to do it all in one offseason. The selection of Zak Zinter is a step in the right direction.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
The hope is that Mekhi Becton can salvage his career. However, he has already been flipped to the right side. Rather than relying on veteran Duane Brown for another season, the Jets pluck Joe Alt out of one of college football's biggest exporters of offensive line talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Stephon Gilmore still played well last season, but achieving a high level of success into his early 30s would be an outlier. Kalen King gives them options in the short and long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
7th
Cincinnati continues flushing out its offensive line woes with the selection of Jordan Morgan. Morgan can slide inside at the next level and provide stability in protection of Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Laiatu Latu's debut performance was sensational, and he is certainly one of the best edge rushers in the draft class. At the end of the day, it is hard to envision him not sliding as a result of the injury that the University of Washington felt would end his career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Moose Muhammad III WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Moose Muhammad III has emerged as one of my favorite prospects to watch in the class. He is a confident pass-catcher who runs high-quality routes and tracks the ball downfield as well as anyone.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
You're probably thinking, 'Rreally? Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is going to play for the team that employed his father for eight years? That's a fun, but unrealistic scenario.' If you were saying that, your timing could not be worse because Joey Porter Jr. just orchestrated a similar path.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Adonai Mitchell is a prospect who could burst onto the scene this year. He is a tall, linear built pass-catcher with good speed. It is not difficult to envision him playing in that Kansas City offense and replacing Marquez Valdes-Scantling.