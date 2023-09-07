From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Williams, to me, is easily the best quarterback prospect eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The new Cardinals regime has zero ties to Kyler Murray, and his injury history has been limiting for the organization. A clean slate may be best for both parties.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st What could be a better way to support a young quarterback like Caleb Williams than to give him a potentially elite pass-catcher? Marvin Harrison Jr. had a slow season opener, but that doesn't dampen the outlook.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis has some developmental tackle prospects, but none have proven themselves yet. Olu Fashanu is still a young talent with a bright future.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans had the opportunity to take Will Levis in the first round but were willing to risk him being off the board, which says they wanted to bring him in for an for extended look but that he is not necessarily their guy moving forward. Levis needs to impress this year or Drake Maye could be on the table.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. turns 32 years old next month. Washington gets younger at the position by bringing in Amarius Mims, who should rise quickly through the process.

Round 1 - Pick 6 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th J.J. McCarthy acquitted himself well in the opener against East Carolina. There is work to be done, but McCarthy showed he can throw with timing and touch. Tampa Bay recently closed a training camp competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, so it has to be thinking about the future at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd In an ideal world, Los Angeles would probably love to identify its quarterback of the future, but it may be too early for a fourth quarterback to come off the board. Duke's Riley Leonard, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are some of the next names to know.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago signed Yannick Ngakoue during training camp. The Bears finished dead last in sack production a year ago, but are not hiding from the fact that they need to develop more of a pass rush. It was not possible for the franchise to fill all of its needs in one offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 9 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen came over from New Orleans, where it favored heavy-handed edge rushers like Cam Jordan. JT Tuimoloau is able to set the edge and get his arms up in pass lanes when unable to get home.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh would have a dynamic duo at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry. If Patrick Peterson returns for another season, that is a valuable asset from whom they can learn.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd New England may be a sneaky team in the quarterback market next offseason if Mac Jones does not take that job. But in this scenario, the Patriots take an alpha wide receiver with elite body control down the field. Offensive tackle is another area of need.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Safety has been a disappointing position for Green Bay as Darnell Savage Jr. has not yet lived up to his first-round billing. Kamren Kinchens is a versatile defender who can raise the ceiling of their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Brock Bowers is a bit of a luxury pick with Cole Kmet on the roster, but it is unlikely Bowers lasts much longer in the actual draft. He is terrific post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Las Vegas has been unable to fill its need at cornerback, but it is not for a lack of effort. The Raiders have taken players at the position early in the draft but, like most positions, have taken the wrong players early.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st A'Shawn Robinson, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jihad Ward are all free agents after the season, so New York will need to replenish up front.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Riley Leonard QB Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th I believe we are entering Year 3 of projecting a quarterback to Minnesota. Riley Leonard played an important role in the upset win over Clemson, but he was not perfect. With Kevin O'Connell coming from Los Angeles, he appreciates a quarterback who is going to make the right reads and get through his progressions even if he does not have an insanely high ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Calen Bullock S USC • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Denver will have infused a lot of talent into its secondary with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss at corner and Bullock opposite Justin Simmons at safety.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle needs to manufacture more of a pass rush. The hope is Boye Mafe takes the next step in his career, but Dallas Turner gives the Seahawks another log to throw on the fire at the very least.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans likes length along its defensive line; that is a unit that has been pulled from and pulled from over the last few years. It needs to find some tent poles for the future.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 20 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Houston needs pass-catchers to emerge this year whether that is Nico Collins, John Metchie III or Dalton Schultz. Emeka Egbuka is a player who C.J. Stroud is familiar with and the Texans could trust.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami has experimented with Austin Jackson at right tackle. He really struggled at left tackle and has battled injuries throughout his career. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who should bring consistency to the role.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Khalil Mack is far along in his NFL career. The team may not be able to count on him for much longer. Jack Sawyer is an athletic pass rusher that can play in space.

Round 1 - Pick 23 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jacksonville continues addressing its front seven with the selection of McKinnley Jackson. He is a big body on the interior who can free up all of those pass-rushers whom they have accumulated.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Detroit has the speed in Jameson Williams. It has the chain-mover in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, the Lions have a big-bodied ball winner down the field in Keon Coleman. They will have assembled one of the best collections of young talent in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zak Zinter OL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Baltimore's offensive line could undergo sweeping changes outside of Tyler Linderbaum in the next few years. The franchise will not want to do it all in one offseason. The selection of Zak Zinter is a step in the right direction.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The hope is that Mekhi Becton can salvage his career. However, he has already been flipped to the right side. Rather than relying on veteran Duane Brown for another season, the Jets pluck Joe Alt out of one of college football's biggest exporters of offensive line talent.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Stephon Gilmore still played well last season, but achieving a high level of success into his early 30s would be an outlier. Kalen King gives them options in the short and long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 7th Cincinnati continues flushing out its offensive line woes with the selection of Jordan Morgan. Morgan can slide inside at the next level and provide stability in protection of Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Laiatu Latu's debut performance was sensational, and he is certainly one of the best edge rushers in the draft class. At the end of the day, it is hard to envision him not sliding as a result of the injury that the University of Washington felt would end his career.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Moose Muhammad III WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Moose Muhammad III has emerged as one of my favorite prospects to watch in the class. He is a confident pass-catcher who runs high-quality routes and tracks the ball downfield as well as anyone.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st You're probably thinking, 'Rreally? Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is going to play for the team that employed his father for eight years? That's a fun, but unrealistic scenario.' If you were saying that, your timing could not be worse because Joey Porter Jr. just orchestrated a similar path.