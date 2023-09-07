The NFL has yet to play a football game, and it is time for a mock draft. An updated mock draft will run every Thursday between now and April when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season, according to SportsLine.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Caleb Williams, to me, is easily the best quarterback prospect eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The new Cardinals regime has zero ties to Kyler Murray, and his injury history has been limiting for the organization. A clean slate may be best for both parties.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
What could be a better way to support a young quarterback like Caleb Williams than to give him a potentially elite pass-catcher? Marvin Harrison Jr. had a slow season opener, but that doesn't dampen the outlook.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Indianapolis has some developmental tackle prospects, but none have proven themselves yet. Olu Fashanu is still a young talent with a bright future.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Titans had the opportunity to take Will Levis in the first round but were willing to risk him being off the board, which says they wanted to bring him in for an for extended look but that he is not necessarily their guy moving forward. Levis needs to impress this year or Drake Maye could be on the table.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. turns 32 years old next month. Washington gets younger at the position by bringing in Amarius Mims, who should rise quickly through the process.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
J.J. McCarthy acquitted himself well in the opener against East Carolina. There is work to be done, but McCarthy showed he can throw with timing and touch. Tampa Bay recently closed a training camp competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, so it has to be thinking about the future at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
In an ideal world, Los Angeles would probably love to identify its quarterback of the future, but it may be too early for a fourth quarterback to come off the board. Duke's Riley Leonard, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are some of the next names to know.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Chicago signed Yannick Ngakoue during training camp. The Bears finished dead last in sack production a year ago, but are not hiding from the fact that they need to develop more of a pass rush. It was not possible for the franchise to fill all of its needs in one offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 9
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen came over from New Orleans, where it favored heavy-handed edge rushers like Cam Jordan. JT Tuimoloau is able to set the edge and get his arms up in pass lanes when unable to get home.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Pittsburgh would have a dynamic duo at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry. If Patrick Peterson returns for another season, that is a valuable asset from whom they can learn.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
New England may be a sneaky team in the quarterback market next offseason if Mac Jones does not take that job. But in this scenario, the Patriots take an alpha wide receiver with elite body control down the field. Offensive tackle is another area of need.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Safety has been a disappointing position for Green Bay as Darnell Savage Jr. has not yet lived up to his first-round billing. Kamren Kinchens is a versatile defender who can raise the ceiling of their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Brock Bowers is a bit of a luxury pick with Cole Kmet on the roster, but it is unlikely Bowers lasts much longer in the actual draft. He is terrific post-catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Las Vegas has been unable to fill its need at cornerback, but it is not for a lack of effort. The Raiders have taken players at the position early in the draft but, like most positions, have taken the wrong players early.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
A'Shawn Robinson, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jihad Ward are all free agents after the season, so New York will need to replenish up front.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs
I believe we are entering Year 3 of projecting a quarterback to Minnesota. Riley Leonard played an important role in the upset win over Clemson, but he was not perfect. With Kevin O'Connell coming from Los Angeles, he appreciates a quarterback who is going to make the right reads and get through his progressions even if he does not have an insanely high ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Denver will have infused a lot of talent into its secondary with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss at corner and Bullock opposite Justin Simmons at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Seattle needs to manufacture more of a pass rush. The hope is Boye Mafe takes the next step in his career, but Dallas Turner gives the Seahawks another log to throw on the fire at the very least.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
New Orleans likes length along its defensive line; that is a unit that has been pulled from and pulled from over the last few years. It needs to find some tent poles for the future.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 20
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Houston needs pass-catchers to emerge this year whether that is Nico Collins, John Metchie III or Dalton Schultz. Emeka Egbuka is a player who C.J. Stroud is familiar with and the Texans could trust.
Round 1 - Pick 21
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Miami has experimented with Austin Jackson at right tackle. He really struggled at left tackle and has battled injuries throughout his career. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who should bring consistency to the role.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Khalil Mack is far along in his NFL career. The team may not be able to count on him for much longer. Jack Sawyer is an athletic pass rusher that can play in space.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
Jacksonville continues addressing its front seven with the selection of McKinnley Jackson. He is a big body on the interior who can free up all of those pass-rushers whom they have accumulated.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Detroit has the speed in Jameson Williams. It has the chain-mover in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, the Lions have a big-bodied ball winner down the field in Keon Coleman. They will have assembled one of the best collections of young talent in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Zak Zinter OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Baltimore's offensive line could undergo sweeping changes outside of Tyler Linderbaum in the next few years. The franchise will not want to do it all in one offseason. The selection of Zak Zinter is a step in the right direction.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
The hope is that Mekhi Becton can salvage his career. However, he has already been flipped to the right side. Rather than relying on veteran Duane Brown for another season, the Jets pluck Joe Alt out of one of college football's biggest exporters of offensive line talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Stephon Gilmore still played well last season, but achieving a high level of success into his early 30s would be an outlier. Kalen King gives them options in the short and long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Cincinnati continues flushing out its offensive line woes with the selection of Jordan Morgan. Morgan can slide inside at the next level and provide stability in protection of Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu's debut performance was sensational, and he is certainly one of the best edge rushers in the draft class. At the end of the day, it is hard to envision him not sliding as a result of the injury that the University of Washington felt would end his career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Moose Muhammad III has emerged as one of my favorite prospects to watch in the class. He is a confident pass-catcher who runs high-quality routes and tracks the ball downfield as well as anyone.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
You're probably thinking, 'Rreally? Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is going to play for the team that employed his father for eight years? That's a fun, but unrealistic scenario.' If you were saying that, your timing could not be worse because Joey Porter Jr. just orchestrated a similar path.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Adonai Mitchell is a prospect who could burst onto the scene this year. He is a tall, linear built pass-catcher with good speed. It is not difficult to envision him playing in that Kansas City offense and replacing Marquez Valdes-Scantling.